Canon ImageClass MF743Cdw named best printer in the Tom's Guide Awards 2020

We review a lot of printers here at Tom's Guide, and the best all-in-one printers we recommend are generally made up of multifunction inkjet products that offer pretty good printing and reasonable ink prices. The Canon ImageClass MF743Cdw color laser printer on the other hand, delivers superb print quality, excellent print speeds, and does it all without a drop of ink.

From the large, easy to read touchscreen controls to the giant 550-page paper cassette, the Canon ImageClass MF743Cdw is not only one of the best small business products around, it's also one of the best printers, period.

It's fast for printing and scanning alike. It's convenient, with handy features like a 50-page automatic document feeder for seriously easy paper handling, and the laser printer quality is sharp and crisp, whether you're printing pages of black text or full-color graphics in presentation quality.

It's also pretty affordable printing, as well, with regular toner cartridges averaging 4.1 cents per page and dropping to 2.1 cents per page when you buy high-capacity toner.

Built for small offices, the Canon can crank through as many as 4,000 pages per month, so it's not the best choice for home users. But if your office needs print, copy, scan and fax capability that is consistently fast and high-quality, there's no beating the Canon ImageClass MF743Cdw color laser printer.