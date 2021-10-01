Burnley vs Norwich City live stream — how to watch Premier League 21/22 game online

The Burnley vs Norwich City live stream will see two of the Premier League's winless teams meet. It might not be a match that anyone will label as a clash of the titans, but both teams will be absolutely desperate for a victory in order to start pulling away from the relegation zone.

Burnley vs Norwich City live stream, date, time, channels The Burnley vs Norwich City live stream takes place Saturday, October 2.

► Time 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock (requires Premium or Premium Plus subscription)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Burnley currently sit second bottom in the Premier League table, after picking up just two points from their opening six matches. The side can at least take some comfort from a battling 2-2 against Leicester City last weekend. However, manager Sean Dyche knows that results need to improve and fast.

The side will be boosted ahead of meeting Norwich by the return of Matej Vydra, who has recovered from a knock picked up against the Foxes and will be fit to play at Carrow Road. Unfortunately, Maxwel Cornet looks like he'll miss out after also picking up an injury in that game. This is a real blow, as the 25-year-old also scored in the draw against Leicester.

If Burnley's start to the season has been bad, then Norwich's has been disastrous. The Canaries are firmly rooted to the bottom of the table having lost all six games so far, conceding a league-high of 16 goals and scoring a league-low of just two. Norwich have now lost 15 straight matches in the Premier League, a run that stretches back to their last top-flight campaign in 19/20.

The club did make plenty of new signings in the summer to enhance the squad that romped to the Championship title last season. However, even with quality additions like Josh Sargent, Billy Gilmour (on loan from Chelsea), Angus Gunn and Christos Tzolis, the team has looked hapless.

This match is unlikely to be an EPL all-time classic, but for both teams it's arguably their biggest fixture of the season to date. Both desperately need a result and a draw doesn't really suit either.

How to watch Premier League 21/22 — live stream every game

NFL live stream: How to watch every 2021 NFL game online

Can Burnley or Norwich claim their first win of the season? Find out by watching the Burnley vs Norwich City live stream, which we'll show you how to do below. Make sure you don’t miss a game this season with our how to watch Premier League 21/22 hub.

How to watch the Burnley vs Norwich City live stream wherever you are

The Burnley vs Norwich City live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.View Deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to NBC, Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Burnley vs Norwich City live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Burnley vs Norwich City live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.

The game starts at 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT.

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock subscription, you can watch the Burnley vs Norwich City live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 21/22 live streams, Peacock also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.View Deal

How to watch the Burnley vs Norwich City live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Burnley vs Norwich City live stream on DAZN.

What's more, DAZN offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, with the service then costing $20 CAD per month thereafter, or $150 CAD for the year. DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device to thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Burnley vs Norwich City live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Burnley vs Norwich City kicks off at 3 p.m. BST in the U.K., but the country’s media blackout rules mean there is no live stream of the game from any of the usual providers — Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime.

If, however, you're an American or Canadian (or from any other country with a legitimate live stream service for Burnley vs Norwich City) and are only in the U.K. temporarily, you can still watch services from your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPN services, like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Burnley vs Norwich City live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Burnley vs Norwich City live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Burnley vs Norwich City live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the Burnley vs Norwich City live stream via Spark Sport, which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.