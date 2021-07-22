Best back to school sales 2021 — Apple, backpacks, laptops and more

The back to school sales season is here. While most students continue to enjoy their summer vacation, retailers like Walmart, Overstock, and Best Buy are offering some of the best back to school sales of the summer.

Back to school season typically runs from July through early September. During this time, shoppers can find deals on laptops, backpacks, apparel, headphones, and tablets. Even if you're not a student, back to school sales can help you save money on a variety of devices ranging from sneakers to gaming monitors.

Currently, one of our favorite back to school sales comes courtesy of Best Buy. It's offering the Editor's Choice MacBook Air M1 for just $899. However, students can sign up for Best Buy's free student newsletter to get an instant $100 coupon. The coupon drops the price of the MacBook Air to an astonishing $799.99, which is the laptop's lowest price ever.

Meanwhile, Dell's back to school sales are knocking laptop prices down to just $399. Gaming rigs also start from $699, whereas 27-inch monitors are going for as little as $179. If it's dorm room essentials you're seeking, stores like Overstock, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Wayfair are slashing up to 70% off college essentials with deals starting as low as $19.

So whether you're shopping for a new laptop or your first mattress, here are today's best back to school sales right now. (And make sure to check out our list of VPN deals to keep your laptop safe).

Best back to school sales right now

Chromebooks

Acer Chromebook 311: was $229 now $129 @ Walmart

The Acer Chromebook 311 is one of the least expensive Chromebooks we've seen to date. On sale for just $129, this is the perfect back to school sale for shoppers on a tight budget. Ideal for younger elementary school students, it features a 11.6-inch 1366 x 768 LCD, 1.1GHz Celeron N4020 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB eMMC. View Deal

Lenovo Chromebook 3: was $219 now $191 @ Amazon

The cheap and kid-friendly Chromebook 3 is perfect for elementary school students. It features an 11.6-inch 1366 x 768 LCD, 1.8GHz Celeron N4020 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 32GB eMMC. The laptop also has a built-in webcam and mic for remote learning. View Deal

Dell Chromebook 11 3100: was $377 now $259 @ Dell

This durable Chromebook is built to withstand drops and spills. It has rubberized edges that minimize impacts from drops and bumps. It features an 11.6-inch (1366 x 768) display, Celeron N4020 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB eMMc. It's one of the cheapest back to school laptop sales we've seen. View Deal

Lenovo Chromebook Duet: was $299 now $269 @ Lenovo

Rarely discounted, the Lenovo Chromebook Duet is now on sale at Lenovo. It features a 10.1-inch 1920 x 1200 IPS touchscreen, MediaTek Helio P60T 2GHz CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 64GB SSD. It'll happily run all your web apps, some games, video calls, and double-up as a very capable tablet. It's one of the best Chromebooks you can buy. View Deal

HP Chromebook 14: was $377 now $299 @ Adorama

Adorama has the HP Chromebook 14 in stock — and on sale — for $299. It features a 14-inch 1366 x 768 LCD, 1.6GHz AMD A4 APU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB eMMC storage.View Deal

Galaxy Chromebook 4K: was $999 now $729 @ Amazon

For a limited time, Amazon has the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2-in-1 on sale for $729. This machine is one of the few Chromebooks to pack a 13.3-inch 4K screen. It also features a Core i5-10210U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. View Deal

Laptops

Gateway 14" Laptop: was $699 now $429 @ Walmart

Small but mighty, the 14-inch Gateway GWTN141-4RG offers a surprising amount of power given its small size. It houses a 14.1-inch 1080p IPS LCD, Core i5-1035G1 CPU, 16GB RAM, and 256GB of storage. It also has Tuned by THX Audio and built-in Cortana, to make it one of the best back to school sales you'll find.

View Deal

Dell XPS 13 Touch (9305): was $1,199 now $891 @ Dell

Editor's Choice laptop: The Dell XPS 13 is one of the best laptops you can get. For a limited time, you can get this stellar machine for just $891.79 via coupon code "50OFF699". This configuration packs a 13.3-inch touch 1080p LCD, Core i7-1165G7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. (Enter the coupon at final checkout page). View Deal

HP 15z: was $379 now $329 @ HP

Back to school sales have started at HP and the 15z is the most affordable laptop in the manufacturer's ongoing sale. It packs a 15.6-inch 1366 x 768 LCD, 2.4GHz AMD Athlon Gold 3150U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB SSD. Recommended upgrades include a 1080p LCD (+$30) or a Ryzen 3 CPU (+$20).View Deal

Surface Laptop 3 (128GB): was $999 now $799 @ Best Buy

The Editors' Choice Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 is on sale for just $799 at Best Buy. That's the lowest price we've ever seen for Microsoft's premium laptop and one of the best back to school sales we've seen for this machine. This configuration packs an Intel Core i5-1035G7 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. It may be the previous-gen laptop, but it still packs a powerful punch at this price point. View Deal

HP Omen 15t: was $1,079 now $899 @ HP

Back to school sales wouldn't be the same without discounts on gaming rigs. HP currently has its Omen 15t for just $899. It includes a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS LCD, Core i7-10750H CPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a GTX 1660 Ti GPU. View Deal

HP Omen 15t w/ RTX 3060: was $1,199 now $1,149 @ HP

Perfect for the student who enjoys PC gaming, this HP Omen 15t configuration includes a powerful RTX 3060 GPU. You get a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS 144Hz LCD, Core i5-10300H CPU, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and an RTX 3060 w/ Max-Q 8GB GPU.View Deal

Microsoft Store laptop deals: up to $500 off @ MS Store

The Microsoft Store is taking up to $500 off a wide range of laptops including budget machines, gaming rigs, and mainstream laptops. After discount, prices start at just $349 for the budget, whereas gaming rigs start at $599. View Deal

Black Friday in July: laptops from $249 @ Lenovo

Lenovo is celebrating Black Friday in July with sitewide discounts on laptops, accessories, monitors, and laptop sleeves. After discount, laptops start at $239, whereas ThinkPads start at $509. View Deal

MacBooks

MacBook Air (M1/256GB): was $999 now $799 @ Best Buy

Editor's Choice deal: The new MacBook Air offers fantastic performance, thanks to its new Apple Silicon. It also lasted over 14 hours on our battery test. The 256GB model is on sale for $899 ($100 off). However, students with an edu e-mail address can sign up for Best Buy's free student newsletter and they'll receive a $100 voucher, which drops the price to $799. The 512GB model is also on sale for $1,099 or $999 with the student discount. View Deal

MacBook Pro (M1/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,099 @ Amazon

Save up to $199: The new MacBook Pro with Apple's M1 chip delivers performance that runs circles around Windows laptops, and you get a brighter display than the MacBook Air and beefier 8-core graphics. Even better, the system lasted over 16 hours in our battery test. Need more storage? The 512GB model is $199 off at Amazon.View Deal

16-inch MacBook Pro: was $2,399 now $2,249 @ Amazon

The 16-inch MacBook Pro is $150 off at Amazon. This model comes with a Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and AMD Radeon Pro 5300M graphics. It's the second-cheapest price we've seen for this machine. View Deal

Buy a Mac or iPad, get free AirPods @ Apple

Back to school sales have arrived at Apple. Students and educators who purchase an eligible Mac or iPad will get a free pair of AirPods. The free AirPods are in addition to Apple's educational discounts, which take up to $200 off select Macs and iPads.View Deal

Headphones

JBL Tune 120TWS: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

JBL's wireless earbuds pack a strong punch with a 5.8mm driver that offers solid bass performance. With 16 hours of battery life shared between the headphones and their charging case, you'll be able to rock out all day long. This is one of the best back to school sales you'll find. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus: was $149 now $99 @ Best Buy

The Samsung Galaxy Buds are a great AirPods alternative for Android users. They offer seamless device pairing, water/sweat resistance, and long battery life. They're now on sale for $99 at Best Buy. View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $197 @ Amazon

Amazon has the AirPods Pro on sale for $197. That's $52 off and one of the best back to school sales you'll find for these premium Apple earbuds. The AirPods Pro offer both sweat and water resistance (IPX4 certified) along with built-in noise cancellation. View Deal

AirPods w/ Charging Case: was $159 now $119 @ Amazon

Looking for slightly less expensive earbuds? Amazon has the AirPods with Standard Charging Case for $119. That's the cheapest back to school sale we've seen for AirPods. The headphones feature Apple's latest H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices.View Deal

Jabra Elite 85h: was $249 now $149 @ Amazon

With their powerful noise cancellation and record-breaking 36-hour battery life, the Jabra Elite 85h are among the best noise cancelling headphones you can get. They're currently $100 off at Amazon. View Deal

AirPods w/ Wireless Case: was $199 now $159 @ Amazon

Amazon has the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case on sale for $159. That's one of the best back to school sales we've seen for these buds. They come with a Qi-compatible case that allows for wire-free charging. View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM3 Headphones: was $349 now $249 @ Amazon

Despite being a generation old, the Sony WH-1000XM3 are among the best wireless headphones you can get. These over-ear style headphones offer superb sound, industry leading noise-cancellation, and up to 30 hours of battery life. They're now $100 off and one of the best back to school sales we've ever seen for Sony's 'phones. View Deal

Bluetooth Speakers

JBL GO2: was $48 now $24 @ Amazon

The JBL GO2 is one of the best cheap Bluetooth speakers you'll find. The speaker is IPX7 waterproof and can last for up to 5 hours on a single charge. A must-have tech accessory for any dorm room, it's one of the best back to school sales you'll find. View Deal

OontZ Angle 3: was $59 now $33 @ Amazon

For its price, you won't find a better performing Bluetooth speaker than the OontZ Angle 3. In our review, we found it produces bright, clear vocals and crisp treble, and it even delivers a bit of bass. It's IPX5 weather resistance means it can take a splash of rain (just make sure not to dunk it in a pool). View Deal

LG XBoom Go PL7: was $129 now $100 @ Walmart

One of our favorite Bluetooth speakers, the XBoom Go PL7 combines refined sound with a long-lasting battery and enough water resistance to handle heavy showers. The LED rings at either end can also accompany your music with a fun little light show.View Deal

Bose SoundLink Revolve: was $199 now $179 @ Amazon

The original SoundLink Revolve is well-suited for any room, even without the carry handle of the $279 SoundLink Revolve Plus. It also offers IPX4-rated water resistance, as well as 360-degree sound, and can connect to another SoundLink speaker to create a stereo pair.View Deal

Tablets

10.2" iPad (32GB/2020): was $329 now $299 @ Amazon

Cheapest iPad: Apple's entry-level iPad is perfect for anyone. It features an A12 Bionic CPU, 10.2-inch (2160 x 1620) LCD, 8MP camera, 12MP front camera, and an epic 12:57 battery life. Currently, Amazon has has the 32GB model on sale for $299, which is the cheapest deal available right now. (The 128GB model is also on sale for $395). View Deal

Fire 7 Kids Tablet: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

Back to school sales have kicked off at Amazon, which is discounting its entire line of children's tablets. The cheapest model is the Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet, which features a 7-inch display, 1.3GHz quad-core CPU, 1GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. More importantly, it also comes with a 2-year worry-free warranty and protective case. View Deal

Fire 7 Kids Pro (2021): was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

The Fire 7 Kids Pro is on sale for the first time since Prime Day. The new tablet is designed for older kids (over 6 years of age) and comes with a 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, which offers access to over 20,000 apps, games, books, videos, songs, and Audible books for kids. You also get a 2-year worry-free warranty and protective case.View Deal

Fire HD 8 Kids Edition: was $139 now $89 @ Amazon

The 2020 Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet is an excellent back to school sales purchase if you're looking for a kid-friendly tablet. It includes a standard bumper case (in blue, pink, or purple), a two-year worry-free guarantee (essentially a no-questions asked warranty), and a year of FreeTime Unlimited.View Deal

Fire HD 8 Kids Pro (2021): was $139 now $89 @ Amazon

The Fire HD 8 Kids Pro is made for school-age kids. It includes a 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, which offers access to over 20,000 apps, games, books, videos, songs, and Audible books. You also get a 2-year worry-free warranty and protective case.View Deal

Fire HD 10 Kids Edition: was $199 now $129 @ Amazon

The Fire HD 10 Kids Edition tablet is perfect for kids ages 3 to 7. The full-featured tablet includes a standard bumper case (in blue, pink, or purple), a two-year worry-free guarantee (essentially a no-questions asked warranty), and a year of Amazon Kids+, which offers access to over 20,000 apps, games, books, videos, songs, and Audible books for kids.View Deal

Fire HD 10 Kids Pro (2021): was $199 now $129 @ Amazon

The new Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet is made for kids aged 6 through 12. It comes with a 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, which offers access to over 20,000 apps, games, books, videos, songs, and Audible books for kids. It also comes with a 2-year worry-free warranty and protective case. It's now just $129. View Deal

10.9" iPad Air (64GB/2020): was $599 now $539 @ Amazon

Editor's Choice deal: The current-gen iPad Air sports a larger 10.9-inch display, speedy A14 Bionic CPU, and support for USB-C charging. Plus, with Magic Keyboard support, it's as close to a laptop replacement as you can get. Right now it's at its second-lowest price ever. It's one of the best back to school sales of the moment. (If you don't see the sale price, try choosing different color models). View Deal

11" iPad Pro (128GB/2021): was $799 now $749 @ Walmart

Editor's Choice deal: The new 11-inch iPad Pro sports Apple's M1 CPU for record-breaking speed and performance. It features a stunning 11-inch Liquid Retina display with 120Hz Pro Motion, TrueTone, and P3 wide color. You also get 12MP wide and 10MP ultra-wide cameras and Wi-Fi 6 support. Walmart is taking $50 off various models, which makes this one of the best iPad deals you'll find for Apple's new tablet. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: was $349 now $279 @ Amazon

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4 is a compelling tablet for anyone who's in the market for an iPad alternative. Like the iPad in can be used for gaming, productivity, or streaming. It's now on sale and one of the best back to school sales you can find. View Deal

Fire HD 8 Plus w/ wireless dock: was $149 now $139 @ Amazon

The Fire HD 8 Plus packs the same features found on the Fire HD 8, but houses 3GB of RAM (instead of 2GB), which means you'll get much snappier performance. It also supports wireless charging. This bundle includes the tablet and the wireless charging dock.View Deal

MS Surface Pro 7: was $959 now $699 @ Best Buy

This Microsoft Surface Pro 7 packs a 12.3-inch (2736 x 1824) PixelSense display, 10th-gen Core i3 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. It's currently $260 off and one of the cheapest prices we've seen for this configuration.View Deal

Kindle Paperwhite Bundle: was $189 now $169 @ Amazon

The Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle includes a Kindle Paperwhite along with a leather cover and power adapter. Normally on sale for $189, it's now $169 ($20 off). A great back to school sale for the avid reader. View Deal

Kindle Unlimited 2 months: was $19 now $4 @ Amazon

Already own a Kindle? Right now you can get 2 months of Kindle Unlimited for $4.99 ($15 off). Kindle Unlimited gives you access to over 1 million titles, magazines, audiobooks, and more. It will renew at $9.99/month after your 2 months are up. View Deal

Cord Cutting

Sling TV: first month only $10 @ Sling

Sling TV is an affordable live TV service that offers flexibility and lots of customization. For a limited time, new Sling subscribers get their first month of service for just $10. You can sign up for Sling Orange ($35/month) or Sling Blue ($35/month) — or a combination of both packages ($50/month).View Deal

Roku Streaming Stick Plus 4K: was $49 now $39 @ Amazon

Editor's Choice deal: If you want to stream 4K content on your TV, the Roku Streaming Stick Plus is the device to get. You also get a strong wireless receiver that gives you four times the range and a bundled voice remote. It's rarely this cheap outside of major holidays, which makes it one of the best back to school sales we've seen for cord cutters. View Deal

Roku Ultra 2020: was $99 now $89 @ Amazon

This streaming device brings Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos sound to your dorm room. Ethernet connectivity also gets you a more stable connection. It's now $10 under its normal price. View Deal

Apple TV 4K 2021: was $179 now $169

If you live in the Apple ecosystem, you know how rare deals like this are. Yes, even $10 off the new Apple TV 4K (32GB) is surprising to see, so act fast on this back to school sale. The 64GB model is also on sale for $179 ($19 off).View Deal

Roku Express 4K Plus 2021: was $39 now $29 @ Amazon

A major upgrade over the Roku Premiere, the Roku Express 4K Plus is the cheapest 4K device right now. It's a must for any college dorm room and one of the better back to school sales we've seen for a Roku 2021 device. View Deal

PS5 owners: get six free months of Apple TV Plus

PS5 owners can get six free months of Apple TV Plus. To get this deal, download and install the Apple TV Plus app on your PS5 and sign in using your Apple ID (or create a new one if you don't already have one). This will automatically link your two accounts and start your free trial. This offer can be stacked with current Apple TV Plus subscriptions — or if you're already enjoying a free trial. (However, it's not redeemable if you've subscribed to Apple TV Plus via a bundle offers like Apple One). View Deal

Backpacks

Mancro Laptop Backpack: $20 @ Amazon

The Mancro Laptop Backpack has over 10 compartments, one of which can house a 15-inch laptop. It also has a combination zipper lock, which ensures no one will open your laptop bag and steal its contents when you're not looking. View Deal

Matein Laptop Backpack: was $31 now $25 @ Amazon

Don't let its cheap price fool you. The Matein Laptop Backpack is one of the coolest laptop bags on the market. The 27-liter bag features a padded laptop sleeve that fits up to a 17-inch laptop. It also has a USB-charging port, which connects to a battery backup in the bag that lets you charge your devices without having to open your backpack. (Battery not included). View Deal

Osprey UL Stuff Duffel: was $39 now $37 @ Amazon

The Osprey UL Stuff Duffel is the type of bag that's small when collapsed, but huge when fully open/expanded. It features a padded shoulder strap, 30L capacity, and can be stuffed into its own built-in storage pocket. View Deal

Backpack sale: up to 55% off @ Macy's

Macy's is taking up to 55% off select backpacks during its early back to school sales kick-off. The sale includes backpacks from Nine West, Fila (pictured), Kipling, Michael by Michael Kors, Vera Bradley, and more. View Deal

Phones

iPhone 12: 6 months free data @ Mint

Mint Mobile has one of the best cheap iPhone back to school sales we've seen. New customers who port their number to Mint and buy a new iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 mini with a 6-month data plan will get 6 months of data for free. All Mint Mobile plans include unlimited talk, text, and 5G for free. Mint Mobile operates on T-Mobile's 5G network. View Deal

5G smartphone sale: up to $1,000 off w/ trade-in @ Verizon

Verizon is offering one of the best back to school deals of all time. New and existing customers can get up to $1,000 off select 5G phones with trade in. That sale includes popular models like the iPhone 12, Galaxy S21, and more. View Deal

Unlocked Galaxy S21: was $799 now $749 @ Amazon

If you're looking for an affordable Galaxy S21 deal — the buck stops with the base Galaxy S21 config. It packs a 6.2-inch 120Hz adaptive display, Snapdragon 888 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 10MP front camera. You also get 12MP main, 12MP ultrawide, and 64MP telephoto rear camera lenses. This unlocked model is on sale at Amazon. View Deal

iPhone 12: up to $830 off w/ trade-in @ T-Mobile

50% off family plans: T-Mobile's back to school sales have officially started. Currently, when you purchase any iPhone 12, open a new line, and trade-in your old device — T-Mobile will take up to $830 off your new iPhone. The promo is valid on any T-Mobile plan. Plus, T-Mobile is taking up to 50% off family plans. This includes its Essentials, Magenta, and Magenta Max lines. View Deal

iPhone 12: $1,000 off w/ trade-in @ Verizon

At Verizon, trade-in your current phone and sign up for an Unlimited plan to get up to $1,000 off any new iPhone. It's one of the hottest iPhone back to school sales we've seen. Or buy one iPhone 12 at normal price, and get up to $1,000 off the cost of another. View Deal

Monitors

Dell 27" 1080p Monitor: was $259 now $149 @ Dell

The Dell S2721HN is a big-screen monitor that won't cost a fortune. This 27-inch display offers 1080p resolution, 4ms response time, and two HDMI ports. Its chic and modern design is a complement to any desktop or laptop. View Deal

Dell 24" Curved Gaming Monitor: was $289 now $199 @ Dell

Get a more immersive experience with this curved gaming monitor, capable of handling full HD content at a whopping 165Hz frame rate. It comes with DisplayPort, HDMI, and AMD FreeSync Premium support, so you know you'll get great visuals when you game.View Deal

LG 32" QHD monitor: was $299 now $256 @ Amazon

If you require a large monitor this QHD offering from LG is a great pick. It's 32-inches in size with AMD FreeSync technology and HDR 10 support. Plus, it offers two HDMI ports, a virtually borderless design, and an adjustable stand. This one is great for school or work.View Deal

Dell 27" 4K Monitor: was $449 now $299 @ Dell

Upgrade your setup to 4K for just $299. The Dell S2721Q has a native resolution of 3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz, 4ms response time, and supports HDR content playback. It's now $150 off and one of the best cheap back to school sales we've seen. View Deal

Dell 27" Gaming Monitor: was $609 now $379 @ Dell

With this monitor, you'll be able to run your games at a smooth lightning-quick 165Hz refresh rate. This model features a 27-inch QHD display and it's Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro compatible. View Deal

Acer Predator XB271HU: was $599 now $419 @ Amazon

This 27-inch Acer gaming monitor comes with a WQHD resolution and Nvidia G-Sync support to help eliminate any frame tearing. It also comes with a fast 144Hz refresh rate and sports an IPS panel. This back to school sale knocks over $100 off its original price. View Deal

Gaming

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition: was $99 now $58 @ Amazon

Save $40 on this striking neon green gaming headset from Razer, one of the biggest names in gaming peripherals. It has THX 7.1 support and comes with a USB audio controller so you can switch your volume on the fly, ideal when you need to mute your team mates for that clutch 1 vs 5. View Deal

Corsair HS60 Pro: was $69 now $47 @ Amazon

You'll love the Corsair HS60's solid construction and snug but comfortable fit. It boasts a crystal-clear mic and solid audio quality. It's a freat value at $69, and an absolute steal at $47.99.View Deal

Aurora Ryzen R10: was $1,509 now $1,099 @ Alienware

We've long considered the Alienware Aurora R10 an excellent gaming PC, and as part of its back to school sales — Dell is slashing over $400 off this premium desktop. It features an AMD Ryzen 5 5600X CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB 7,200 rpm HDD, and RTX 3060 12GB GPU. View Deal

Xbox Series X: $499 @ Amazon (check stock)

The Xbox Series X is Microsoft's new flagship console. It features 12 teraflops of graphics power, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and Blu-ray drive. It runs games at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second with a max of 8K at 120 fps. The Editor's Choice console represents the pinnacle of Microsoft's gaming efforts. It's currently out of stock.View Deal

Xbox Series S: $299 @ Amazon (check stock)

The more affordable next-gen Xbox Series S is limited to 1440p output, but still delivers fast loading, ray tracing, and high frame rates. It sports a GPU with up to 4 teraflops of output, 10GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD for storage. (There's no disc drive). It's currently out of stock.View Deal

PS5: check stock @ Amazon

Sony's flagship gaming machine, the PS5 is one of the most in-demand tech products currently available. For good reason: this powerful console boasts 4K visuals, an innovative DualSense controller, and a 4K Blu-ray drive. It's currently out of stock.View Deal

PS5 Digital: check stock @ Amazon

The PS5 Digital console lacks a 4K UDH Blu-ray disc drive. As a result, it's slightly thinner than its counterpart. It also sells for $399 ($100 less) and includes a PS5 DualSense controller. It's coming in and out of stock at Walmart. It's currently out of stock. View Deal

Face Masks

Disposable Masks 50-Pack: was $5 now $3 @ Amazon

Amazon is selling this 50-pack of disposable face masks for just $3. That's the cheapest price we've seen for ANY 50-pack of masks. The 3-layer masks have an elastic earloop and nose bridge. Even if you're not going back to a classroom, this back to school sale is an amazing deal for everyday use. View Deal

DSBJ Face Masks 50-Pack: was $19 now $9 @ Office Depot

Office Depot has a 50-pack of disposable face masks on sale for $9.99. That's among the cheapest 50-packs we've seen at Office Depot. The 3-ply masks have elastic ear loops and a metal nose clip. View Deal

PopFunk Pleated Face Masks: from $9 @ Amazon

While not a sale per se, Amazon has a wide variety of PopFunk face masks with prices from $9. The masks feature licensed characters and logos from Marvel, DC, Harry Potter, and more. The one-size-fits-all masks feature adjustable ear loops and are machine washable. View Deal

Face Mask Filters 30-Pack: was $10 now $7 @ Amazon

Need to restock on filters for your face mask? Amazon has this 30-pack of face mask filters for $7.99. The filters offer five layers of protection and can be used with most masks that offer an insert for filters. View Deal

UA Sportsmask: was $30 now from $18 @ Amazon

The UA Sportsmask isn't cheap. However, this is the face mask to beat when it comes to indoor/outdoor workouts. The water-resistant mask is adjustable, washable, and light enough to let air through so you can workout hard without feeling like you're about to pass out from lack of air.View Deal

Webcams

Green Extreme T200 1080p Webcam: was $49 now $24 @ Adorama

Due to the webcam shortage, Adorama manufactured its own webcam. The Green Extreme T200 is a 1080p webcam that can be used with anything from Zoom calls to Skype meetings. It features a widescreen mode, autofocus system, and two built-in mics. View Deal

Logitech C270: $39 @ Adorama

The Logitech C270 is one of the least-expensive webcams we could find in stock. It offers 720p video streams and can take 3MP stills. Adorama has it for $39. View Deal

Lenovo 500 FHD Webcam: was $69 now $58 @ Lenovo

The Lenovo 500 FHD webcam records in 1080p and also features facial recognition technology. It features a 75-degree lens plus 360-degree pan-and-til controls. View Deal

Logitech C930e: was $129 now $69 @ Amazon

The Editor's Choice Logitech C930e is one of the best webcams you can buy. It features a wide 90-degree field of view, which lets you fit more into the frame. The C930 also has omnidirectional mics, which allows it to pick up more of a conversation in the room. In our review, we loved the quality of the video, which made our laptop's webcam look far worse by comparison. It's one of the top back to school sales we've seen for webcams. View Deal

When do back to school sales begin Back to school sales begin in July and run through early September. Unlike Labor Day or Memorial Day, which last a few days, the back to school season lasts for multiple weeks. However, keep in mind that some of the best sales tend to occur mid-July through August. By the time September begins, most of the highly sought after deals have expired or simply gone out of stock.

Where are the best back to school sales Laptops, Bluetooth speakers, Chromebooks, and tablets are among the best back to school sales you'll find during the back to school season. Some of our favorite laptops, such as the MacBook Air M1, are already seeing price cuts of up to $100. Meanwhile, stores like Walmart and Wayfair are slashing the price of various dorm room essentials like coffee makers, cheap bedding sets, and more.