The new 'King of 4K TVs' just announced — and it's not from Samsung or LG

Although Tom’s Guide performs rigorous testing on every TV that comes through our doors to name the best TVs you can buy, there's a very interesting yearly TV comparison you should know about.

Over the weekend, Big Picture Big Sound held its 19th annual TV Shootout event where it took six of the top TVs from all the main manufacturers and put them against one another.

The top six TVs picked to be in this year’s shootout include the Hisense U8K, LG G3 OLED, Samsung QN95C QLED, Samsung S95C OLED, Sharp 4TC65FV1U MiniLED TV and the Sony A95L OLED. Unfortunately, the TCL QM8 wasn’t included in the showdown, which is a shame considering how great its HDR performance is.

Judges were evaluating the TVs in 20 distinct performance metrics ranging from grayscale and uniformity to HDR highlight detail. At the end, scores were averaged out and the TVs were given a final score out of 5.

And the winner is…

According to the scores provided by the judges, the Sony A95L OLED was the winner of the shootout with a final score of 4.5 out of 5, beating out all the other models.

In second and third place, respectively, were the LG G3 OLED and Samsung S95C OLED, Tom’s Guide’s current pick for the best OLED TV of 2023. Both the Sony and Samsung use Samsung Display’s QD-OLED panels, so it’s interesting to see that there was such a large gap between them in the test results. That’s not to cast any aspersions on the LG G3 OLED, which uses LG Display’s equally impressive 3rd Gen META panels.

Was it a surprise that Sony took home the win this year? Not particularly. Last year the Sony A95K OLED was Tom’s Guide’s best TV of 2022, and its successor will likely continue that trend when we get it to our testing bench in the next few weeks. It's also one of the most expensive 4K TVs out there, with the 65-inch model costing around $3,500 — roughly three times what the Hisense U8K costs.

