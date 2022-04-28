Diamond rings are timeless and beautiful, especially when they glisten in the light. But once they start to lose their brilliant shine, you’ll need to know how to clean a diamond ring and keep it sparkling. Be it a wedding or engagement ring, these are prone to daily grime and oils that accumulate on and around your ring from constant wear.

Similar to learning how to clean jewelry , knowing how to clean an engagement ring will get rid of dust, dirt, and water residue that can take away some of its shine. What’s more, grimy rings are a breeding ground for bacteria that may cause skin irritation if not cleaned properly.

While the first thought would be to visit a professional jeweler (at a cost), you can easily learn how to clean your diamond ring at home. What’s more, all you’ll need is a simple, home-made solution.

So if you want to bring back the bling, here’s how to clean a diamond ring at home.

How to clean a diamond ring

What you'll need Bowl of warm water Dish soap Clean toothbrush or soft bristle brush Soft cloth

1. Make a soapy solution — First, fill a small bowl with warm water and add a few drops of dish soap to it. If you don’t have dish soap at hand, an alternative is a non-greasy body wash, but never use products that are moisturizing. These will leave a slippery film on the ring (which defeats the purpose of cleaning!).

Soapy solution for rings (Image credit: Shutterstock)

2. Leave to soak — Leave the engagement ring to soak for 20-40 minutes. This will allow the soapy solution to work well to lift off the grime and oily residue from the ring.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

3. Gently scrub clean — Take a clean, soft toothbrush to gently scrub the diamond stone and inside of the ring before rinsing under warm, running water.

Toothbrush cleaning diamond ring (Image credit: Shutterstock)

4. Dry with cloth — Gently dry diamond ring with a soft cloth and leave to air dry. Never use paper towels as they may scratch the metal.

Drying diamond ring with cloth (Image credit: Shutterstock)

When do you get your diamond ring professionally cleaned?

Diamond ring (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Bear in mind that if your diamond stone is loose or damaged in any way, always take it to a professional jewelry cleaner. You don’t want to risk further damage by cleaning at home. If your ring came from a prestigious jeweler, it's worth checking if they offer professional cleaning services as a lifetime complimentary service.

In any case, it’s best to have your diamond ring cleaned at the same place it was purchased, as the jewelers will have an understanding of your specific ring, material, structure and care guidance.

How often should I clean my diamond ring?

Since rings are subjected to daily oil and grime build-up, it's best to clean it once a week. However, it’s recommended to have a professional clean at the jeweler twice a year.

What not to use to clean a diamond ring

There are household things you should never use to clean a diamond ring at home. Abrasive cleaners such as toothpaste, bleach, chlorine or acetone should never be used to clean a diamond ring. These substances may scratch/wear away the surface or cause discoloration to the ring’s plating.

