How to clean a glass shower door — get rid of limescale and watermarks

Wondering how to clean a glass shower door? These glass panels always look spotless when new, but they soon fog up from limescale and soap scum with everyday use. While this is unlikely to damage the glass, it doesn’t look great, especially when left uncleaned for a long time. It’s the last thing you want any guests to see as well.

For this reason, knowing how to clean a glass shower door is arguably as important as knowing how to clean a shower head . While the limescale may seem difficult to remove, it’s relatively simple with the right ingredients, all of which you might already have. Here’s how to clean a glass shower door.

How to clean a glass shower door with vinegar

What you will need White distilled vinegar OR baking soda Dish soap (optional) Empty spray bottle Non-scratch sponge (optional) Microfiber cloths

1. Fill an empty spray bottle with half water and half white distilled vinegar. Make sure you use white and not malt vinegar — malt will work just as well, but you won’t be thankful for the smell. If you’re dealing with a lot of soap scum on the glass, you can also add some dish soap to help cut through the grease.

2. Screw the lid on tight and shake to combine.

3. Spray liberally on your shower door, working your way from top to bottom. This vinegar solution will smell, so it’s a good idea to leave a window or the door open to your bathroom.

(Image credit: Future)

4. For everyday limescale, you can wipe the solution away immediately with a damp microfiber cloth.

5. For tougher limescale, you should leave the solution to sit for a few minutes and then gently scrub using the scouring side of a non-scratch sponge. You might need to re-apply, and it might take some elbow grease, but you should notice the watermarks start to disappear.

6. Once the glass is clean, rinse, dry and buff with a clean microfiber cloth.

How to clean a glass shower door with baking soda

1. Alternatively, if you have baking soda, you can use this instead. As a natural abrasive, baking soda is ideal for removing limescale. Dampen a microfiber cloth, tip some baking soda onto the cloth and scrub directly on the glass in a circular motion.

(Image credit: Future)

2. Then simply wipe away with a clean microfiber cloth and rinse the residue away.

3. For stubborn limescale, you can use the scouring side of a non-scratch damp sponge to apply the baking soda.

4. Again, make sure the glass is rinsed and dried afterwards to prevent more limescale from forming.

Your shower door should now be gleaming again. Here are some tips to keep it looking great.

(Image credit: Future)

How to prevent watermarks on your shower door