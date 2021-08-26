Trending

Xbox Series X Halo Infinite Limited Edition in stock at Game — how to get yours

Xbox Series X Halo Infinite Limited Edition is up for pre-order at Game

Screengrab of Xbox Series X Halo Infinite Limited Edition trailer
(Image credit: Xbox | YouTube)

Microsoft announced an Xbox Series X Halo Infinite Limited Edition last night during the keynote Gamescom 2021 live stream, and the console is now available for pre-order at Game. 

Releasing on November 15 to mark both the 20th anniversary of the launch of the original Halo: Combat Evolved as well as the upcoming release of Halo Infinite in December, the console is sure to become a collector's item so you best be quick if you want one. 

Xbox Series X Halo Infinite Limited Edition: £479 @ Game
The gaming-specific retailer is currently taking orders of the Xbox Series X Halo Infinite Limited Edition in a variety of bundles. The console is also available standalone but is likely to sell out first, so be quick!View Deal

Game is selling the console standalone at its RRP of £479, but it's also bundled it together with a load of additional extras. Unfortunately, some of these packages contain items that can best be described as pointless filler, such as an Xbox-brand t-shirt. 

This cheeky tactic of including unnecessary items is one that Game has employed before with previous Xbox Series X restock, so it's a shame to see the retailer persisting with the habit here. The standalone console is likely to sell out first, so if you really want a Halo Infinite console you might have to settle for a bundle. 

At least of the bundles include the newly announced Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 - Halo Infinite Limited Edition, although this pad retails for £179 on its own so bundled with the console you looking at paying upwards of £674 — which is an eye-watering sum. 

The limited-edition console sports dark metallic paneling accented by iridium gold. A star pattern runs along the upper body, which is apparently the same array seen from the surface of Zeta Halo. The top vent's green accents have been swapped for Cortana-themed blue, and the console will have custom Halo on/off sounds. It included a custom Halo-themed controller as well. 

If you don't fancy a limited edition Xbox Series X and would rather opt for the standard black model, make sure to check out our where to buy an Xbox Series X guide for the latest stock updates. 

Rory Mellon

