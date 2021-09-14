If you’ve recently changed your name, or you simply picked something hugely unprofessional when you first got your PC, then good news: you can find out how to change your Windows username.

There are a couple of ways to do this, depending on how your Windows account is set up.

If you sign in with a Microsoft account, then you’ll need to change your details in the cloud. Be aware that this will have a knock-on effect to any other software linked to the account, which can include the likes of Xbox, Skype, Office 365 and Outlook.

Local accounts, however, are just for use on the PC you’re amending and changes won’t be reflected elsewhere. In either case, here’s how to change your Windows username to something better.

How to change your Windows username via your Microsoft account

1. Press Start, and then click Settings.

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

2. On the window that pops up, click Accounts. It’s the third option along in the second row.

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

3. With your account displayed on screen, press the hyperlink underneath your name labelled "Manage my Microsoft account." This will open a web page in your default web browser.

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

4. Log in if prompted, and then select Your info from the navigation bar along the top of the webpage.

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

5. Press the small text labelled "Edit name" across from your full name.

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

6. Enter the new name you want in the "First name" and "Last name" fields, fill in the Captcha, and press save.

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

Again, bear in mind this will change your name on anything you use a Microsoft account for, which can include Xbox, Skype and Outlook, so think twice before picking something silly like I have in the demo below.

How to change your Windows username for local accounts

1. Open Control Panel by pressing the Start button and then typing “control panel." Before you finish the first word, the option will have appeared, so click it.

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

2. Select "Change account type" under "User Accounts."

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

3. Select the account you want to modify.

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

4. Press "Change the account name," the first option on the list.

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

5. Type the account name of your choice. As Windows explains, this will only appear locally on your welcome and start screens, so you have license to be a bit more frivolous if you like.