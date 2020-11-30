Cyber Monday Xbox Series X deals — best sales and what to expect today

Unfortunately the best Xbox Series X Cyber Monday deals don't involve any price cuts to the brand new Xbox Series X or Series S consoles. We are keeping track of where the Xbox Series X is in stock, for those that still don't have one, but we can hardly expect price cuts when retailers are already struggling to keep on top of demand.

But Cyber Monday deals don't just mean cutting the price of consoles. Lots of Xbox Series X games and accessories are on sale, including the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 and newly-released gems like Yakuza: Like a Dragon – both of which are listed below. We're also seeing a lot of discounts on Xbox One gear that still works with the Xbox Series X, since retailers are shifting the older stock to make room for something new.

Here's where you can find the best Cyber Monday Xbox Series X deals.

Cyber Monday Xbox Series X deals right now

Xbox Series X games

Madden NFL 21: was $59 now $26 @ GameStop

Madden NFL 21 is for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, although you can play it on the Xbox One as well. It's still the football game you know and love otherwise, but cross-gen compatibility is a huge advantage by itself.

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night was $39 now $19 @Best Buy

Perhaps the best video game to ever come out of Kickstarter, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night is a Metroidvania inspired by the classic Castlevania series. You control Miriam, who hunts all sorts of demons and monsters in an enormous, colorful castle. The game is backwards compatible with Xbox Series X, and well worth a look.

Marvel's Avengers: was $59 now $29 @ Best Buy

Join Iron Man, Thor, Hulk and the rest of the gang in saving San Francisco, and the rest of the world, from an evil tech corporation bent on global domination.

FIFA 21: was $59 now $27 @ Best Buy

The newest game in the immensely popular football sim franchise builds on its predecessors with smarter players, an enhanced career mode and the chance to take your game out of the stadium with Volta Football mode. The price has dropped even further on Cyber Monday.

Gears Tactics: was $59 now $29 @ Amazon

Gears fans, rejoice: Gears' first tactical, Xcom-inspired spinoff game is finally available on Xbox Series X and Xbox One after releasing on PC earlier in 2020. Tactics makes a ton of neat changes to the turn-based strategy genre and is a lot of fun as a result. It's a game that'll keep you busy for many, many hours, making the current sale price a good deal.

Watch Dogs Legion: was $59 now $29 @ Amazon

Watch Dogs Legion is the third game in Ubisoft's dystopian open-world stealth series, and lets you play as just about anyone you meet in a near-future London. Each character has different strengths and weaknesses, and building your team is half the challenge. This game offers Smart Delivery for Xbox One and Xbox Series X.

Star Wars: Squadrons: was $39 now $24 @ Target

Star Wars fans can fly around in X-Wings, Tie Fighters, and other assorted Star Wars spacecraft in Squadrons for $15 less than usual during Cyber Monday. $24 isn't too shabby for EA's newest Star Wars game.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: was $59 now $49 @ Gamestop

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is the latest game in Ubisoft's long-running historical action/stealth series. This time, you'll take control of a Viking in medieval England who must forge a tenuous piece between the Christian Saxons and the pagan Danes. This game is available at a slight discount, and will work with both the Xbox One and Xbox Series X.

Cyberpunk 2077: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon

After almost a decade in the making, Cyberpunk 2077 is finally on the verge of being released, meaning we're only a matter of days away from being able to explore a technological dystopia filled with edgy, punk-rock aesthetics and robot arms. Get your pre-order in now to shave $10 off the game's usual MSRP.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon: was $59, now $39 at Target

The organized crime RPG lets you explore a detailed Tokyo neighborhood while doing odd jobs and beating up rival gangs in the Yakuza series' signature offbeat dramatic style.

Xbox Series X accessories

Xbox Wireless Controller: was $59 now $39 @ Best Buy

The Xbox Series X controller is slightly different from the Xbox One controller, but the Xbox One controller will still work just fine with Microsoft's new system. Different colors often retail for different prices, to be sure to check all available options.

Razer Kraken Gaming Headset: was $79 now $59 @ Amazon

The Razer Kraken is one Razer's best wired gaming headsets, offering rich 50 mm drivers and large, comfortable earcups. There's also a retractable microphone and Thanks to its 3.5 mm audio jack, it can plug directly into the Xbox Series X controller. Check out the various color schemes, as they're discounted differently.

Seagate Storage Expansion for Xbox: $219 @ Amazon

Once you start loading up your Xbox with games, you might need extra space to store them all. This 1TB drive plugs into a specific port in the Series X and Series S, and allows you to play games directly from the card.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: was $15 now $1 @ MS Store

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate gives you access to a whole load of PC games as well and cross-platform titles that'll sync across a Windows 10 machine and an Xbox One or Xbox Series X. For a limited time, it's price has been slashed down to just $1, making it a huge bargain.

Cyber Monday Xbox Series X deals: What to expect

A quick refresher: The Xbox Series X came out worldwide on November 10, and costs $500. Also debuting on Nov. 10 was the $300 Xbox Series S: a smaller, cheaper alternative that plays all the same games, but at lower resolutions and with less SSD storage space. Regardless of which model you want, you’ll have a hard time finding an Xbox Series X that’s still in stock.

Because the Xbox Series X is so new, we don’t think there’ll be any Cyber Monday discounts on the console itself. We don’t even anticipate that the console will be widely available until early next year. However, if retailers do get some Xbox Series X units in stock, we imagine they’ll try to sell them as expensive bundles. (There was an Advanced Xbox Series X System Bundle at GameStop, but it seems to be out of stock; check back later.)

Whether these bundles offer any kind of price break is up to individual retailers, but at this point, there’s no real reason to provide extra incentives, as simply having the console in stock should be enough.

Instead, the Cyber Monday Xbox Series X deals you should look for will most likely involve Xbox One games and accessories. Don’t dismiss this gear as inherently last-gen — the Xbox Series X will be compatible with just about every Xbox One game and accessory. Some newer games, like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, will even take advantage of Microsoft’s Smart Delivery system to give you access to optimized Xbox One and Xbox Series X versions of the game with a single purchase.