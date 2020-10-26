Black Friday gaming PC deal: This Alienware RTX 3080 machine is $138 off

The RTX 3080 is still out of stock wherever you look. However, now that we're seeing an uptick in Black Friday gaming PC deals, it's possible to get NVIDIA's card in a preconfigured rig. Best of all, you can get it on sale.

Currently, you can get the Alienware Aurora R11 w/ RTX 3080 on sale for $1,871.79 via coupon "50OFF699". That's just $10 shy of it's Prime Day price low and one of the best early Black Friday deals we've seen. In fact, it's only the second time we see an RTX 3080-based gaming rig on sale.

The Alienware Aurora R11 sits at the top of our list of best gaming PCs. The entire Aurora line won our top gaming PC award earlier this year. We love it for its smartly designed chassis, which makes it a breeze to swap components.

Performance-wise, the Aurora R11 has never let us down and packed with an RTX 3080, we're certain this machine will take your PC gaming experience to a whole new level. We certainly recommend upgrading the RAM and the storage options of this desktop. The config on sale sports a Core i7-10700F CPU, 8GB of RAM, 1TB 7200 rpm HDD, and a GeForce RTX 3080 10GB GPU. Just remember to use coupon code "50OFF699" on any config to lower its price.

