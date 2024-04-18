Hurry! This amazing Samsung QLED TV is a whopping 40% off at Amazon

After testing nearly four dozen TVs this year and last, Samsung's 2023 QN90C still reigns supreme when it comes to the best QLED out there. And for good reason. It's incredibly bright, offering clear imagery at every angle — handling ambient lighting like an absolute champ — and it's available in nearly every screen size you could want, from as small as 43 inches to as large as 85 inches.

But it's a deal on the 55-inch model that caught our eye —the Samsung 55-inch QN90C 4K QLED TV is now priced at $1,197 at Amazon. That's a seriously steal-worthy price. The last time we saw savings as great as $800 was around Black Friday and Cyber Monday, meaning one of our all-time favorite TVs has once again returned to the lowest listing price we've seen. (Psst: If you're looking for more options, check out our TV deals coverage.)

Samsung 55" QN90C Neo 4K QLED TV: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSAMSUNG-Tracking-Anti-Glare-Q-Symphony-QN55QN90C%2Fdp%2FB0BTTVL419%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> was $1,997 now $1,197 @ Amazon

Lowest price: The Samsung QN90C Neo QLED offers best-in-class HDR brightness and excellent overall performance. This TV has HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG support, a 120Hz refresh rate and 4 HDMI ports (two are HDMI 2.1 ports). Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and SmartThings integration are also included. It also supports Dolby Atmos.

Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.samsung.com%2Fus%2Ftelevisions-home-theater%2Ftvs%2Fsamsung-neo-qled-4k%2F55-class-qn90c-samsung-neo-qled-4k-smart-tv-2023-qn55qn90cafxza%2F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$1,199 @ Samsung | <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com/?id=92X1584493&xcust=hawk-custom-tracking&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pcrichard.com%2Fsamsung-55-class-qn90c-series-neo-qled-4k-uhd-smart-tizen-tv%2FQN55QN90C.html&sref" data-link-merchant="SkimLinks - pcrichard.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$1,197 @ PC Richard & Son

To reiterate, the Samsung QN90C is one of the brightest TVs we've ever reviewed, reaching a peak of 1987.34 nits in our tests. Its color accuracy is just as impressive, with a Delta-E score of 2.2 and 99.77% coverage of the Rec. 709 color gamut. Everything on screen appears vibrant, thanks to the powerful Neural Quantum Processor 4K, which makes upscaled content look incredibly sharp.

The QN90C is also equipped with object tracking sound, which plays audio relative to the position of the objects on-screen (think of vehicles whizzing left to right during a car chase). Plus, if you equip it with one of the best soundbars, it can work in tandem with the TV's built-in speakers for an even better audio experience.

Our editors also found it to be a top choice among gamers, thanks to a super short lag time of 9.7ms coupled with a 120Hz refresh rate and four HDMI 2.1. This TV also provides buyers access to the brand's Game Hub — in other words, you don't need a console to play. To that, we can't help but ask: Can you current TV do all that?