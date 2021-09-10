Emma Raducanu vs Leylah Annie Fernandez live stream: how to watch US Open tennis Women's Final online

Saturday's Emma Raducanu vs Leylah Annie Fernandez live stream is all about the teens. No, we're not talking the demos of who's watching. We're referring to the fact it's the first all-teens Grand Slam final since 1999 (where the 17-year-old Serena Williams beat the 18-year-old Martina Hingis at Wimbledon). But which teen will win this final Women's US Open live stream and take center stage?

Emma Raducanu vs Leylah Annie Fernandez match time The Emma Raducanu vs Leylah Annie Fernandez live stream is set for Saturday (September 10).

Game time is scheduled for 4:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 p.m. PT / 9:20 p.m. BST.

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN via Sling or Fubo.TV

• U.K. — Watch on Amazon Prime Video

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Raducanu's semifinals round was a tad smoother, as she beat Maria Sakkari 6-1, 6-4 in just 84 minutes. Remarkably, she's the first qualifier to reach a Grand Slam final in the Open era and the youngest Slam finalist in 17 years. She's also making history for her home country, as the first British woman in the US Open final since 1968 (hi, Virginia Wade!). And she's still yet to drop a set in nine matches.

Fernandez made it past Aryna Sabalenka with a bit more trouble, with a box score of 7-6 (7-3), 4-6, 6-4. The third set was a mix of Fernandez staying cool under pressure and Sabalenka fighting back, before Sabalenka ran out of steam in the final game, making several unforced errors as Fernandez clinched the victory.

Fernandez played the babyface to the hometown crowd, saying "I would say it’s thanks to the New York crowd," in an on-court interview. "They’ve helped me today, they’ve cheered for me. They never gave up on me, they fought for me. Thanks to you, I was able to win, so thank you New York."

This will be the pair's first meeting on the court in singles competition, and we're waiting to see who the bettors find to be the favorite. Here's how to watch Emma Raducanu vs Leylah Annie Fernandez online:

How to watch Emma Raducanu vs Leylah Annie Fernandez live streams from anywhere

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" — or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout — and you can't watch the Emma Raducanu vs Leylah Annie Fernandez live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Here's how easy it is to stream from anywhere in the world:

Emma Raducanu vs Leylah Annie Fernandez live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Emma Raducanu vs Leylah Annie Fernandez live stream is on Saturday, Sept. 11, at 4:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 p.m. PT.

The match will be on ESPN.

US Open matches are spread across the ESPN family of networks, as well as streaming on ESPN3, ESPN Plus and the ESPN app. There is also coverage on the Tennis Channel.

Emma Raducanu vs Leylah Annie Fernandez live streams in the UK

U.K. fans don't have to stay up too late. Emma Raducanu vs Leylah Annie Fernandez will be available on Amazon Prime Video. The match time is set for around 9:20 p.m. BST.

Prime Video is included with Amazon Prime, which is £79 per year.

Anyone from the U.K. who wants to watch from abroad can get their hookup by using a VPN.

Emma Raducanu vs Leylah Annie Fernandez live streams in Canada

Tennis fans in Canada just need TSN for the Emma Raducanu vs Leylah Annie Fernandez live stream. The service can be subscribed to ala-carte or added to your package.

TSN1 will have the coverage of the match, with coverage slated to begin at 4 p.m. ET.

TSN's streaming-only service starts at $19.99 CAD per month, a much better deal than its $4.99 CAD per day option.