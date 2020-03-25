Best electric ranges in 2020

As it will become the heart of your kitchen, you'll want to make sure you get the best electric range possible. You'll depend on this versatile cooking appliance for everything from heating soup to baking chocolate chip cookies to broiling a sirloin steak. It's the appliance that you'll rely on the most, and there's a perfect one for you regardless of the size of your family, how and what you cook and your budget.

Even if you don't have a lot to spend you can get a good-looking model with everything you really need. Step up in price and you get more features like convection ovens, a warming burner, automatic settings and a more upscale appearance, but not necessarily better cooking performance. One thing we think is a priority, and worth paying a little extra for, is a self-cleaning oven. Despite claims to the contrary, burnt-on stains from pie-filling spillovers or roast-chicken spatters are not easy to remove either by hand or with a quick steam-cleaning cycle.

What are the best electric ranges?

Based on our extensive research and firsthand experience, the best electric range for most people is the GE Profile PB911SJSS. It looks good, won't break the bank and offers great performance both on top of the stove and in its spacious oven. If you bake, roast and broil a lot and find it challenging when you're making dinner and dessert at the same time, the LG LDE4415ST is a great choice; it's an electric range with two ovens, one of which is big enough to handle the Thanksgiving turkey. Another option if you're looking to optimize oven space is the Samsung NE59M6850SS, which has one oven that can be divided into two. In both of these double ovens, you can cook two different foods at once without fear that they'll come out tasting or smelling like the other one.

As we know cost is a high priority for some of you, we also have a moderately priced model to recommend, the GE JB645RKSS. The range gives you all the basics, self-cleans, and doesn't look so bad, either. You can safely buy it with the confidence that you won't compromise on cooking capability or the results.

For those of you for whom upscale design is paramount, we also have a slide-in range to suggest, the Bosch 800 Series HEI8046U. Its solid build and sophisticated look will give your kitchen an instant upgrade for a lot less than a pro-style range. Lastly, if you're open to new technology and perhaps new cookware to go with it, consider our pick for top induction range.

GE Profile PB911SJSS (Image credit: GE)

1. GE Profile PB911SJSS

Best electric range overall

Type: Free-standing | Fuel: Electric | Oven Size: 5.3 cubic feet | Burners and power: 5; 3600, 2000, 1900, 1200, 80 W | Features: Power Boil element; convection oven; steam clean and self-cleaning cycle; Chef Connect | Storage Drawer: Yes | App Control: No

Streamlined look

Five burners of varying power

Great cooking performance

Self-cleaning oven

Limited connected features

For all-around great cooking and baking performance, you can't beat the well-priced GE Profile FB911SJSS . It has five burners, ranging from a super-high one for quick boiling to an ultralow one for keeping a dinner plate warm. Although there are bigger ovens on the market, this 5.3-cubic-foot cavity will easily handle a large bird.

This range is beautifully finished, with all of the controls are on the touch screen on the backsplash for a clutter-free look. Its oven comes with three racks and heats exceptionally evenly so it will do a good job on the tough task of baking three sheets of oatmeal cookies at once. You can use the convection oven to bake a nice crust on loaves of bread or perfectly brown a roast beef. Overall, this is the best electric range you can buy.

GE JB645RKSS (Image credit: GE)

2. GE JB645RKSS

Best electric range for those on a budget

Type: Free-standing | Fuel: Electric | Oven Size: 5.3 cubic feet | : | Features: Power Boil elements; self-cleaning cycle | Storage Drawer: Yes | App Control: No

Plenty of cooking power

Self-cleaning oven

Only two oven racks

The best electric range for budget shoppers will provide the basic functions at a good price. The GE JB645RKSS has everything that most cooks will need, including a self-cleaning oven. It has four burners, two of which have an impressive 3100W of power for when you're trying to make spaghetti fast.

The 5.3 cubic-foot oven is plenty big enough for a turkey or several baking dishes but it has only two oven racks, which might be an issue when you're really trying to crank out holiday cookies. Some users find the lack of a simple dial for setting the oven temperature an inconvenience, as the touch controls on the panel can be a little confusing. However, keep in mind that with electronic controls it's easier to set a precise temperature, and you get a delay start feature.

Samsung NE59M6850SS (Image credit: Samsung)

3. Samsung NE59M6850SS

Best electric range with double oven

Type: Free-standing | Fuel: Electric | Oven Size: 5.9/2.6 and 3.2 cubic feet | Burners and power: 5; 3000 (2), 1200 (2) W, warming burner | Features: FlexDuo oven; dual door' convection oven; steam cleaning and self-cleaning cycle | Storage Drawer: Yes | App Control: Yes

Single oven can be split in two

Flex Door gives you access to just the top or the full oven

A little tricky to install the oven divider

Critics and users alike love the Samsung NE59M6850SS for its performance, stylish looks and flexibility. It sports five burners, including two high-power ones for quickly boiling water and one for keeping food warm. The Samsung SmartThings app lets you monitor the oven temperature and set a timer, but, for safety reasons, will not start the oven.

The highlight of this range is the oven, which can be used as one huge oven or two smaller ones by inserting a divider. If you are roasting a turkey, you get a whopping 5.9 cubic feet of space. When you're baking a chiffon cake and broiling salmon at the same time, put the divider in and it becomes two ovens that can run at different temperatures — and, no, your cake won't taste fishy! The dual door lets you open the door to the top one without opening the bottom, so your cake won't fall when you check on the fish. Both ovens have convection systems to speed up cooking and still give your roast chickens a crispy skin. The only downside is that some people find it a little tricky to insert the divider.

LG LDE4415ST (Image credit: LG)

4. LG LDE4415ST

Best electric range with two ovens

Type: Free-standing | Fuel: Electric | Oven Size: 4.3/3.0 cubic feet | Burners and power: 5; 3200, 3000, 1200 (2) 100 W | Features: Dual oven; convection oven; EasyClean; self-cleaning cycle | Storage Drawer: No | App Control: Yes

Dual ovens can cook independently

Five burners give plenty of heating options

Expensive

No storage drawer

If your home often seems like a restaurant, then you'll need an oven that can handle the constant output of food. The LG LDE4415ST has two ovens that can run independently, so you can cook two different items at different temperatures at the same time. On top there's a 3.0-cubic-foot oven that's great for pizzas and casseroles, while below there's a larger, 4.3-cubic-foot one for roasts or multiple sheets of snickerdoodles. One thing to note: Unlike the Samsung FlexDuo model, you can't combine these two ovens into one. While the LG's bottom oven should accommodate all but the most monstrous of turkeys, you will have to bend to access it.

You also get five burners with power ranging from 3200W for quick boils to only 100W for keeping the pot roast warm. Both ovens have a 10-minute cleaning feature for light touch-ups, as well as a self-cleaning cycle. Do keep in mind that with this design you don't get a storage drawer at the bottom.

Whirlpool WEEA25H0HZ (Image credit: Whirlpool)

5. Whirlpool WEEA25H0HZ

Best smart electric range

Type: Slide-in | Fuel: Electric | Oven Size: 6.4 cubic feet | Burners and power: 5; 3000 (2), 1300, 1200,100 W | Features: Convection oven; Scan-to-Cook; Yummly Guided Cooking; Frozen Bake; AquaLift Self Clean | Storage Drawer: Yes | App Control: Yes, Amazon Alexa, Android, Google Assistant, iOS, Nest

Lots of smart features, works with Alexa and Google Assistant

No preheat necessary for frozen foods

AquaLift self-clean doesn't work well

If you have fantasies of a robot cook making you dinner, the Whirlpool WEEA25H0HZ is as close as you'll get to that vision right now. It has a Scan-to-Cook feature that sets the cooking temperature automatically after you scan the barcode of food. It can also integrate with Amazon Alexa , Google Assistant and Siri, so you can ask your smartphone to start the oven for you.

If you are in an extra lazy mood or don’t know what to make, Whirlpool's oven can integrate with the recipe app Yummly , so you can use its image recognition to see what's in your fridge, pick a recipe, and then have the app set the oven for you.

This range has a huge, 6.4-cubic-foot oven and five burners of varying power, including one for keeping the soup hot for a latecomer. One thing to keep in mind is that Whirlpool's AquaLift is a steam-cleaning cycle and won't make much of a dent on burnt-on stains. It's best to do quick wipe-outs after any messy baking or roasting.

Bosch 800 Series HEI8046U (Image credit: Bosch)

6. Bosch 800 Series HEI8046U

Best slide-in electric range

Type: Slide-in | Fuel: Electric | Oven Size: 4.6 cubic feet | Burners and power: 5; 3200, 3000, 1200 (3) W | Features: Convection oven, self-cleaning cycle | Warming drawer: Yes | App Control: No

Heavy-duty construction, upscale design

Warming drawer

Self-cleaning oven

Small oven

A slide-in range gives you the upscale look of a built-in unit. While the Bosch 800 Series HEI8046U is pricier than most free-standing models, it's a lot less expensive than a custom-fitted or professional-style range but will still be a significant upgrade when it comes to aesthetics. It has heavy-duty construction, a glass panel and metal control knobs.

You do sacrifice some oven space with this model. While you will be able to fit in the turkey, you may not be able to pack in as many side dishes at once. Below the oven, in place of storage space, there's a warming drawer that will come in handy when you're throwing a party. As you would expect at this price, the oven comes with three racks and is self-cleaning.

Frigidaire Gallery FGIF3036TF (Image credit: Frigidaire)

7. Frigidaire Gallery FGIF3036TF

Best induction electric range

Type: Free-standing | Fuel: Induction | Oven Size: 5.5 cubic feet | Burners and power: 4; 3600, 2800(2) , 2500 W | Features: Auto Sizing Pot Detection; True Temp Melt & Hold; convection oven; self-cleaning oven | Storage Drawer: Yes | App Control: No

Very quick boiling

Great at maintaining a simmer

Self-cleaning oven

Only two oven racks

If you don't have a gas line but want the instant response you can get from cooking over a flame, you'll love the Frigidaire Gallery FGIF3036TF . It's the best electric range with induction technology. When you're caramelizing onions, you can lower the heat on a dime before they go from brown to black. And similarly, there's no ramp-up time with heating up liquids, so you'll be amazed at how quickly your pasta water boils. However, you do have to make sure you're using the right cookware. If a magnet sticks to the bottom of your pan, you're set to go. You'll also want to be careful to match the size of the pot to the burner and choose pots and pans with flat bottoms that make good contact with the cooktop.

You'll find the induction cooktop easy to clean, as it doesn't heat up and food won't burn onto it. However, the surface can get hot from the pans sitting on it, so don't wipe it off until you're sure it's cool.

Of course, not all of your cooking will be done on top of the range. The oven is nicely sized at 5.5 cubic feet. And it has a convection system for getting the bottom of your pies browned and the crusts flaky, and making your chickens as crispy as takeout rotisserie ones.

Thermador Pro Harmony Pro PRD366WHU (Image credit: Thermador)

7. Thermador Pro Harmony Pro PRD366WHU

Best dual-fuel range

Type: Free-standing | Fuel: Gas/Electric | Oven Size: 5 cubic feet | Burners and power: 6; 1800 (3), 1500(3), 2500 BTU | Features: Convection oven; Self-cleaning oven | Storage Drawer: No | App Control: Yes

Great looks

Six burners

Self-cleaning oven

No storage drawer

People who love to cook and are lucky enough to have access to both gas and electric lines, may be willing enough to invest in a 36-inch pro-style range. On the top of the Thermador Pro Harmony Pro PRD366WHU, you get six powerful burners, two of which can be dialed down to a very low heat for keeping a sauce warm without curdling or melting chocolate without burning

However, you don't get an oven that's any bigger than on a typical 30-inch model but you do get luxuries. In addition to convection capabilities, the oven has three racks that slide out, two interior halogen lights, and the fastest self-cleaning cycle on the market. However, the main reason you're paying the big bucks is for an absolutely beautiful all-stainless-steel statement piece.

How to choose the best electric range for you

Type: There are three main types of ranges. Free-standing models have a backsplash and are finished on the sides so they can sit anywhere in the kitchen. Slide-in models, as the name suggests, slide into a space between your kitchen cabinets and countertops, giving you a custom look for less than a built-in model. Built-ins are designed to be physically installed into the kitchen in a cavity or other space. For this guide, we have focused primarily on free-standing ranges, the most popular and affordable type, with one slide-in recommendation.

Should you invest in dual fuel? If you have a natural gas line available in your area or are willing to set up a liquid propane tank in your yard, you can consider buying a dual- fuel range with gas burners above an electric oven. While you will get a quicker response when you turn the burners on and adjust the heat level, electric elements bring water to a boil more quickly, and you might miss their speed if you are accustomed to electric and switch to gas. You will also find there are more parts to clean on a gas stovetop.

What about induction? These give you the instant response of gas, very quick boil times and easy cleanup, as nothing burns onto the surface of the range. Using an electromagnetic field, they heat up magnetic pots and pans without heating the surface of the cooktop. However, you may need to buy new cookware because induction burners only work with pans made of cast iron or stainless steel. If a magnet sticks to the bottom of the pan, it's induction compatible.