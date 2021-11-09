Argos Black Friday deals 2021 — the best early sales right now

There are already plenty of amazing Argos Black Friday deals popping up, even though the big day is still a little way off.

Argos is a mainstay of the best Black Friday deals , offering sales on everything from TVs to toys, and from headphones to home devices. This year won't be any different, so if you're on the lookout for a sizeable saving, you'll want to bookmark this page.

We’ve rounded up the best deals you can get right now, and will keep this page updated with the best new sales as they come in. If you see a deal you like, don’t hesitate to snap it up — with delivery difficulties and stock shortages, acting fast is the best way to ensure you get what you want when you want it.

Black Friday is the biggest time of year for sales, so no matter what you’re looking for, you can rest assured that you’ll find the best prices right now.

Many departments are holding early sales for Black Friday, so have a look below to see some of the best early Argos Black Friday deals.

Early Argos Black Friday deals — sales available right now

Hisense 43" 4K Smart TV: was £349 now £299 @ Argos Hisense 43" 4K Smart TV: was £349 now £299 @ Argos

If you're after a cheap 4K TV, you can't go wrong with this Hisense pick, now £50 off at Argos. It's a Roku TV so can access all the major streaming apps and this is about the lowest price you can expect to pay for a 4K panel.

Samsung 65" QE65QN700A 8K Neo QLED HDR TV: Was: £2,899 now: £2,499 @ Argos Samsung 65" QE65QN700A 8K Neo QLED HDR TV: Was: £2,899 now: £2,499 @ Argos

4K not enough for you? Then how about an 8K set. This Samsung 65-inch model has 4x times the resolution of 4K and also packs HDR, surround sound and more. This Argos Black Friday deal slashes the price by £400.

Samsung 55 Inch QE55Q70A Smart QLED 4K HDR TV: Was: £999 now: £849 @ Argos Samsung 55 Inch QE55Q70A Smart QLED 4K HDR TV: Was: £999 now: £849 @ Argos

Samsung's 4K QLED sets are regularly among the most popular TVs out there, and with good reason. This 55-inch 2021 model has HDR plus a load of streaming services built in, and it's currently £150 off at Argos.

Samsung HW-S50A 3Ch All-in-One Bluetooth Sound Bar: was £279, now £149 @Argos Samsung HW-S50A 3Ch All-in-One Bluetooth Sound Bar: was £279, now £149 @Argos

Modern TVs don't always have the best sound, so that's where a soundbar can help. This Samsung soundbar is part of the company's Lifestyle range, so rather than being a boring black plastic box, it's clad in premium fabric to ensure it looks good in your living room. A centre speaker ensures crystal-clear dialogue and you can easily connect your phone via Bluetooth to use it for tunes too.

AirPods w/ Wireless Charging: was £199 now £169 @ Argos AirPods w/ Wireless Charging: was £199 now £169 @ Argos

Apple AirPods are the most popular wireless earbuds on the market, and right now Amazon is offering them with a £30 discount. This model includes a wireless charging case and is ideal for iOS users who are always on the go.

JLab JBuds Air In-Ear True Wireless Earbuds: was £49, now £29 @Argos JLab JBuds Air In-Ear True Wireless Earbuds: was £49, now £29 @Argos

These true wireless earbuds are just the thing for a workout, thanks to their IP55 sweat- and water-resistant build and decent 6-hour battery life. Plus, they come with a charging case that's good for another 18 hours. This Argos Black Friday deal cuts the price by £20.

Cat scratcher with hammock: now £20 @ Argos Cat scratcher with hammock: now £20 @ Argos

Why should humans get all the best Black Friday deals this year? This Argos Home cat scratcher just hit its lowest ever price. It's made of sisal rope and polyester, and there’s at least a 50% chance your cat will love sleeping in it more than the box it came in. Plus, it should stop them from scratching up your new carpet.

hair dryer gift set: was £35 now £22 TRESemmé hair dryer gift set: was £35 now £22

This set contains a 2200W hair dryer with 3 speeds and 4 temperature controls that will dry your hair fast, while locking in moisture to keep it healthy and reduce frizz. The set also includes a diffuser, a large paddle brush, two self-grip rollers, two sectioning clips, and a 200ml bottle of keratin smooth heat protection spray. It comes with a 3-year guarantee, so no need to worry about replacing it for a while.

Animal Crossing Happy Home Designer for Nintendo 3DS: was £35 now £8 Animal Crossing Happy Home Designer for Nintendo 3DS: was £35 now £8

The new paid DLC for Animal Crossing: New Horizons on Nintendo Switch allows you to decorate homes for your islanders — but it takes its inspiration from this original 3DS game. So, if you still have your 3DS lying around and you’d like to give decorating a try first before fully taking the plunge, this game is available for a third of what the DLC will cost.

Argos Black Friday deals — what to expect

Most retailers tend to roll out their best deals of the year on Black Friday, and Argos is no exception. Black Friday takes place on November 26, the day after Thanksgiving in the U.S., and sales continue through the weekend and on Cyber Monday (Nov. 29).

Last year, we saw a range of products on sale for Black Friday, from Canon cameras to X-rocker gaming chairs. There are already great discounts available on Argos, so if you’re looking for Christmas gifts, you’ll be able to check plenty off your list right now.

We'd expect to see some big discounts on tech, including 4K TVs — and possibly some OLED models — plus phones, and home appliances. The one thing we’re unlikely to see discounts on at Argos are the newest-gen consoles, the PS5, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch OLED, due to the ongoing restock issues. However, if you already have the consoles you want, Black Friday is a great time to grab games and accessories at Argos.