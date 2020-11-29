The best Cyber Monday mesh router deals give you great savings on top of whole-house Wi-Fi, with brands like Netgear, Nest and Eero selling at big discounts. If you want to fill your home with faster Wi-Fi, or take advantage of features like improved parental controls and easy app-based management, now is the best time to get a great mesh system at a steal.

The Google Nest WiFi mesh system is more than $100 off at B&H Photo! Mesh routers are the perfect gift for the whole family, since a great mesh kit provides strong Wi-Fi for everything from smartwatches to gaming consoles, and enables the entire range of connected home products.

Retailers like Amazon and Best Buy are offering up some great sales on mesh Wi-Fi kits, and we've seen great deals direct from manufacturers, too. You can expect to see more of these great deals on through the rest of the holidays, but if you see a bargain that strikes your fancy, act fast – individual sales come and go quickly.

Cyber Monday mesh router deals - best sales right now

TP-Link Deco M5 (3 Pack): was $169 now $149 @ Amazon

The TP-Link Deco M5 mesh router 3 pack gives you wireless coverage for the entire home, with more than 5,500 square feet of coverage and the ability to handle more than 100 connected devices. It's a great way to cover your entire home with Wi-Fi, and Amazon's taking $20 off of the regular price. (If Amazon runs out, B&H Photo has the same deal, as well.)View Deal

Netgear Nighthawk Wi-Fi 6: was $229 now $179 @ Best Buy

Upgrade your home to Wi-Fi 6 with this awesome deal on the Netgear Nighthawk Wi-Fi 6 mesh router 2-pack. With up to 3,000 square feet of coverage and super-fast speeds, it's perfect for small and medium sized homes. Best Buy has it now for $50 off the regular price.View Deal

Great value! Google Nest WiFi (2 Pack): was $299 now $189 @ B&H Photo

Our favorite mesh router is $110 off at B&H Photo, giving you a great deal on the best mesh system for most homes. The Google Nest Wi-Fi combines a capable mesh router with smart speaker functionality, thanks to the built-in Google Home in each mesh extension unit.View Deal

Linksys Velop AC2200 (3 Pack): was $399 now $199 @ Best Buy

Our favorite mesh system for large homes gets a whopping $200 discount at Best Buy. The Linksys Velop AC2200 is a tri-band mesh system that covers up to 6,000 square feet, making it a smart way to get speedy Wi-Fi through the entire house.View Deal

Eero 6 dual-band (3-pack): was $279 now $223 @ Amazon

Amazon's Eero mesh routers offer convenient setup and Wi-Fi 6 speeds in a small and easy to hide design. And this Cyber Monday deal slashes $56 off of the regular price, giving you a great future-proofed mesh system that will cover the whole house for an affordable price. (or check out the Eero 6 2-pack, selling for $40 off at Best Buy)View Deal

TP-Link Deco X20: was $269 now $229 @ Amazon

Cover up to 5,800 square feet with the blazing speeds of Wi-Fi 6 in this 3-pack of TP-Link Deco X20 mesh routers. Packed with features like parental controls and Amazon Alexa compatibility, it's one of the smartest Wi-Fi products you can buy.View Deal

Linksys MX10 Velop AX: was $699 now $499 @ Linksys

Get a 2-pack of Linksys Velop MX10 Wi-Fi 6 mesh units for a whopping $200 off, right from Linksys. With 4 times the speed of older wireless AC systems, the Wi-Fi 6 MX10 offers whole house coverage at great speeds.View Deal

Netgear Orbi WiFi 6 (RBK852): was $699 now $649 @ Amazon

Get the latest and fastest version of our favorite mesh Wi-Fi system with the new Wi-Fi 6 Netgear Orbi (RBK852), a 2-pack of connected routers that blanket your home with strong signal and built-in security. Amazon's got it for $50 off the regular price.View Deal