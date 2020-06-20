Everton vs Liverpool live streams: Start time, how to watch online

Everton vs Liverpool start time and TV channels Everton vs Liverpool starts tomorrow (June 21) at 2:00 p.m. Eastern (7:00 p.m. local BST time).

In the U.S. it's scheduled to air on NBCSN, Telemundo and Universo. In the UK it will be on Sky Sports.

Everton vs Liverpool live streams are a day away, so we've collected all the ways fans around the world can watch this Premier League fixture. Yes, the Merseyside derby sees both Liverpool and Everton's first matches back following the unexpected 3-month hiatus.

Fortune seems to favor Liverpool: Andy Robertson and Mohamed Salah are expected to join in the game, even though they've sat out of recent games and training. Over at Everton, Fabian Delph, Andre Gomes, Theo Walcott and Yerry Mina are all questionable or out all together.

Since Arsenal fell to Man City, Liverpool's path to the Premier League title isn't assured yet. A big talking point going into the game is how Everton's goalkeeper Jordan Pickford will perform, as he's seen as needing to get his standing in the league in order.

Here's everything you need to know to watch Everton vs Liverpool live streams, even if you're far from home:

How can I use a VPN to watch Everton vs Liverpool?

If you're away from home and trying to stay in touch with the world, but the area you're in doesn't have Everton vs Liverpool on its channels, you don't need to be curtailed by georestrictions that might stop them from using your streaming service of choice. If you've got a a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home country, letting you access the same streaming services, even if you're in another region.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

ExpressVPN : We think the speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

How can I watch Everton vs Liverpool live in the US?

NBC holds the U.S. rights for Premier League, and that means the games are split across a multitude of NBC-owned channels and services. For Everton vs Liverpool live streams, you'll go to the de-facto standards: NBC Sports Network (NBCSN), Telemundo and Universo. If you've cut the cord, you could also check out the Premier League Pass ($9.99).

The games start at 2 p.m. Eastern | 11 a.m. Pacific tomorrow (June 21).

Fortunately, NBCSN is on one of the best streaming services, plus other top picks:

Sling TV : Some good news NBCSN (and NBC in select markets) are a part of Sling TV's Sling Blue package. It packs 45 other networks, including TBS and Food Network.View Deal

Fubo.TV : The sports-centric Fubo.TV service includes NBCSN in its $55 monthly package, and a cloud DVR feature lets you record matches to watch whenever you want. Fubo also includes NBC.View Deal

Hulu + Live TV : NBCSN is among the 60-plus channels included as part of the $45-a-month Hulu service. There's a cloud DVR feature for recording matches as well. Hulu with Live TV also includes NBC.View Deal

How can I watch Everton vs Liverpool live in the UK?

Everton vs Liverpool live streams start at 7 p.m. local BST time in the UK, and will air on Sky Sports, specifically on Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event.

You can also stream it on SKY GO Extra. If you don't have Sky, you can get the games through Now TV's day and month passes, which start at £9.99.

How can I watch Everton vs Liverpool live in Canada?

Getting an Everton vs Liverpool live stream is simple in Canada, and can also be free for a while. DAZN is the exclusive home for Canada's Premier League live streams.

This is great news for Canadians, as there's a 1-month free trial of DAZN that will get you through more than half of the remaining Premier League live streams this season. It costs $20 per month thereafter. DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians travelling and wanting to take advantage of this offer should check out a VPN to make their systems appear as if they're back home.