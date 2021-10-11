Best Black Friday smart home deals 2021 — early sales and what to expect

We all want to find the best Black Friday smart home deals. From smart light bulbs to video doorbells to thermostats, there's no end of great products to kit out your smart home with, and many of them see big savings every Black Friday.

Though Black Friday is still a while away, we've already spotted a few early Black Friday deals . So, whether you want to give your existing smart home an upgrade, or you want to get started with your first video doorbell, here are the best Black Friday smart home deals right now.

Early Black Friday smart home deals — here's what we've spotted

Ring Video Doorbell Wired w/ Echo Dot: was $99 now $69 @ Amazon

This deal gets you the Ring Video Doorbell Wired along with the third-generation Echo Dot, which you can use instead of the Ring Chime if a visitor buzzes your door. This is an older-generation Echo Dot, but it's still very functional; in some ways, we like its lower profile better than that of the 4th-gen Echo Dot.View Deal

iRobot Roomba i7+ (7550): was $1,059 now $808 @ Amazon

If you’re after a more premium, self-emptying robot vacuum, the iRobot i7 is a great choice. With a powerful pickup and performance, it's ideal for pet owners, while Smart Mapping enables it to learn the layout of your home. What’s more, the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal allows the i7 to empty itself for up to 60 days — so you don’t have to. It also comes with a virtual wall barrier that is compatible with Roomba 600/700/800/900 Series. View Deal

ecobee SmartThermostat with Voice Control: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon

This smart thermostat from ecobee offers full Alexa support, or it can be paired with Google Assistant if you're that way inclined. And it gives you excellent control over your heating, too; you can set cold parts of your home to be heated, but only when people are in it, for instance. This deal takes $50 off the list price.View Deal

Echo Dot (4th Gen): was $59 now $44 @ Amazon

The Echo Dot always hits a new price low on Black Friday and last year was no exception: the 4th-gen version was only recently announced at the time, yet Amazon slashed its price to just $28. It's not quite that cheap right now, but if you can't wait until nearer the big day, a 25% price cut is still not to be sneered at.View Deal

Black Friday kitchen appliance deals — what to expect

There are always plenty of Black Friday deals when it comes to smart home devices. Amazon typically reduces the price of many of its Echo devices, and Google usually follows suit with its Nest products.

This year is unlikely to be any different, so look out for big savings from both. You can also expect sales on Ring Video Doorbells — in fact we're already starting to see some, as demonstrated above.

Robot vacuums are also a staple of Black Friday smart home deals, with the various iRobot models usually among the best devices on offer. Many older iRobot models went on sale last year, and with the introduction of the iRobot Roomba j7+ earlier this year we're now seeing some early deals on its predecessor, the Roomba i7+.