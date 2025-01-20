Not a typo! The amazing LG 65-inch C3 OLED TV just crashed to its lowest price ever — save $300

Want to upgrade your entertainment center? Right now you can do just that with a gorgeous OLED TV at a stellar price.

Right now the LG 65-inch C3 OLED 4K TV is on sale for $1,196 at Amazon. This is over $300 off and the lowest price I've seen for the TV in this size. Although its spot has been taken by the newer LG G4 OLED, the C3 is a previous winner on our list of the best OLED TVs you can buy. And at this price, it's incredible value.

Although it's a year old, the LG C3 OLED is still one of my most recommended OLED TVs. As we said in our LG C3 OLED TV review, it delivers incredible picture quality with perfect black levels, gorgeous colors and great viewing angles, too. If you don't mind not having the latest model, the LG C3 OLED is amazing value for money now that it's on sale for this price.

Although it's not perfect (there's no ATSC 3.0 tuner for over-the-air 4K TV broadcasts and audiophiles will probably want to add one of the best soundbars,) the LG C3 OLED has plenty of useful features that make up for its flaws. For starters, it's a great TV for gamers, thanks to its low input lag, variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz and auto low latency mode. We also like the webOS the TV runs on, as we found it snappy to load and easy to navigate.

So, how does the LG C3 OLED stack up against the competition? We compared LG's mid-range OLED TVs in our LG C4 OLED vs LG C3 OLED face-off. While the LG C4 OLED is a bit brighter and has a refresh rate of 144Hz, most people wouldn't notice the difference unless the two TVs were placed side-by-side. That makes the LG C3 a seriously tempting purchase considering that it's $300 cheaper than the newer C4 at time of writing.

This deal won't stick around forever, so get it while you can! For more savings, check out the deals I'd get in Best Buy's latest sale.