Sorry LG, but it’s time to retire the Magic Remote for your OLED TVs

For as long as I can remember, LG OLED TVs — often among the best TVs you can buy — have been shipping with the brand’s patented Magic Remote. And, as a begrudging Magic Remote user for many years, I think it’s high time the brand made a change.

For the uninitiated, LG’s standard remote control features a motion-activated, on-screen pointer, similar to the Nintendo Wii remotes of yesteryear. But while most folks can conjure cozy memories of waving around Wiimotes with friends and family, the novelty of this user experience — dare I say, the magic — has worn off. And it’s not just this feature alone that bugs me about it.

In the taxonomy of my living room, I classify the Magic Remote alongside my finicky old thermostat and the coasters that keep my coffee table from wobbling. They’re objects I don’t enjoy using, but until I buy a new TV, rent a new apartment or get a better coffee table, I’m stuck with ‘em.

Until LG itself goes back to the drawing board, all I can do is workshop some changes.

You can’t disable the Magic Remote’s motion controls

Even on the LG G4, a TV brimming with settings, enhancements and features, you can't disable the Magic Remote's motion controls.

Now, to be clear, you’re not required to use this function in order to navigate menus and make on-screen selections. However, you can’t turn it off completely.

Here’s how it works: If you pick up the Magic Remote and its accelerometer registers enough of a waggle from your hand, the cursor will appear on screen and begin moving about in concert. If you didn’t choose to do this (or if you’re ready to snap out of it), clicking the remote’s directional pad a couple of times will deactivate the motion controls.

If you want to disable the feature altogether, you’re out of luck, as there’s no way to do that — not yet, at least. For me, accidental activation is quite common, and I imagine it can be even worse for those that struggle to steady their hands.

I’m ready to part ways with the Magic Remote’s best-known feature, but if that’s not in the cards, a simple toggle would suffice. Let us decide if we want this function at our fingertips or not.

Besides, once we square that away, we can figure out how to fix the Magic Remote’s size and shape.

It’s too bulky

(Image credit: Future)

We live in an era of slimmed down, sleek-looking tech, and across the TV industry, most brands have gotten the memo. Except for LG.

While the Samsung Solar Remote sports a wafer-thin profile, LG’s Magic Remote is bloated. Sony, TCL and Hisense began shipping their TVs with narrow clickers, too, while the Magic Remote remains one of the beefiest I use in my TV-testing travels.

It’s admittedly not my number-one gripe, but as someone who seeks to minimize clutter, it’d be nice to get my hands on a scaled-down, lightweight remote to match the lightweight, super-slim profile of an LG OLED.

One way to get there? Get rid of the numbered buttons.

We live in a post-numpad world

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

I’m often frustrated by the Samsung Solar Remote’s lack of buttons (a dedicated input button is all I’m asking for), but the face of the Magic Remote is taken up mostly by a numerical key pad that I’m pretty sure I’ve never touched.

I’m willing to bet that most LG TV owners don’t need the numbered key pad.

There’s an argument to be made that, if you’re using the Magic Remote to control separate devices, the numbered buttons could come in handy. I’m willing to bet that most LG TV owners don’t need them, though.

With so much real estate being taken up by buttons I don’t use, navigating the Magic Remote can be a bit of an adventure. It doesn’t get any easier in the dark, either.

The buttons aren’t backlit

The next big development in the remote control space — at least to the extent that such a thing exists — will be the rise of backlit buttons.

Sony, TCL and Hisense have already begun pairing their mid-range to high-end sets with backlit remotes, and let me tell you: I love them. It’s a small quality-of-life improvement that goes a long way, particularly if you spend a great deal of time watching movies or gaming in a dark room. (If you’re shopping for an LG OLED, there’s a good chance that you do.)

If there’s a concern about the effect this might have on battery life, then perhaps LG should take a page from Samsung’s playbook and wrap its next version of the Magic Remote with miniature solar panels and a USB-C charger.

I can dream, can’t I?

As I write this in the waning days of 2024, LG’s made no indication that a Magic Remote makeover is in the works for the upcoming year. However, I think the time is right to make a change.

LG OLED TVs come with a celebrated pedigree. Year after year, they rank among the best OLED TVs you can buy. Their designs are upscale and polished, with every corner and curve carefully considered. Why shouldn’t the remote evolve, too? Even the most affordable LG OLED you can buy, the value-packed LG B4, is worthy of a better clicker.

You know what? You can keep its bulky shape and unlit buttons — I’ll settle for an off switch for the motion controls.