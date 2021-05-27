Epic Memorial Day sale knocks $50 off our favorite smart thermostat

Summer is right around the corner, which means now is the perfect time to invest in a smart thermostat. Unlike conventional thermostats, a smart thermostat can be controlled remotely from your smartphone, so you can adjust your home's temperature before you arrive.

Now that Memorial Day sales are in full swing, Ecobee is offering some killer deals on a few of our favorite smart devices. In fact, the manufacturer is taking $50 off one of the best smart thermostats we've ever tested. These deals won't last long, so get them while you can.

Ecobee SmartThermostat w/ Voice Control: was $249 now $199 @ Ecobee

Editor's Choice deal: The 5th generation Ecobee SmartThermostat boasts plenty of noteworthy upgrades from its predecessor. Most notably, it now comes with full Alexa support and a much better speaker, complete with Spotify integration. In our review, we rated it the best overall smart thermostat and it's now $50 off. View Deal

Ecobee SmartCamera: was $99 now $79 @ Ecobee

The Ecobee SmartCamera is a good home security camera, especially if you already own other Ecobee kit. The 1080p camera has a 180-degree field of view, built-in motion tracking, and built-in Alexa. It's now $20 off. View Deal

One feature we liked in our Ecobee SmartCamera review is the camera's SmartFocus feature. Once it detects a person, it'll digitally pan and zoom to keep them in the middle of the frame. Other features include person detection — so the camera won’t be triggered by your pet wandering around — and a Window Mode, which disables the camera's infrared lights to eliminate reflections at night. You can also create activity zones and adjust the motion sensitivity of the camera.

Meanwhile, in our Ecobee SmartThermostat review, we gave the upgraded device a near perfect 4.5-star rating. We like that it now boasts full Alexa compatibility (the previous version lacked some of Alexa's core functions) and we also like the thermostat's upgraded speakers, which now have Spotify support. To be fair, your Ecobee isn't going to replace your everyday speakers, but it's a nice option to have if you want to listen to some tunes while cooking or reading. Meanwhile, the new sensor sports a slightly smaller design, improved battery life (up to five years), and a longer range (up to 60 feet from the thermostat).