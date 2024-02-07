Super Bowl OLED TV deals — 5 top deals that'll arrive in time

The Super Bowl is nearly here. If you've forgotten to pick up your ideal Super Bowl TV deal in all the excitement, don't worry. There's still a little time left to shop OLED TV deals that will arrive in time for the big day.

The cheapest OLED TV deal I've seen is the LG 48-inch A2 4K OLED TV for $549 at Best Buy. This is an incredible price for an OLED TV in this size, and since it comes from Best Buy, you can get it delivered or opt for in-store pickup. Plus, one of the best OLED TVs we've reviewed, the LG 65-inch C3 4K OLED TV is $1,545 at Amazon right now. This incredible TV is a huge $1,000 off its original asking price of $2,599. (Make sure to input your delivery location to ensure it'll arrive before Sunday.)

Keep scrolling to see more last-minute OLED TV deals that'll arrive before the big game. If you're looking for more deals, check out Amazon's huge Bose and Sony headphones sale.

Super Bowl OLED TV deals — Best sales now

LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $549 @ Best Buy

The LG A2 is LG's entry-level OLED for 2022. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. Since it's a budget model, you only get a 60Hz panel and three HDMI ports, with no HDMI 2.1 support. But overall this is a solid OLED TV deal.

Sony 55" Bravia XR A80L OLED 4K TV: was $1,699 now $1,399 @ Best Buy

The Sony Bravia XR A80L is on sale for $1,399 right now. You'll get remarkable picture quality on this OLED panel thanks to Sony's powerful XR processor. And, naturally, it's designed for use with the PS5 making it a good choice for gamers. HDR 10/HLG/Dolby Vision are included, as well as 4 HDMI 2.1 ports and a 120Hz refresh rate. In our Sony Bravia XR A80L review, we highly praised this TV's gorgeous visuals and powerful sound. Note: Amazon has it for $1 less.

Price check: $1,398 @ Amazon

Samsung 55" S95C 4K OLED TV: was $2,499 now $1,797 @ Amazon

Samsung's next-gen QD-OLED TV is not only slimmer than the previous-gen S95B, but it's also brighter. In our Samsung S95C OLED review, we liked the TV's One Connect Box for cable management and 120Hz refresh rate. The TV's significant boosts to brightness also improved performance across all kinds of content and viewing environments. The Editor's Choice TV is great for movie fans, gamers and everyone in between. It sports four HDMI 2.1 ports, HDR10+/HLG support, and a 120Hz panel.

Price check: $1,799 @ Best Buy