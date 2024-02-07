Super Bowl OLED TV deals — 5 top deals that'll arrive in time
Score the Super Bowl OLED TV deal of your dreams in time for the big game
The Super Bowl is nearly here. If you've forgotten to pick up your ideal Super Bowl TV deal in all the excitement, don't worry. There's still a little time left to shop OLED TV deals that will arrive in time for the big day.
The cheapest OLED TV deal I've seen is the LG 48-inch A2 4K OLED TV for $549 at Best Buy. This is an incredible price for an OLED TV in this size, and since it comes from Best Buy, you can get it delivered or opt for in-store pickup. Plus, one of the best OLED TVs we've reviewed, the LG 65-inch C3 4K OLED TV is $1,545 at Amazon right now. This incredible TV is a huge $1,000 off its original asking price of $2,599. (Make sure to input your delivery location to ensure it'll arrive before Sunday.)
Keep scrolling to see more last-minute OLED TV deals that'll arrive before the big game. If you're looking for more deals, check out Amazon's huge Bose and Sony headphones sale.
Super Bowl TV OLED deals Quick links
- LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $549 @ Best Buy
- LG C3 4K OLED TV sale: deals from $866 @ Walmart
- Sony 55" Bravia XR A80L OLED 4K TV: was $1,699 now $1,399 @ Best Buy
- Samsung 55" S95C 4K OLED TV: was $2,499 now $1,797 @ Amazon
- Samsung 77" S89C OLED 4K TV: was $3,599 now $1,799 @ Best Buy
Super Bowl OLED TV deals — Best sales now
LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $549 @ Best Buy
The LG A2 is LG's entry-level OLED for 2022. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. Since it's a budget model, you only get a 60Hz panel and three HDMI ports, with no HDMI 2.1 support. But overall this is a solid OLED TV deal.
LG C3 4K OLED TV sale: deals from $866 @ Walmart
The LG C3 is one of the best mid-tier OLED TVs you can buy. In our LG OLED C3 review, we said the Editor's Choice TV delivers perfect blacks, thrilling contrast, and rich, accurate colors at every point across the visual spectrum. It's also perfect for gamers with a suite of Game Optimizer features and a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit support, and LG's Magic Remote. The 77-inch and 83-inch models include a free 2-year enhanced protection plan. Note: Amazon offers the same prices.
48" for $996 ($50 off)
55" for $1,296 ($203 off)
65" for $1,596 ($403 off)
77" for $2,296 ($150 off)
83" for $3,796 ($1,530)
Sony 55" Bravia XR A80L OLED 4K TV: was $1,699 now $1,399 @ Best Buy
The Sony Bravia XR A80L is on sale for $1,399 right now. You'll get remarkable picture quality on this OLED panel thanks to Sony's powerful XR processor. And, naturally, it's designed for use with the PS5 making it a good choice for gamers. HDR 10/HLG/Dolby Vision are included, as well as 4 HDMI 2.1 ports and a 120Hz refresh rate. In our Sony Bravia XR A80L review, we highly praised this TV's gorgeous visuals and powerful sound. Note: Amazon has it for $1 less.
Price check: $1,398 @ Amazon
Samsung 55" S95C 4K OLED TV: was $2,499 now $1,797 @ Amazon
Samsung's next-gen QD-OLED TV is not only slimmer than the previous-gen S95B, but it's also brighter. In our Samsung S95C OLED review, we liked the TV's One Connect Box for cable management and 120Hz refresh rate. The TV's significant boosts to brightness also improved performance across all kinds of content and viewing environments. The Editor's Choice TV is great for movie fans, gamers and everyone in between. It sports four HDMI 2.1 ports, HDR10+/HLG support, and a 120Hz panel.
Price check: $1,799 @ Best Buy
Samsung 77" S89C OLED 4K TV: was $3,599 now $1,799 @ Best Buy
At 77 inches, Samsung's Class S89C OLED is a superb option for those who want the most screen real estate as the Big Game draws near. As with most in this price range, it leverages a Quantum HDR OLED display, anti-glare, and a LaserSlim design. It's pretty hard to beat a $1,800 price drop, especially on an OLED like this.
Get the BEST of Tom’s Guide daily right in your inbox: Sign up now!
Upgrade your life with the Tom’s Guide newsletter. Subscribe now for a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and hottest deals. Elevate your everyday with our curated analysis and be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets.
Millie is a Deals writer at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
Most Popular
By Rory Mellon
By Matt Cabral