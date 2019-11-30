Best Black Friday AirPods Deals

UPDATE: We're now tracking the best Cyber Monday AirPods deals.

Black Friday sales may be a not-too-distant memory, but Apple's AirPods continue to see big savings. We expect even more Cyber Monday deals, but you don't have to wait until then to save money on Apple's wireless earbuds.

For example, right now you can get the AirPods with charging case for $139 on Best Buy and on Amazon . Those prices are the best AirPods Black Friday deals we've seen.

If want Apple's newer AirPods Pro with built-in noise cancelling, you can get the AirPods Pro on sale and in stock for $234.98 ($14 off). It's a modest discount, but the cheapest they've ever been. We gave these wireless earbuds a perfect 5-star rating in our AirPods Pro review.

Bookmark this page and we'll keep you posted on all major AirPods Black Friday deals.

Top 5 AirPods Black Friday deals right now

AirPods Black Friday Deals

Apple AirPods w/ Charging Case: was $159 now $139 at Best Buy

For a limited time, you can get the latest model AirPods with standard charging case for $20 off. It features Apple's latest H1 chip for faster wireless connectivity with Apple devices. This is their lowest price ever at Best Buy.View Deal

AirPods w/ Charging Case: was $159 now $139 @ Amazon

Amazon has the latest model AirPods with standard charging case for just $129. The headphones feature Apple's latest H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. Walmart had them for $129, but their inventory has been unpredictable. View Deal

Apple Wireless Charging Case: was $79 now $69

The Apple Wireless Charging Case gives your AirPods wireless charging capabilities allowing you to charge them on a Qi-compatible mat. They're $10 off. View Deal

Apple In-Ear Headphones: was $79 now $49

Not a fan of the Apple AirPods? Amazon has the Apple In-Ear Headphones on sale for just $49.99. That's the cheapest they've ever been at Amazon. They feature a built-in remote and mic.View Deal

AirPods Pro Black Friday Deals

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $234 @ Amazon

The AirPods Pro are the headphones we've wanted all along from Apple. They're sweat/water resistant (IPX4) and they feature built-in noise cancellation. There's also a great Transparency Mode. Amazon has them on sale for $234, which is their lowest price to date. View Deal

The best Black Friday sales to browse