How to clean a Dyson vacuum in 10 easy steps

Knowing how to clean a Dyson vacuum can get your trusted cleaner up and running again in no time, not to mention it can help extend its life. As with most cleaning appliances, such as the best washing machines and the best dishwashers , it’s easy to forget that these machines need a bit of TLC on occasion. The best vacuum cleaners are no exception.

If you don’t take the time to clean your Dyson, you will notice the effect on its performance. The suction and general pick-up will start to lag. Your vacuum might also struggle to vent, causing it to make a strange noise or even cut out completely.

Don’t worry, though — here we will break down exactly what you need to do to clean your Dyson vacuum, whether you own a stick, cylinder or upright model.

How to clean a Dyson vacuum

What you'll need to clean a Dyson vacuum • Microfiber cloth

• Dish soap

• White distilled vinegar (optional)

• Scissors

1. Unplug the appliance — Safety fist, make sure you’ve unplugged the appliance if necessary.

2. Empty the canister — Remove the dust canister as you usually would once it’s full and empty out any remnants. Dyson vacuum cleaners are all bagless, so do this outside if possible to prevent allergies and a mess. Be sure to give the canister a thorough shake and hook out any visible blockages.

Most cordless models' canisters can be released using a red trigger/button found near the handle, but refer to your manual if you’re unsure.

(Image credit: Future)

3. Wash and clean the canister — Now you can give the inside of the canister a clean using a damp microfiber cloth. Do not submerge the canister in water and do not use detergent or any cleaning chemicals. You can, however, use compressed air to reach any awkward crevices, but be sure to do this outside.

(Image credit: Future)

4. Remove the filter — While the canister is drying, it’s time to tackle the filter. Your vacuum filter is an important component — it essentially captures any large particles, such as dust and pollen, and contains them within your vacuum to protect the motor and to stop them from being released into the air. With regular use, this filter will inevitably get covered and blocked with dust and will need to be cleaned.

The filter can usually be found on the end nearest the handle if you’re using a cordless model. If you own an upright model, there’s usually one on top of the canister and sometimes a second one in the ball of the floor head — both will need cleaning. A canister model's filter is found in the top of the dustbin. If you’re unsure, refer to your manual.

(Image credit: Future)

5. Wash the filter and leave to dry — Once separated, carefully take the filter outside and remove any immediate dust over a bin — you can gently tap it to detach the majority. Once you’ve done this, bring the filter indoors and rinse it under cold, running water, rubbing it gently by hand to remove any final dust.

Now, fill it with warm water, cover the openings with your hands and gently shake it to give it a final rinse. Tip out the water, and repeat until the water runs clear. Then shake the filter to remove the excess and leave out to air-dry for at least 24 hours. Make sure the filter’s completely dry before you replace it.

(Image credit: Future)

6. Untangle the brush roll — Now it’s time to take care of any long hairs which have wrapped around the brush roll. Take a pair of scissors (ideally manicure scissors) and cut along the bar to remove them. Be sure not to pull or force any hairs free as this could damage the vacuum. Be careful not to damage the bristles as you trim either.

On some Dyson vacuum cleaners, you may need to remove the soleplate to access the brush roll. You can do this using a flat head screwdriver or a coin. Just be sure to keep the screws safe in the meantime. You should use a damp microfiber cloth to clean the brush roll compartment while you’re here.

(Image credit: Future)

7. Check the hose for blockages — If your Dyson vacuum has suddenly stopped playing ball, you might be dealing with a blockage. Remove the hose and inspect it to see if that’s the case. If you’ve got something long and thin, such as a mop handle, you can push it through to clear a blockage.

Failing that, you can soak the hose for 10 minutes in warm water combined with some white distilled vinegar before rinsing. This should dislodge the blockage. Leave it out to dry completely.

If you have a stick vacuum, it’s also worth checking the hole between the canister and the hose to make sure that’s not blocked.

(Image credit: Future)

8. Clean the attachments — Don't forget to give your attachments a once-over as well. If you often use your crevice tool or mini motorized tool, then those will need looking over.

Remove any immediate dust and trapped hairs from the tools, either by hand or like you did with the main brush roll. Then wipe down the attachments with a damp microfiber cloth.

9. Wipe down the exterior — As a final touch, wipe down the exterior of your Dyson vacuum using a damp microfiber cloth.

10. Leave everything to dry then reassemble — Give everything at least 24 hours to dry before you reassemble.

And that’s it — your Dyson vacuum cleaner should be ready to run again. Remember to keep on top of its maintenance over time.

How often should I clean my Dyson vacuum? The filter should be cleaned once a month for general guidance, but this depends on how often you use your vacuum cleaner. Some of the more advanced Dyson stick vacuums even contain sensors which will tell you when it’s time to clean the filter via the display. The rest of the Dyson vacuum should be cleaned as and when required. Make sure you empty the canister as soon as it’s full so it doesn’t form a blockage. If you notice your vacuum stops working even though the canister is empty, that’s another sign that it needs a clean.

