For the love of all that’s holy, please clean your very filthy keyboard... with this cleaning kit, currently 20% off for Prime Day!

Have you picked up a keyboard in this year's Amazon Prime Day sales? Do you already own one? If you have an office job or you play lots of video games on your PC, you probably (most definitely) do. I want you to ask yourself a simple question: "When did I last clean this keyboard?"

Chances are you haven't cleaned it since you bought it, and I don't blame you, I'm forgetful too... but that doesn't negate the fact that your keyboard, and mine, is filthy.

That's right. Think of all the dead skin cells on the keycaps, all the bits of food that have made their way to the switches and have attracted bacteria and germs. Gross, isn't it? So please, please, for your sake and mine, get yourself a keyboard cleaning kit, like the VICHYIE Keyboard Cleaning Kit which is available for just $11 at Amazon.

This cleaning kit has really caught my eye. It comes with an array of accessories and cleaning tools. You get a keyboard cleaning brush to clean the dust on the surface. For deep cleaning, you get a keycap and switch puller, and a hard bristle brush and tweezer for grabbing that pesky chip residue (don't be ashamed, we all snack when we work or play). Also included is a 5ml spray bottle which you can fill with your choice of cleaning liquid, spray on the included fibre cloth, and wipe down your deck.

It's not just keyboards that the VICHYIE Cleaning Kit takes care of. There are a few accessories for cleaning your smartphone's charging port (also very filthy!), camera's lens, and other tech you own. All of your tech is very dirty, I know mine is.

Think of all the places your phone has been... or how much dust has accumulated on your laptop's screen. Think long and hard enough and you will be compelled to buy this cleaning kit. Right now, the VICHYIE Keyboard Cleaning Kit is 20% off, so I wouldn't pass up on this deal.

