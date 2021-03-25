Best OnePlus 9 deals in March 2021

Pre-orders for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are finally live. To celebrate the occasion, retailers are offering a fresh batch of OnePlus 9 deals lowering the price of OnePlus' budget-friendly phone.

Currently, our favorite OnePlus 9 deals come courtesy of T-Mobile. The exclusive carrier of OnePlus' phones is taking 50% off the OnePlus 9 or $365 off the OnePlus 9 Pro with an eligible trade-in. The deal is available for current T-Mobile customers. New customers can get the same discounts when they open a new line on the UnCarrier network.

As a recap, the OnePlus 9 costs $729 and features a 6.65-inch (2400 x 1080) 120Hz display, Snapdragon 888 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. It also packs a 16MP front camera and 48MP main, 50MP ultrawide, and 2MP monochrome lenses on the rear.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 9 Pro costs $969 and packs a 6.7-inch 3168 x 1440 120Hz display, Snapdragon 888 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. On the camera front, you get a 16MP front lens and 48MP main, 50MP ultrawide, and 8MP telephoto on the rear. Not sure which model to get? Make sure to check out our OnePlus 9 vs. OnePlus 9 Pro face-off.

Best OnePlus 9 deals

OnePlus 9 w/ free OnePlus Buds Z: $729 @ OnePlus

Order your OnePlus 9 direct from OnePlus and you'll get a free pair of OnePlus Buds Z earbuds. That's a $50 value and one of the best OnePlus 9 deals we've seen. View Deal

OnePlus 9: up to 50% off @ T-Mobile

The OnePlus 9 is now available for pre-order at T-Mobile. Current customers can take up to 50% off the OnePlus 9 with an eligible trade-in. After discount, you can get the base model for as cheap as $364.50. New customers can get the same OnePlus 9 deal when they open a new line (no trade-in required). View Deal

Best OnePlus 9 Pro deals

OnePlus 9 Pro w/ OnePlus Buds Z Steven Harrington Edition: for $1,069 @ OnePlus

Get the OnePlus 9 Pro direct from OnePlus and you'll get a free pair of OnePlus Buds Z Steven Harrington Edition. The designer buds typically cost $60 on their own, which makes this one of the best OnePlus 9 Pro deals. View Deal