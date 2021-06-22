Best Prime Day Dyson deals: These deals don't suck

Amazon Prime Day is here, and with it comes some of the best prices we've ever seen on Dyson appliances. Whether you're after a Dyson vacuum or some other product – air purifiers and hair care devices are also on offer from the vacuum maker – we've got the deals for you.

And don't think that it's all about Amazon. As other retailers compete for shoppers during the Prime Day event, we've seen some of the best deals from stores like Best Buy, Target and Bed Bath & Beyond. While Amazon may have a Dyson or two on sale, the best savings are elsewhere – but that may change as Prime Day continues into Tuesday.

Dyson's products have a well-deserved reputation for premium quality and pricing to match. Pick up any Dyson product and you'll be treated to sleek designs and innovative technology, from stick vacuums that transform into handhelds, to air purifiers that offer heating and cooling. Even the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer is a stunner. But good quality means high prices, which makes these discounts all the better. But move fast; these could sell out quickly!

From cordless vacuums to upright vacuums, and from hair dryers to air purifiers, we've got the best Dyson deals right here.

Best Prime Day Dyson deals right now

Vacuum cleaners

Dyson V8 Absolute vacuum: was $449 now $349 @ Dyson

The Dyson V8 Absolute is one of the company's celebrated cordless stick vacuums, giving you a versatile vacuum cleaner for carpet and hard floors alike, or a handheld vac as the need arises. It comes with several attachments, including a wall-mounted charging station that lets you keep the V8 powered and at the ready.View Deal

Dyson V7 Animal Cordless Vacuum: was $399 now $249 @ Newegg

Get the Dyson V7 Animal for $150 off with this sale price. This cordless vac gives you 30 minutes of cleaning time on a charge, and uses low-profile heads for maneuvering into tight spots.View Deal

Dyson V7 Fluffy vacuum: was $329 now $199 @ Newegg

The Dyson V7 Fluffy goes from stick vac to handheld and back again, giving you a powerful cleaning tool for your whole home, complete with whole-machine HEPA filtration to capture allergens. With a canister design that lets you empty the dirt without touching the mess, it's a great buy for anyone that needs to tidy up.View Deal

Dyson V11 Outsize stick vacuum: was $799 now $699 @ Bed Bath & Beyond

The V11 Outsize packs Dyson's most powerful vacuum into a stick form, with a full-size bin and full-size cleaner head for whole-home cleaning. A digital countdown clock lets you track battery life and remaining cleaning time. The V11 comes with a collection of tools and two-year warranty, all while getting twice the suction of any other cordless vacuum.View Deal

Dyson Ball Animal 2 Total Clean pet vacuum cleaner: was $599 now $499 @ Dyson

Save $100 on the Dyson Ball Animal 2, which has the strongest suction of any Dyson vacuum, designed to pull stubborn dirt and pet hair from carpets. It comes with a tool bag full of attachments, and is certified by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.View Deal

Air purifiers

Dyson HP04 Air Purifier, Space Heater & Fan: was $649 now $549 @ Bed Bath & Beyond

The Dyson HP04 Pure Hot and Cool merges air purification with heat and air conditioning for clean, convenient temperature control. Monitor air quality and control from anywhere using the Dyson Link app. Get it in white and silver at $100 off.View Deal

Dyson HP01 Air Purifier, Space Heater & Fan: was $539 now $499 @ Newegg

The Dyson Pure Hot + Cool combines heating, air conditioning and purification into one convenient multifunction device. HEPA filtration captures 99.97% of airborne allergens, and the heating and cooling functions provide quick, even temperature control. View Deal

Dyson TP01 Pure Cool Tower: was $399 now $329 @ Best Buy

The Dyson TP01 Pure Cool Tower is an air purifier and fan, letting you clean the air and cool down up to 800 square feet with one sleek looking tower. You can even monitor the air quality with the system's real-time reports and built-in LCD display.View Deal

Hair dryers

Dyson Supersonic hair dryer: was $399 now $349 @ Walmart

Save on the Dyson Supersonic, available in nickel and silver or eye-popping fuchsia. With Dyson's revolutionary air multiplying technology, it's one of the hottest hair dryers on the market, and Walmart has it for $50 off the usual price.View Deal

Dyson Supersonic hair dryer: free $60 case @ Dyson

Engineered to protect hair while drying faster than any other hairdryer, the Supersonic can increase smoothness and shine and cut down on frizz, and it looks good doing it. Get the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer from Dyson and get a complimentary travel and storage case, valued at $60.View Deal

Dyson Supersonic w/ attachment: Free $40 accessory @ Best Buy

Best Buy is offering the excellent Dyson Supersonic hair dryer with a choice of free accessories, letting you get the Gentle Air or Wide Tooth Comb attachments for free – a $40 savings.View Deal

Shop more sales at Amazon