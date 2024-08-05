Sony beats LG and Samsung for ‘King of OLED’ in 2024 TV Shootout

The results are in and Sony has been crowned "King of OLED" in the 2024 TV shootout.

This year’s event, which marks its 20th annual appearance hosted by Value Electronics, corralled six TVs across two different formats — the first ever for the US-based TV shootout to see LCD and OLED TVs in their own categories. Sony's A95L QD-OLED and Bravia 9 took home the win as the OLED and LCD kings, respectively.

Most of the TVs included in the shootout were from 2024 with the exception of Sony’s 2023 A95L QD-OLED, a true stunner and one that always finds itself among the best OLED TVs for good reason. Other models on the list included the new Sony Bravia 9 Mini-LED TV, the Samsung S95D, LG’s G4 OLED TV, and more.

Sony also took home “King of LCD” as well. Samsung and LG took second and third place, respectively, while Hisense and TCL decided not to take part in the event, and both Philips and Panasonic TVs aren’t available in the US.

Why Sony takes the crown

Swipe to scroll horizontally 2024 TV Shootout: OLED TVs Row 0 - Cell 0 LG G4 OLED Samsung S95D OLED Sony A95L OLED SDR Reference 8.7 8.9 9.1 SDR Bright Room 8.7 9.1 9.0 HDR General 8.8 8.6 9.3 HDR Dark Scenes 8.2 9.2 9.1 HDR Bright Scenes 8.4 8.9 9.1 Streaming 7.3 7.8 7.9 Overall 8.4 8.8 8.9

Swipe to scroll horizontally 2024 TV Shootout: Mini-LED TVs Row 0 - Cell 0 LG QNED90T Samsung QN95D Sony Bravia 9 SDR Reference 7.5 8.1 8.3 SDR Bright Room 7.5 8.7 8.2 HDR General 7.9 8.4 8.5 HDR Dark Scenes 7.2 7.7 8.1 HDR Bright Scenes 6.7 7.7 7.6 Streaming 7.1 7.5 7.7 Overall 7.3 8.0 8.1

The annual TV shootout, hosted by Value Electronics, has yet again found its king — only this time it’s set across two different verticals of OLED and LCD TVs. The differentiation did little in swaying the victor, though, as Sony took the prize in both categories, sealing its name as not only the “King of LCD” but also the “King of OLED.”

It’s no different from last year, as Sony won the shootout against major competitors in the Samsung S95C and LG G3 OLED, the updated versions of which made it into this year’s competition. Below is the full list of OLED and Mini-LED TV entries for the 2024 TV Shootout:

Many of those included are among the best TVs bar none, with both the LG G4 OLED and Samsung S95D being quite the competitors. But, even Samsung’s new anti-glare matte coating and LG’s upgraded MLA panel did little in swaying the judges, as the Sony Bravia A95L garnered an 8.9 score to seal it as the king of OLED TVs.

The Samsung S95D wasn’t too far behind, scoring an 8.8 against the LG G4’s 8.4. Sony and Samsung were neck and neck in the Mini-LED TV race, as well, which saw the QN95D scoring an 8.0 against the newly introduced Sony Bravia 9’s overall 8.1. It’s quite surprising to see both of LG’s TVs falling behind against these competitors, coming in third place in both categories, but it makes sense given Sony's new secret weapon this year.

Said judges run a series of tests to evaluate the aforementioned TVs on performance when compared to the reference monitor Sony BVM-HX3110. According to Value Electronics’ Robert Zohn, both TCL and Hisense chose to not to participate in this year’s event, which is a shame given the high praise for both the TCL QM8 and Hisense U8N Mini-LED TVs.