If you're an iPhone and Windows user, you may be wondering how to mirror an iPhone's screen on PC. Understandably, it's not as seamless as mirroring your iPhone to a Mac, though it's still surprisingly simple once you have everything set up.

And even better, you don't need one of the best Windows laptops or best iPhones to mirror your screen. As long as your iPhone supports AirPlay, and your computer is running Windows 10 or Windows 11, you're good to go.

One caveat is that, although Windows has its own Your Phone app, which enables seamless mirroring between Windows and Android devices, it doesn't work with iPhones. This means you're going to need to install third-party software to get it working. However, there are a bunch of options available — including free ones — so you can mirror your iPhone to your PC with just a few clicks and taps.

One particularly simple (and not to mention, free) Windows app is LonelyScreen, which was created by a small team of young developers, according to its website. LonelyScreen can be downloaded as a free trial, though it seems you can simply use it on a trial basis forever without any consequence if you wish. If you want to support the developers, you have the option to purchase a subscription for $14.95 / £12 a year.

So, here's how to mirror an iPhone's screen to PC.

How to mirror an iPhone's screen on PC

Note: these tips will also work for iPads supporting AirPlay.

1. To get LonelyScreen, head to its download page to download and install it. After installing the app on your Windows PC, open it and click Maybe Later to try it out. Connect your Windows PC and iPhone or iPad to the same Wi-Fi network.

(Image credit: Future)

2. Now, on your iPhone or iPad, swipe down from the top-right corner to open the Control Center. Next, tap the Screen Mirroring icon.

(Image credit: Future)

3. You should now see LonelyScreen as an available option. Simply tap it to begin mirroring.

(Image credit: Future)

And that's it! You're now mirroring your screen as if you were a Mac user.

A number of paid apps also exist, including Reflector 4 and AirServer, as well as a several other free apps, a bunch of which can be found on the Microsoft Store.

If you're just looking to quickly mirror your iPhone to your PC to share a presentation or play a quick game on your living room TV, it may not be worth splashing the cash. However, the paid apps do offer more advanced features, such as the ability to also mirror a Chromebook, Mac, or other devices to your PC.

