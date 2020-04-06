Coronavirus drive-through testing locations: Where to go in your state

Coronavirus drive-through testing locations are popping up throughout US as COVID-19 case counts continue to rise. These low contact screening centers alleviate overcrowding in healthcare centers, making it harder for infected individuals to put more people at risk of contracting the illness.

The coronavirus drive-through testing centers swab for COVID-19, which has infected over 330,000 people around the country. In less than 10 minutes at a coronavirus drive-through testing lab, a suspected COVID-19 patient can be tested from their car, and receive results within a few days.

You might be wondering where you can go get tested for COVID-19 right now. If you're experiencing symptoms or have been exposed to someone who has the virus, coronavirus drive-through testing could be an option.

You can't just drive up to a testing center like it's a fast food joint, though. You'll be required to make an appointment and get a referral from your doctor. Some locations are even remaining private to support social distancing.

We'll update this story as more locations become available. Check back for the latest coronavirus drive-though testing information.

Coronavirus drive-through testing procedures

In most cases, coronavirus drive-through testing requires a referral from a doctor and scheduled appointment with the facility.

Patients drive up designated lanes in their cars, and medical personnel in protective gear will come to your car window to administer a 10-minute swab test. After the test is complete, the collected swabs will be sent out for testing and you'll be notified of your results via text in less than 24 hours.

In that waiting period, you'll be encouraged to self-quarantine. And if your test comes back positive, you'll receive treatment instructions and directions on containment.

Now that you know what to expect, here's where coronavirus drive-through testing is offered right now in every state. Check your area's Department of Health coronavirus updates for the most accurate coronavirus drive-through testing information.

Alaska coronavirus drive-through testing

Alaska coronavirus drive-through testing is underway in Anchorage for people with a referral from their doctor. It's located at the corner of Lake Otis Parkway and E 42nd Ave.

Arizona coronavirus drive-through testing

Arizona coronavirus drive-through testing began this week through the Banner hospital system. Testing is available by appointment only, and you can only learn the exact location of one of the four sites if you're eligible for a screening. There are three in the Phoenix area, and one in the Tucson area.

California coronavirus drive-through testing

In Northern California, coronavirus drive-through testing is offered at Express Care’s Hoover Pavilion location in Palo Alto by appointment only.

The Kaiser Permanente French Campus in San Francisco is also offering drive-through coronavirus tests for eligible patients. More testing centers are expected to open at Kaiser Permanente medical facilities throughout the Bay Area in coming weeks. And if more test kits become available, Kaiser Permanente will open drive-up testing locations in Southern California, too.

Two Providence group hospitals in north Orange County are the first medical facilities in Southern California with drive-through coronavirus swabbing. Providence has not disclosed which locations offer such testing, but if you live in the area it's possible your doctor will refer you to one.

California coronavirus drive-through testing is also taking place at Harvest Christian Fellowship church in Riverside. County residents must show symptoms and call 800-945-6171 to schedule an appointment.

Hemet Global Medical Center began California coronavirus drive-through testing this week, too. To make an appointment call 951-765-4757.

Colorado coronavirus drive-through testing

Drive-through coronavirus testing in Colorado is taking place in the Department of Public Health and Environment's parking lot. A temporary lab has been set up at the location in Lowry, Colorado.

Connecticut coronavirus drive-through testing

In Connecticut Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London has opened a coronavirus drive-though testing center. People can get tested at this location if they have been referred by a doctor and have an appointment.

With similar conditions, Hartford Hospital is also offering drive-through testing. 11 more testing locations throughout Connecticut have been approved and will open in coming days.

Florida coronavirus drive-through testing

The FoundCare health center in Palm Springs, Florida is offering Florida coronavirus drive-through testing by appointment only. However, the location only has about 150 tests kits available.

Florida has plans to open another drive-through coronavirus testing facility at a hospital in Broward County soon.

The University of Florida Health set up a Florida coronavirus drive-through testing at The Villages Polo Club north of Orlando. It’s open to people who book appointments online at the website, https://ufhealthcovid.com.

Charles Hadley Park in Miami is also open for Florida coronavirus drive-through testing. Residents 55 and older can request an appointment by calling 305-960-5050.

Georgia coronavirus drive-through testing

There are at least 13 Georgia coronavirus drive-through testing centers open. Georgia has opened at least 13 drive-thru locations for coronavirus testing and plans more

Piedmont Athens is operating a Georgia coronavirus drive-through testing site. You must call 1-866-460-1119 for a pre-screening before setting up an appointment. Other Piedmont healthcare centers around the state are opening similar services.

Jim Miller Park north of Atlanta is also a Georgia coronavirus drive-through testing location. You'll need a referral for screening.

Illinois coronavirus drive-through testing

Illinois coronavirus drive-through testing is available at a few Chicago-area hospitals. The Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge offers testing to those with a referral and appointment.

Indiana coronavirus drive-through testing

Indiana coronavirus drive-through testing Deaconess Midtown Hospital and Franciscan Health Michigan City.

Louisiana coronavirus drive-through testing

Louisiana coronavirus drive-through testing is taking place at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles for local residents with high-risk conditions.

New Orleans East Hospital has opened a Louisiana coronavirus drive-through testing location in its parking lot.

University of New Orleans Lakefront Arena offers Louisiana coronavirus drive-through testing, too.

The Thibodaux Regional Health System is an option for Louisiana coronavirus drive-through testing outside of New Orleans.

Maryland coronavirus drive-through testing

Maryland coronavirus drive-through testing is available near Annapolis at the Anne Arundel County Department of Health's parking lot. Patients need a doctor’s note to make an appointment.

Fedex Field, home of the Redskins, is also offering Maryland coronavirus drive-through testing. Call 301-883-6627 to make an appointment.

Massachusetts coronavirus drive-through testing

Massachusetts coronavirus drive-through testing at CVS store in Shrewsbury. The location was picked because of its large parking lot and Route 9 location. As of right now, Massachusetts coronavirus drive-through testing at this location is to first responders and medical workers who have been referred by a public health official.

Michigan coronavirus drive-through testing

Michigan coronavirus drive-through testing is starting at Joe Dumars Fieldhouse in Detroit for patients in Wayne, Macomb or Oakland counties who have first consulted with their doctor.

The Emmet County Fairgrounds is home to another Michigan coronavirus drive-through testing site. You'll also need a doctor's referral to make an appointment.

Minnesota coronavirus drive-through testing

Drive-through coronavirus testing in Minnesota is taking place at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester. Patients will need to undergo a phone screening first with Mayo Clinic to determine whether a test is needed.

New Jersey coronavirus drive-through testing

New Jersey coronavirus drive-through testing has opened as of Friday, March 20. It's located at Bergen Community College in Paramus. You don't need a doctor's note to get tested, but you do need to bring your New Jersey picture ID and be showing symptoms.

A second New Jersey coronavirus drive-through testing location is open at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel.

Another New Jersey coronavirus drive-through testing center is located at Hudson Regional Hospital in Secaucus.

Newark's Weequahic Park is also a New Jersey coronavirus drive-through testing site.

The newest New Jersey coronavirus drive-through testing centers are a part of the Jefferson Health hospital system and available to Jefferson patients with a doctor's referral.

New York coronavirus drive-through testing

New York coronavirus drive-through testing began in New Rochelle's Glen Island Park by appointment only. It's available to Westchester county residents, with priority given to high-risk population.

Long Island residents can now make appointments at a testing location in the Jones Beach State Park parking lot. New York coronavirus drive-through testing recently began in Riverhead, too. The public can make appointments by calling 516-874-0411, and the location is at 1149 Old Country Road.

Staten Island just opened a New York coronavirus drive-through testing location, too. The parking lot of the South Beach Psychiatric Center is open to all New York residents by appointment.

North Dakota coronavirus drive-through testing

North Dakota coronavirus drive-through testing is underway at the Lakeview Health Clinic . Call 701-852-8502 and have your vehicle information ready to set up an appointment.

The Trinity Medical Arts Clinic in Minot is also offering North Dakota coronavirus drive-through testing. Call your medical provider to set up an appointment.

Oklahoma coronavirus drive-through testing

Oklahoma coronavirus drive-through testing is taking place in Comanche County at the Urgent Care Clinic, in Jackson County at the Western Oklahoma State College south parking lot, in Kay County at 433 Fairview Ave and in Woodward County at the Woodward County Event Center.

Check the Oklahoma Department of Health website for eligibility requirements.

Pennsylvania coronavirus drive-through testing

Pennsylvania drive-through coronavirus testing is taking place at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. The testing is only available for patients with referrals from their doctors.

Pennsylvania drive-through coronavirus testing is also available at Main Line Health -Newtown Square by appointment only.

Rhode Island coronavirus drive-through testing

Rhode Island coronavirus drive-through testing is taking place at the Community College of Rhode Island’s Warwick campus. Testing is by appointment only and is available only to pre-screened patients with a referral from their doctor.

Texas coronavirus drive-through testing

Parkland Health & Hospitals System in Dallas offers drive-through coronavirus testing in Texas for select patients. Parkland patients, first-responders and health care workers who have first conducted a phone screening can make appointments.

San Antonio also opened a private drive-through coronavirus testing facility last week, only open to first responders and health care workers.

Virginia coronavirus drive-through testing

Virginia coronavirus drive-through testing is now available in the New River Valley. The site is at Blacksburg High School. You'll need a referral from a doctor to get tested.

Vermont coronavirus drive-through testing

Vermont coronavirus drive-through testing is only available at the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington.

Washington coronavirus drive-through testing

Seattle-area patients can get a coronavirus drive-through test at UW Medicine's Northwest Outpatient Medical Center. Testing at this location by appointment only and limited to UW Medical patients, employees and students.