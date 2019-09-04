Asus VivoWatch SP Packs 14-hour Battery, Tons of Neat Health Features

BERLIN – If you thought Asus was done with the smartwatch category, think again. During the countdown to IFA 2019 , the company unveiled its next entry in this competitive market, the Asus VivoWatch SP. With this new watch, Asus is promising even more precision and useful health tracking features, as well as a 14-day battery life.

More Sensors

(Image credit: Future)

Picking up from where the VivoWatch BP left off, the VivoWatch SP features even more ECG and PPG sensors. There are ECG sensors on the back with a PPG along the side. The extra sensors allow the watch to take even more precise measurements such as blood pressure, heart rate and sleep activity. And you won’t have to wait as long for your data as Asus claims the VivoWatch SP can deliver this information within 15-20 seconds.

Asus is also utilizing your data in unique ways, including measuring your Automatic Nervous Activity Index, which is tied to your body weight regulation. It also has the ability to track you Pulse O2 Level which shows pulse rate and oxygen levels in the blood. The company says the sensors are sensitive enough to detect hemoglobin changes and can calculate stress levels.

These features put it in direct competition with the Apple Watch Series 4 , which offers electrocardiograms and an atrial fibrillation feature that will signal when you have five irregular heartbeats. I’m interested in seeing how Asus stacks up to Apple in this regard as the former has received approval from the U.S. Drug and Food Administration.

Smart Exercise Companion

But Asus wants to do more than track your vitals, the company is aiming to assist you in living a more active lifestyle. With the VivoWatch SP’s Smart Exercise Companion. Using the integrated altimeter, Pulse O2 sensor and GPS Tracker, the watch can coach runners using its Pace Coaching feature. It maps speed, distance and duration in addition to the usual heart rate, steps and calories burned.

Asus HealthAI Technology

Asus’ HealthAI is back with a few new tricks. While the VivoWatch SP tracks your daily activity, it’s just one moment in time. Now HealthAI can collect your vital signs and pertinent information over 7 consecutive days and use it to compile an activity report. It can also offer suggestions to help you improve your health.

Design

(Image credit: Future)

I’m a little sad to see that Asus ditched the squished rounded square shape of its predecessor. Now it looks more like a regular watch, which is fine, but I kind of miss that futuristic chic aesthetic. Still the engineering samples of the VivoWatch SP look incredibly stylish.

The rounded face is very unisex and the watchband is clean and unassuming. However, the best thing about the watch band is that it’s quick release, which means you don’t need any tools to switch out the 22 millimeter band if you want to change things up.

But the VivoWatch SP doesn’t just look good, it’s got a bit of durability built-in. Its swimproof design means that you can wear the VivoWatch SP and take a few laps. It can withstand being submerged in up to 50 meters (164 feet).

Battery Life

Asus is claiming the VivoWatch SP can last 14 days on a charge. It credits AI technology that monitors power consumption and an ultra low power cpu for the long battery life. The Apple Watch only has an estimated battery life of 24 hours, but it will be interesting to see if Asus can stand up to its own hype.

Bottom Line

Smartwatches have evolved beyond simple step counters. Now, they’re actually monitoring your health and helping you make better choices –– at least that’s what Asus is attempting to do. Rather than being a pseudo smartphone, delivering notifications, the VivoWatch SP is focused on your health. I am however excited to see how Asus will fare against the current king of smartwatches the Apple Watch in a head-to-head dustup.