Everton vs Leeds United live stream — how to watch Premier League 21/22 game online

The Everton vs Leeds United live stream takes place tomorrow, and the result looks set to have a major impact on this season’s relegation battle.

Everton vs Leeds United live stream, date, time, channels The Everton vs Leeds United live stream takes place Saturday, February 12.

► Time 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock (requires Premium or Premium Plus subscription)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Both teams had a dramatic midweek. Everton collapsed at Saint James’ Park, losing 3-1 to big-spending Newcastle United. This continued a horrendous run of form for the Merseyside team — they’ve only got one point in their last six Premier League fixtures, losing the last four in a row, and find themselves perilously close to the dropzone.

Leeds United, meanwhile, were involved in a dramatic 3-3 draw with Aston Villa on Wednesday night which saw five goals scored in the first half. This included two for their Welsh winger Daniel James.

Their recent victories over Burnley and West Ham mean that Marco Bielsa’s men go into the weekend four points and one place ahead of Frank Lampard’s new charges. Both will be desperate for a victory to try to ward off relegation worries. Norwich City start this round of fixtures in 18th place and just two points behind Everton, and six behind Leeds. (They have though played more games than both.)

The new Everton boss should be bolstered by the arrival of Donny Van Der Beek and Dele Alli, from Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur respectively. However, neither impressed that much in what was a pretty catastrophic performance on Tyneside. A Dele error led to Newcastle’s second goal, and he will be keen to make amends and impress his new supporters if he makes his home debut.

Leeds striker Patrick Bamford continues to try and recover from an ongoing foot injury. He had not even returned to running on grass earlier this week. Kalvin Phillips, another key player, has returned to the training pitch and is closing in on a return. However, along with Liam Cooper, the England midfielder is unlikely to be back until next month.

Everton have injury worries of their own. Demarai Gray had to be substituted after just 25 minutes in midweek due to a hip injury. Although his manager is hopeful it will not be too serious, it obviously makes him a doubt for the Leeds clash. Defender Yery Mina was also substituted during that first half and has a quad injury.

Leeds won this fixture last season, the only time they have beaten Everton in the last eight meetings between the two sides. Everton are on a terrible run of form at Goodison Park; they have lost 12 games there since the start of 2021.

How to watch Premier League 21/22 — live stream every game

NFL live stream: How to watch every 2021 NFL game online

Lampard and co desperately need a win in front of an increasingly concerned home crowd then. Can the experienced Bielsa outwit him? Find out with the Everton vs Leeds United live stream. And make sure you don’t miss a game this season with our how to watch Premier League 21/22 hub.

How to watch the Everton vs Leeds United live stream wherever you are

The Everton vs Leeds United live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service and watch the game.

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

How to watch the Everton vs Leeds United live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Everton vs Leeds United live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.

The game starts at 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT.

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock subscription, you can watch the Everton vs Leeds United live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 21/22 live streams, Peacock also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch the Everton vs Leeds United live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Everton vs Leeds United live stream on DAZN.

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $20 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($150 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Everton vs Leeds United live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Unfortunately, there's no Everton vs Leeds United live stream in the UK; only 200 games of the Premier League 21/22 season's 380 games are showing on Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime, and this match is not one of them.

If, however, you're an American or Canadian (or from any other country with a legitimate live stream service for Everton vs Leeds United) and are only in the U.K. temporarily, you can still watch services from your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPN services, like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Everton vs Leeds United live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Everton vs Leeds United live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Everton vs Leeds United live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the Everton vs Leeds United live stream via Spark Sport, which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.