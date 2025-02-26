I tried Karcher’s cordless window vac — and it cleans more than glass

I must admit to not cleaning my windows as often as I should. It’s one of the jobs that gets shifted to the bottom of my chores list and then some! Therefore, it will be no surprise that the state of my windows didn’t lead me to try out a new window vac.

Instead, I wanted to find a solution to solve the cold weather battle I have with condensation on my windows, which, if left untouched, damages my wooden window frames and causes black mold. And with a busy household that includes a shower in constant use, I was also seeking an effective fix to solve the ongoing issue of keeping my shower screen shiny and removing limescale from my shower glass.

It just so happens that Karcher’s WV 6 Plus N Cordless Window Vac can take on the challenge of more than just windows — it's a powerhouse at cleaning multiple surfaces. It seemed just what I needed to keep my surfaces sparkling.

My bugbear with window vacs

I’ve owned a window vac in the past, but one issue I found was when I held the appliance at a vertical angle to reach awkward areas. That would cause the water collection tank to leak. So, although it was vacuuming away, it also left a water trail behind, solving one problem while causing another!

Regardless of how many add-on attachments or features this Karcher window vac had, if it leaked when held at an angle, I was going to send it back.

What's included?

The Karcher’s WV 6 Plus N Cordless Window Vac comes with two suction nozzles, when purchased in the U.K, where it's available on Amazon for £129. Buy it in the U.S., and it doesn't come with the smaller attachment; it's available for $140 at Amazon.



The standard nozzle measures 11 inches, and the smaller version is 6.75 inches. I like the flexibility of having the two nozzles even if it makes the price more expensive than buying the single nozzle version. Two nozzles allow you to clean awkward areas, increasing the type of surfaces you can clean such as small mirrors.

The vacuum's dirty water tank can hold up to 5 fluid oz of liquid, which is marked on the container by 'Max' — there's no fear of surpassing the level if you keep an eye on it. And to my sheer joy, when holding the appliance at a vertical angle — and I gave it a good go — not one single drop leaked. Eureka!

But there’s more. The appliance also comes with a spray bottle that attaches to another blade that houses a microfiber cleaning cloth. Effectively, you can spray your cleaning solution onto your surface, distribute it evenly using the cloth, and then remove the excess liquid with the vacuum. The cloth can then be removed and put in the wash, ready for next time.

Karcher’s cordless window vac comes with a sheet of illustrated instructions. However, despite not having written words to take you through how to use the appliance, it’s fairly straightforward to see what fits where.

Both of the nozzles fit into place in the same manner and need a lightweight push to clip them in place. Removal is also just as easy, and they can be pulled out by gripping the raised groove area on the underside of the nozzle.

Inserting and removing the water tank is also straightforward, I first aligned the top section and then pushed the bottom of the water tank into place.

Full charge ahead

When I first unpacked the window vacuum it was charged to 5%. I love this feature — seeing how much power you have during chores. You can anticipate in good time if your appliance will get you through to the end of your task, as there's nothing more frustrating than the power dying when you're halfway through a job, and you've got to wait for your appliance to recharge.

And while we’re talking about power, the Karcher vac is pleasantly lightweight to hold and won’t require an armful of ripped muscles to use it. When the largest nozzle is attached, it weighs 1 lb 11 oz, and with the smallest nozzle, it’s slightly over 1 lbs 9 oz.

Cleaning up

Once you’re charged up, you’re ready to go. The window vac is switched with a button that doubles as the power display. The handle gives a comfortable grip, and the button is easy to press with your thumb while still holding the handle. It would be equally easy to hold whether you are right or left-handed.

It took me a little while to get used to how much pressure to use when applying the silicone suction lips to my surfaces. They are much softer than the previous window vac I had used, which meant I could apply more pressure. However, once you’ve cleaned one surface, you should get a good feel of how to use it.

Although I was pleased that the Karcher window vac worked a treat to remove water, leaving behind a streak-free shine, I still used a microfiber cloth to reach into the corners of my windows and shower screen. However, I was left with far less mess and wet clothes than if I’d cleaned my surfaces by hand.

Beyond windows

Apart from cleaning windows, and you’ll be glad to know, I did have a go; the Karcher window vac can be used to clean a plethora of other household surfaces.

Condensation

One of my particular issues was clearing up condensation, which is a particular problem I face when it's cold outside and warm inside. I don't own a dehumidifier, so I have to rely on other methods to keep moisture at bay.



I found the smaller nozzle attachment was best for this job, but this will depend on the size of your windows. However, do check on the water tank, as it’s surprising how quickly it can fill up to the ‘Max’ mark, as there’s plenty of room inside the tank for more!

Shower screens

My shower screen was the next on my list. In the past, I’ve used a shower squeegee, which will do a fine job, and it has the advantage of requiring human power without needing a charge. But if you’ve got a large shower enclosure (I wish!) or you want to capture the water more neatly, a window vac will probably be your preferred choice.

If you have a problem with limescale, removing the water from your shower screen after every shower will help reduce the build-up of limescale and the added issue of removing it.

Top tip

The window vac is a handy tool to keep in the bathroom, as aside from shower screens, it can also be used to clean tiles. This again can help to reduce the problem of limescale build-up, which is a greater issue if you have hard water. Regularly cleaning your tiles and keeping them dry will also reduce mold growth.

Mirrors

Mirrors can also be tricky to clean, and although you won't have the issue of limescale to battle, using a window vac can help surfaces come up shiny, giving a clear reflection. However, do be mindful of using a window vac on a mirror attached to a wall, especially if it is attached via a hook, rather than screwed in with secure fixings. I have a decorative vintage mirror that is attached via a hook, so I needed to carefully hold into the mirror while using the window vac.

Apart from decorative mirrors, the window vac is ideal if you have mirrored wardrobes, as it will help you bring them back to full shine much faster than cleaning them by hand.



Kitchen cleaning

The window vacuum can also be used in the kitchen on glass surfaces. So, if you have a glass lid to your cooktop, it will clean away messy marks. Plus, if you spill liquid on your countertop or floor, you can quickly grab your Karcher vac and clean up the mess, so you'll never be left crying over spilt milk again.