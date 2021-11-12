Hurry! Fitbit Charge 5 just went on sale for first time

Black Friday Fitbit deals are always amongst the most popular discounts over the holiday season, but this year, it looks like products have started to drop earlier than expected. We’ve already seen retailers cut the price of some of Fitbit’s most popular trackers, but today, the brand new Fitbit Charge 5 went on sale for the first time in one of our favorite early Black Friday deals.

Right now, you can get the brilliant Fitbit Charge 5 for $129.95 on Amazon. This is the first time we’ve seen it drop lower than its release date price of $179.95. It’s not clear how long you’ll be able to get $50 off the brand new, color-screen tracker, so run — don’t walk — to add this little gadget to your wrist.

The Fitbit Charge 5 is Fitbit’s newest fitness tracker. It’s got a built-in GPS which is fast and accurate, a bright, always-on display, and the addition of some of the more high-tech features Fitbit usually reserves for its more expensive trackers, including an electrodermal activity sensor (EDA) and an electrocardiogram sensor (ECG).

At $129.95, the Charge 5 is the same price as the Fitbit Charge 4, and you’re getting a lot more for your money with the newer tracker. Like the Charge 4, it’s got in-built GPS, but for the newer model, Fitbit has added a bright, always-on color touch screen, an electrodermal activity sensor (EDA), an electrocardiogram sensor (ECG), and a new metric called "Daily Readiness Score".

The most significant design change to the Fitbit Charge 5 is the color OLED screen, which is two times brighter than the Fitbit Charge 4. It’s easy to see, even in direct sunlight and Fitbit has now made the AMOLED display a touchscreen.

Fit-wise, the Charge 5 was comfortable to wear. It’s 10% thinner than the Charge 4 and unlike the Charge 4, which gapped at the edges where the Fitbit connected to the strap on smaller wrists, the Charge 5 fits well. In the box, there’s a small and a large band, which is handy, especially if you’re not sure which size to buy.

All in all, it’s a brilliant fitness tracker that will help you reach your fitness goals. It also makes a great gift for a loved one who might be a fitness buff already, or taking their first few tentative steps into the gym as a beginner. Like all Fitbit’s the Charge 5 will track your steps, activities, calories burned, and sleep. It’s water-resistant and has female health-tracking features, and can receive notifications from your smartphone. It also connects to the Fitbit app as well, which has a community of users that'll challenge you and keep you accountable over the holiday season.

