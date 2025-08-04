Cleaning a shower drain is the devil of all cleaning jobs — but this household staple makes it easy

There’s nothing worse than taking a morning shower to find that the shower drain is blocked and water is pooling at your feet. Over time, soap and hair build up, and if not cleaned out, will block the drain. Not only will the water fail to shift, but you might also notice a nasty smell.

But rather than resorting to harsh chemical cleaners, there’s a natural way to clean your shower drain that is cheap and easy to do. What’s more, it won’t cost you much time.

FlexiSnake Drain Weasel : $19.99 at Amazon This flexible tool is designed to unclog drains by reaching 18 inches inside your drain. Once inserted it can be spun 360° to wrap around hairs and other gunk, before being removed. The set includes 5 disposable wand sticks for easy use.

How to clean your shower drain

Taking a natural approach, @experthometips on TikTok explains how to clean a shower drain without chemicals, using one household staple.

If your shower isn’t draining as it should be you probably have a blocked drain, and the narrator explains how to give your shower drain a deep clean.

@experthometips There’s no better time to unblock your shower drain than now! 💥 Follow these simple steps to stop the tray from filling up with water every time 🚿 #HomeHacks #ShowerCleaning #CleaningTip #DeepClean #DrainCleaning #Vinegar #BakingSoda #BathroomHacks #BathroomCleaning ♬ Daylight - Gakuen

In the video, she says, “Firstly, pop on a pair of rubber gloves and remove the cover on the plug hole. You should be able to do this by unscrewing it or prising it off.”

She also mentions that there might be a filter at the top of the hole. If so, remove it by pulling it out.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Your next step is to remove any blockages that you can reach by hand, but if they are out of reach, she suggests using a hook or drain snake. A drain snake is a flexible tool that will reach deep into a drain and pipes to remove hair and other blockages. I use one regularly to clean out my own shower drain.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

She adds, “You can get these online or from most hardware shops and they are handy to have on hand.”

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Once you’ve cleared away as much gunk as you can, she says, “Pour one cup of baking soda down the drain and let it sit for 30 minutes.”

While you’re waiting for the baking soda to work, you could try some other bathroom cleaning hacks to clean tile grout, remove bathroom mold or add some sparkle to your faucets.

Once the 30 minutes are up, she says, “Carefully pour boiling water directly into the plug hole. This will help clear any grime or bad smells.”

You can then return the filter and plug hole to cover the drain and continue using your shower as normal.

Top tip

For ongoing maintenance, regularly use a drain snake to clear out your drain to prevent blockages.

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News to get our up-to-date news, how-tos, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.