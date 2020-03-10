Coronavirus maps: Track COVID-19 cases with these interactive dashboards

A live-updating coronavirus map provides a way for everyone to track the novel coronavirus known as COVID-19 as it continues spreading across the world. There are several coronavirus maps and dashboards from reputable sources, but most of them use data from Johns Hopkins University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering.

The coronavirus maps show the breathtaking speed and reach of COVID-19. On Jan. 27, there were 2,886 confirmed cases; on Feb. 5, there were 24,607. As of March 10, there are over 116,00 confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide. The US currently has 761 confirmed cases. Among them were 27 deaths (23 in Washington state, 2 in California, 2 in Florida) and 8 recoveries.

The best coronavirus map and dashboard

Launched on Jan. 22, Johns Hopkins University’s COVID-19 dashboard displays the number and location of confirmed cases as they are reported, as well as the total number of deaths and recoveries. You can zoom in on specific locations and scroll to different regions. Click on a red dot and you’ll see information on the number of cases by country, by region, by city and in the U.S., by state. And there’s a mobile version , so you can monitor the coronavirus map on a phone.

According to the university, the coronavirus map was created to “provide researchers, public health authorities and the general public with a user-friendly tool to track the outbreak as it unfolds.”

More coronavirus maps and dashboards

HealthMap’s coronavirus map is slick and well-designed and features animation, so you can animate the spread of COVID-19 from the very first cases.

NextStrain’s coronavirus map is more technical and provides some detailed information, like the genome of the virus. And you can watch an animation of the routes that the coronavirus took from region to region, country to country.

The New York Times’ coronavirus dashboard features easy-to-read charts and graphs explaining

NBC New York’s coronavirus maps is based on the same Johns Hopkins data but is a little simpler and features animation.

Coronavirus travel restrictions

According to the New York Times coronavirus dashboard, there are currently four countries to avoid traveling to: Mainland China, Italy, Iran and South Korea. One country is on the list to reconsider travel: Japan.

Italy has imposed a nationwide lockdown, forbidding its citizens to go anywhere without an essential purpose.

In the US, many schools and colleges have shut down. Harvard is the latest major university to institute remote classes and told students not to return to campus after spring break. Many corporations and government offices are also telling some of its employees to work from home, including Amazon and the Securities and Exchange Commission. Santa Clara County in California has banned all large gatherings.