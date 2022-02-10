10 quick and easy Super Bowl Air Fryer recipes

The Super Bowl is one of the year’s biggest snacking events, but you don’t want to be stuck in the kitchen cooking while all your friends are watching the game. Here are 10 Super Bowl recipes for the air fryer that you can cook up quickly for everyone to enjoy. These are all bite-size finger foods, so you can easily make them one after another.

Buffalo Wings

What’s a Super Bowl party without wings? While the Bills may not be in the big game, the party staple named after their city is a must-have for any tailgate.

Take 2.5 pounds of chicken wings and pat them dry, then season with salt and pepper. Cook in the air fryer at 350 degrees F for about 15 minutes; increase the temperature to 400 degrees, turn the wings over and cook for another 10 to 15 minutes, turning the wings every now and then.

Meanwhile, melt between 1/4 and 1/3 cup of butter, and mix with 1/2 cup of hot sauce (Frank’s Red Hot is the go-to). When the wings are done, toss them with the hot sauce mixture in a large bowl and serve with blue cheese dressing and celery sticks.

Buffalo Cauliflower Bites

This non-meat version of Buffalo wings uses cauliflower instead of chicken. Take a head of cauliflower and cut into florets; melt between 1/4 and 1/3 cup of butter, mix with 1/2 cup of hot sauce, and toss with the florets. Combine 1/3 cup cornstarch, 1/3 cup flour, 1 tablespoon of garlic powder, and 1 teaspoon of salt, then mix it with the cauliflower. Cook at 375 degrees F for about 10 minutes, or until cauliflower turns golden brown. Serve with blue cheese dressing and celery sticks.

Meatballs

Here's another great finger food that’s easy to make are mini-meatballs, which can be made with ground beef, turkey, chicken, or pork, and can be served with whatever dipping sauce you’d like.

Combine 1 pound of ground meat with one egg, 1/4 cup of breadcrumbs, 1/4 cup chopped parsley, 1 teaspoon of garlic powder, 1/4 cup grated parmesan cheese, and salt and pepper to taste. Mix everything well, and roll into balls about 1 inch in diameter. Cook at 350 degrees F for 20 minutes.

Falafel

For a non-meat meatball, Falafel makes a great option. Drain one 15-ounce can of chickpeas, and blend with 4 cloves of garlic, 1/4 cup parsley, 1/4 cup cilantro, 1 chopped shallot, 2 teaspoons cumin, and 2 tablespoons of lemon juice. Use the pulse feature on one of the best blenders so that it doesn’t turn into a paste, but rather still has some small chunks in it.

Add salt and pepper to taste, along with 1 teaspoon of baking powder and mix well. Form into small balls about 1 to 1.5 inches in diameter. Air fry at 350 degrees for 10 minutes, flipping halfway through. Serve with tahini or yogurt sauce.

Tater tots

Anyone who remembers elementary school lunches will have a fond spot for tater tots — those small little crispy potato treats. Keep things simple and buy a box or three of them (they’ll go fast, trust us) and then provide an array of dipping sauces, such as ketchup, barbecue sauce, or melted cheese. Follow the given instructions on the packaging to air fry.

Onion Rings

Make things easy on yourself, and go out and buy a package of frozen onion rings. If you want to make them from scratch, the process is pretty simple. Slice 2 to 3 fairly large onions into rings about 1/2 inch in thickness.

Get three bowls: in the first, add 1 cup of flour; in the second, beat two eggs; in the third, add 1 cup of bread crumbs or panko. Dredge the onion rings in the flour, then the egg, then the breadcrumbs, and put in the air fryer. Cook at 400 degrees F for about 8 minutes, flipping once halfway through.

For a bit more flavor, add a teaspoon each of salt, pepper, paprika, and garlic powder to the flour.

Mozzarella sticks

As with onion rings, you can save yourself some time by purchasing premade mozzarella sticks. If you want to make them yourself, get a package of mozzarella sticks (the ones in the dairy aisle), cut them in half, and follow the same directions as when making onion rings. You’ll want to make sure to coat all sides of the mozzarella, otherwise the melted cheese will run out and make a real mess in your air fryer.

Pigs in a blanket

Another delicious and quick appetizer; you can purchase pre-made pigs in a blanket, but it’s just as easy to make your own. For this, all you’ll need is bite-size hot dogs and a package of puff pastry. Thaw the puff pastry and cut into small triangles, then wrap each around a mini hot dog. Cook in your air fryer at 350 degrees F until the puff pastry is golden brown. Serve with some spicy mustard.

Sliders

While hamburgers are one of the things you shouldn’t cook in an air fryer, sliders are an exception. These small little burgers will cook up quick — and will disappear just as fast.

Keep things simple: Get a pound of ground beef, season well with salt and pepper, and form small patties about 1.5 to 2 inches in diameter. Cook at 350 degrees F in the air fryer for 10 minutes, or until the patties are browned. Serve with mini buns, pickles, lettuce, tomatoes, or any other topping you’d like.

Fried Ravioli

This recipe takes prepared ravioli up a notch. Thaw a package of frozen ravioli (you can also use fresh ravioli); in a bowl, beat two eggs. In a second bowl, add 1 cup of flour. In a third bowl, combine 1 cup of bread crumbs and 1/2 cup of grated parmesan cheese. Coat the ravioli in flour, then dip in the egg mixture, then coat in the breadcrumbs. Repeat for the remaining ravioli.

Air fry at 350 degrees F for about five minutes, or until golden brown. Serve with marinara sauce.

