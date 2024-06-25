The cheapest OLED TV just got cheaper! Get $700 off the new LG B4 at Best Buy

When it comes to purchasing a new television, the sheer variety of TVs can be overwhelming. However, among the countless options, OLED TVs stand out from the crowd due to their exceptional picture quality. One of the top contenders in the OLED market is the new LG 48-inch B4 4K OLED TV — the cheapest OLED TV that just got even cheaper.

Originally priced at $1,499, Best Buy has discounted the LG 48-inch B4 4K OLED TV down to $799. Consider our minds blown! This is a brand-new, high-quality OLED TV and it's on sale for half of its original price. Although it is the smallest version of the TV and it hasn't been out for long, we can still confidently say it's at its lowest price ever. Simply put, it's one of the best OLED TV deals around.

LG 48" B4 Series 4K OLED TV: was $1,499 now $799 @ Best Buy

The B4 is LG's entry-level OLED TV model for 2024. This TV supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and has improved picture quality thanks to LG's A8 processor. For gamers, it features four HDMI 2.1 ports, a 120Hz refresh rate, a brightness booster and Game Optimizer Mode. The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive.

If you're new to the OLED TV experience, the LG B4 OLED might just be the perfect fit for you. LG's OLED technology creates an incredible watching experience and delivers lifelike images and pictures illuminated by 4x the pixels of Full HD. The mid-size TV will fit comfortably in bedrooms, offices and even as a video gaming console.

In fact, according to our resident TV expert, "The LG B4 OLED could well be one of the best gaming TVs of the year due primarily to its price." The LG B4 combines several impressive features including four HDMI 2.1 inputs, a 120Hz refresh rate, a brightness booster and Game Optimizer Mode, making it the optimal choice for gamers.

So whether you are a gamer or just someone whose looking to add a little OLED into their life, the LG B4 OLED is pretty much a no-brainer — especially at this ridiculously reduced price. We don't know how long the deal will last, so we encourage you to jump on it quick!