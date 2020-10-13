Protect your home for less with this £150 security camera Prime Day deal

The Prime Day deals have started rolling in thick and fast, and we’ve checked the footage and spotted a couple of cheeky discounts on the eufyCam 2C Wireless Home Security Camera System and the eufy Security Add-on Camera, which gives you an extra security camera to hook up to your existing setup.

This Prime Day deal brings the price of the eufyCam 2C Wireless Home Security Camera System down to just £149.99 at Amazon. That’s £110 off the RRP (though really it’s an £80 saving on the usual sale price of £229). This is easily the cheapest that we’ve ever seen this home security hub and it’s an incredibly tempting price point for this full HD camera system if you’re looking to beef up security at Casa del you.

eufyCam 2C Camera System: was £229 now £149 @ Amazon

Save £80 on this comprehensive home security system which comes with the homebase and two external cameras. These cameras are waterproof, record in full HD, and can capture both day and night footage. View Deal

eufyCam 2C Add-onCamera: was £89 now £62 @ Amazon

Save £27 on this add-on security camera which is compatible with eufy's HomeBase 2. This full HD camera is IP67 weather resistant and uses human detection technology to avoid false alarms. View Deal

Meanwhile the price of the eufyCam 2C Add-on Camera is down to just £62.99 on Amazon - that’s £27 off the usual price of £89.99. You’ll need the hub for this camera to work, but this is a great deal if you have a large area to cover and need an extra camera or two.

This is the lowest price that we’ve seen the eufyCam 2C Add-on Camera drop down to, with a previous low of £69.99, so if you’re been on the fence about upgrading your home security system then now is a great time to take the plunge.

We reviewed this camera’s predecessor, the eufyCam 2 home security camera , a while back and we were impressed with its daylight video quality and how easy it was to use the accompanying app. We also loved that it comes with local storage capabilities, so you’re not at the whim of the cloud when you want to access your security footage. The 2C is basically just a slight revision of this model, so everything we loved about the EufyCam 2 still applies here.

We've been rounding up the best Prime Day deals for you to enjoy here at Tom's Guide, so make sure to keep checking back for all the best deals in our Prime Day hub.