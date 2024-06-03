This Samsung OLED is one of our favorite TVs — get it for $100 off at Best Buy

The Editor's Choice Samsung S90C punches well above its price range and we found it's capable of competing with much pricier OLED TVs. It's an easy recommendation at list price and an even bigger recommendation when it's on sale.

For a limited time, you can get the Samsung 65-inch S90C 4K OLED TV on sale for $1,599 at Best Buy. While that may appear like a minor $100 discount, you'll be hard pressed to find a better OLED at this price and size.

Samsung 65" S90C OLED 4K TV: was $1,699 now $1,599 @ Best Buy

The Samsung S90C is a slightly cheaper alternative to the S95C. However, both TVs use the same QD-OLED display and are great for gamers with low latency, HDMI 2.1 ports, and support for 4K/144Hz. The only major difference is that the S95C gets brighter, which makes it a better pick for rooms with lots of ambient light. Otherwise, the S90C is an amazing value that'll save you a few hundred bucks. It packs HDR 10+/HLG support, Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant/SmartThings compatibility, and built-in Alexa voice assistant. In our Samsung OLED S90C review, we said the Editor's Choice TV offers premium performance at a midrange price. Note: Amazon sells it for $2 less, but it's sold via a third party.

Price check: $1,597 @ Amazon | $1,599 @ Samsung

The Samsung S90C could easily make our list of the best OLED TVs of the year. In our Samsung S90C OLED TV review, we said that this TV "performs well above its price" and highly praised its picture quality, gaming features and capable sound. Everything from lightning fast action to colorful animated flicks looked amazing on this TV.

This is also an excellent TV for gamers. The S90C comes with four HDMI 2.1 ports, a 144Hz refresh rate, and support for VRR and ALLM. We also measured a super low lag time of 9.2ms, which puts the S90C on par with the best gaming TVs we've tested.

That said, audiophiles who want powerful sound may want to add one of the best soundbars to this TV. Otherwise, the TV's audio is pretty good. The 40-watt, 2.1 channel system supports Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite, making for full-bodied sound. Plus, dialogue and sound effects were distinct in our tests, and we heard zero distortion.

If you're looking to buy your first OLED TV, this is one of the best OLED TV deals you'll find at a price that's unbeatable.