UE Wonderboom Black Friday deal: Get two awesome Bluetooth speakers for $80

There are plenty of amazing Black Friday deals out there for those seeking good-quality, cheap portable speakers. But what if we told you there was one deal that let you snag not one, but two powerful mini speakers for under a Benjamin? Better yet, what if we said they were made by Ultimate Ears?

Such a deal exists, as Dell is offering a limited-edition bundle with two Wonderboom speakers (1st gen) for $80, which is a $120 discount from the original MSRP.

The UE Wonderboom series remains a top seller among budget shoppers and continues to earn critical praise with every new version; the Wonderboom 2 is one of the best Bluetooth speakers out there. While the purchase only applies to the first-gen version, it’s an indisputably good deal if you want great beach or pool speakers for the low-low.

UE Wonderboom Limited Edition Bundle: was $199.98 now $79.98 @ Dell One of the best portable speakers at its price point, the UE Wonderboom (1st gen) is a must-buy that delivers big sound in a compact, indestructible design. Getting two for just a fraction of what the bundle originally goes for is insane.View Deal

Numerous hallmarks make the Wonderboom an awesome investment for music lovers, none more enticing than the level of sound it produces. Inside are two dynamic 40mm drivers and two passive radiators that pump out loud, deep bass. Just how loud? It reaches a decibel level of 86 dBA, which nearly places it in the same company as its bigger siblings: the UE Boom and Megaboom.

The design is even more impressive, composed of super-durable plastic, tough rubber, and IPX7-rated materials that make the speaker dust- and waterproof. That means it can handle submersion in one meter of water for up to 30 minutes. All that time, you’ll be able to enjoy full 360-degree sound and some thunderous lows. The small size also makes it perfect for portability.

Battery life holds surprisingly well with 10 hours of playback. Something else that’s definitely worth noting is that you can pair two Wonderbooms together to achieve stereo sound, making this bundle an even sweeter deal.

If you want something bigger, bolder, and newer, check out some of the other cool Bluetooth speakers on sale that are featured on our Black Friday deals page and Cyber Monday deals hub.

