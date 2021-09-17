Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City live stream — how to watch Premier League 21/22 game online

The Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City live stream has all the hallmarks of being a tightly contested contest between two sides who might have expected to be in different positions at this stage of the season.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City live stream takes place on Sunday (September 19)

► Time 2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock (requires Premium or Premium Plus subscription)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Brighton have enjoyed an excellent start to the new campaign, with three wins from four games and currently sit sixth in the table. Then again, those wins have come against Brentford, Watford and Burnley, who don't exactly feature among the Premier League's toughest opponents. The one stronger side they've faced, Everton, defeated them 2-0.

Still, that kind of form is enough to suggest that they're on the right track to avoid a protracted relegation battle this season, which is presumably priority number one for boss Graham Potter.

The Seagulls are relatively injury-free, so expect Danny Welbeck and Neil Maupay to continue up front, with Adam Lallana and Yves Bissouma controlling the midfield behind them. Their only real problems are in defense, where Tariq Lamptey and Adam Webster are both likely to miss out.

Leicester's season has been up and down so far, with defeats against Manchester City and West Ham but wins against Norwich and Wolves. They'll also have to contend with fatigue, having played out an entertaining 2-2 draw with Napoli in the Europa League on Thursday. However, manager Brendan Rogers rested several first teamers for the midweek game, so expect the likes of Jamie Vardy, Youri Tielemans and James Maddison to return here. Ayoze Perez won't be on the teamsheet though, as he serves out his suspension for a red card against West Ham.

Will Brighton continue their excellent start to the season or can Leicester climb back up the table? You can find out what happens by watching the Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City live stream, which we'll show you how to do below. And make sure you don’t miss a game this season with our how to watch Premier League 21/22 hub.

How to watch the Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City live stream wherever you are

The Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to NBC, Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.

The game starts at 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT.

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock subscription, you can watch the Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 21/22 live streams, Peacock also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.View Deal

How to watch the Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City live stream on DAZN.

What's more, DAZN offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, with the service then costing $20 CAD per month thereafter, or $150 CAD for the year. DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device to thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City kicks off at 2 p.m. BST in the U.K., but it's not one of the 200 Premier League games that will be shown on any of the usual providers — Sky Sports, BT Sport or Amazon Prime.

If, however, you're an American or Canadian (or from any other country with a legitimate live stream service for Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City) and are only in the U.K. temporarily, you can still watch services from your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPN services, like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City live stream via Spark Sport, which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.