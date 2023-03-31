7 jewelry storage hacks to keep them tangle-free

When you have a collection of jewelry or accessories, it’s very easy to throw them all into a box, without much thought. However, this often leads to necklaces, bracelets or other accessories becoming a tangled mess, and making things hard to find and wear.

If you’re fed up with the tedious task of detangling, you’ll definitely benefit from these jewelry storage hacks to keep them tangle-free. In fact, knowing how to store and organize jewelry properly is essential as it will protect fragile items from damage.

It’s always recommended to sort and group different types of jewelry before storing them separately. Not only will this keep everything in order, but your jewelry will be free from damage and in top condition. More importantly, your favorite items will be easier to find at a glance, and you won't have to spend precious time sifting through a messy pile!

So, if you want to organize and display your jewelry collection like a pro, check out these seven jewelry storage hacks to keep them tangle-free.

1. Clear jewelry boxes

Clear jewelry box (Image credit: Shutterstock)

A modern take on the classic jewelry box, the clear, acrylic organizer box is a great option. These often come with a number of pull-out drawers, with individual compartments to sort your collection. Plus, the interior is usually a soft-velvet material to protect your delicate items.

Since it's transparent, you can see items clearly, making this a practical, stylish way to display your jewelry. And if you have an abundance of baubles, most are stackable like this Mebbay Acrylic Jewelry Organizer ( $20, Amazon), that will save you much space.

2. Create a jewelry drawer

Jewelry stored in drawer (Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you want to keep your collection out of sight, allocate a drawer in your bedroom or closet to store jewelry. Ideally, this should be a shallow drawer so your pieces are easily accessible.

Rather than just throwing them all in, invest in a jewelry drawer organizer like these MINGRI Stackable Jewelry Organizer Trays Drawer Inserts ( $16, Amazon ). These often come with individual compartments and different-sized slots to neatly store your bracelets, watches, necklaces or earrings. Plus, there are removable compartment dividers to suit your needs. If you do have extra room in the drawer, you can always stack another jewelry tray on top of the first to maximize space.

3. Hang them on the wall

Necklaces hung on the wall (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Another great space-saving solution is to hang jewelry on the wall. Not only will this prevent tangled necklaces or accessories, but are ideal for compact rooms.

You can either attach decorative hooks directly onto the wall by your dressing area, or invest in a wall-mounted jewelry holder. These come in all different styles and sizes to suit your needs, and a great way to store your jewelry. Just be sure to check the sturdiness/condition of your wall first, as it would need to cope with the weight.

We recommend this Pinzoveco Hanging Jewelry Organizer Wall Mounted ( $29, Amazon) for a stylish wall display.

4. Jewelry organizer holder

Jewelry holder (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Similarly, a jewelry organizer stand will make it easier to find necklaces, bracelets and other accessories with ease. This usually consists of a base and two T-bar rods that are assembled together, and can be placed anywhere.

Some holders come with many tiers, and an adjustable height t-bar to accommodate longer-sized jewelry. There are even holders with rotatable T-bars like this SRIWATANA Jewelry Organizer Stand ( $19, Amazon), so that you can move them around, and style to your liking. This is a great way to display your items, and guarantee tangle-free jewelry.

5. Ceramic ring dish

Cacti ring dish (Image credit: Amazon)

If you have more rings to store, a ‘cacti’ ring dish is a great option. Shaped like the popular succulent plant, simply place rings over each cactus leaf. These are usually made from ceramic, and have a trinket tray underneath for storing other loose items.

What's more, these are available in different types of aloe, cacti or tree styles to suit your needs. Not only are these an easier way to find and display your ring collection, but will also make a nice, decor feature to any room. We can recommend this HOME SMILE Ceramic Cactus Ring Holder with Derorative White Dish ( $15, Amazon) to add character.

6. Hanging pocket organizer

Hanging jewelry organizer (Image credit: Amazon)

If your space is limited, you can opt for ready-made, hanging jewelry organizers. These come with clear, individual pockets to organize your jewelry, and are equipped with hooks to hang at the back of a door or inside your closet.

Similar to organizing your shoes , these pocket organizers are a great way to store and protect your jewelry from dust. In addition, there are hanging organizers that are dual-sided for extra space, like this MISSLO Dual-sided Hanging Jewelry Organizer ( $9, Amazon) that are super handy.

7. Rotating jewelry display

Rotating jewelry stand (Image credit: Amazon)

A rotating jewelry stand is another great way to easily find and store your favorite items. This is especially the case if you're in a hurry, and want to see everything at a glance. Similar to a 'Lazy Susan' organizer, these storage stands offer plenty of storage, whilst making everything easily accessible at just a turn of the stand.

Some even come with multiple tiers like this Sooyee 360 Rotating Earring Holder and Jewelry Organizer ( $9, Amazon) to accommodate all of your jewelry. Plus, it looks far more stylish and professional.

How often should you clean your jewelry?

Jewelry in a box (Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you have favorite jewelry that you wear on a regular basis, it’s recommended that you clean it weekly. Simply soak your jewelry in lukewarm water and mild dish soap. Then, get a toothbrush or soft brush to gently scrub all the parts of your jewelry, getting into all the crevices. Once all cleaned, rinse thoroughly and leave to air dry on a towel. (For more detailed instructions, see our guide on how to clean jewelry.)

Be mindful of precious stones or gems, which can easily scratch or damage. If in doubt, take your stone encrusted jewelry to a professional cleaner.

