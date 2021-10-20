Astros vs Red Sox live stream: How to watch ALCS Game 5 online

The Astros vs Red Sox live stream sees a Boston team looking to reignite their offense and Houston squad that's trying to take their first series edge since game one. Stros' and BoSox fight it out in this MLB live stream!

Astros vs Red Sox live stream, tv channel The Astros vs Red Sox live stream is today (Oct. 20).

• Time — 5:08 p.m. ET / 2:08 p.m. PT / 10:08 P.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on FS1 via Sling

• U.K. — Watch on BT Sport

• Watch anywhere

It took six pitchers, but the Astros found a way to cool off the Red Sox' hot bats in their 9-2 game four win. Zach Greinke opened the game for the Astros and allowed both Red Sox runs on a Xander Bogaerts two-run homer in the second. Greinke was later pulled in the inning. Houston relievers Cristian Javier and Kendall Graveman combined to throw five innings of scoreless baseball surrendering 2 hits and issuing three walks.

Houston's offense in game four came from a first-inning solo homer from Alex Bregman and a Michael Brantley bases-clearing three-run double in the ninth that blew the game open.

Boston came up with just five hits in the game, Bogaerts had two of them including his two-run homer. Enrique Hernandez did manage another hit going 1-for-5 with a single in the ninth inning. He's now hit safely in seven straight games.

It will be another lefty vs lefty pitching matchup in game five as the Astros start Framber Valdez against the Red Sox' Chris Sale. These two faced each other in the series opener and both lasted 2.2 innings. Valdez allowed three runs in that start while Sale allowed one run on five hits.

How to watch Astros vs Red Sox live stream from anywhere

MLB streaming tip:

If you're away from home and can't watch Astros vs Red Sox, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream baseball from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Astros vs Red Sox live streams in the US

In the US, Astros vs Red Sox is going to be broadcast on Fox Sports 1, which is available with most cable packages and Sling TV (one of the best streaming services).

In the U.S., the Astros vs Red Sox game is today (Oct. 20) at 8:08 p.m. ET.

You'll want to get at least Sling Blue + Sports Extra for the post-season, as this $46 per month combo will get you everything you need for the post season with local Fox affiliates (when available), TBS, FS1 and the MLB Network. Want ESPN? Upgrade to the Sling Orange & Blue + Sports Extra ($61 per month total) for that network.

Astros vs Red Sox live streams in the UK

You can watch Astros vs Red Sox live stream across the pond at 10:08 a.m. local BST Wednesday night. Those in the U.K. will want BT Sport, for Fox Sports 1's coverage of the game.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (£25), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time, with no need for a lengthy commitment.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the games by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

Astros vs Red Sox live streams in Canada

Canadian baseball fans can watch Astros vs Red Sox live stream in Canada on SportsNet.