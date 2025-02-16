I found the 9 best Presidents' Day OLED TV deals — including this LG OLED for just $599

If you're looking to upgrade your TV, snagging an OLED TV is a great way to get the very richest colors, widest viewing angles and perfect blacks in your picture. And with Presidents' Day sales, you can snag an OLED TV for hundreds of dollars off.

I know how good OLED TVs can be because I upgraded my bedroom TV after 10 years to LG's 48-inch B4 OLED, which is just $599 right now at Best Buy. Everything from the The Night Agent on Netflix to NFL games look 10 times better on this set. It's way brighter and more colorful than my old LCD TV.

If you're looking for a bigger screen, check out the Sony 65-inch Bravia XR A75L 4K OLED TV for $1,499 right now. That's $500 off! Here's all the best Presidents' Day OLED TV deals from all the major brands right now.

Best Presidents' Day OLED TV deals

LG 48" B4 4K OLED TV: was $799 now $599 @ Best Buy

The B4 is LG's entry-level OLED TV model for 2024. This TV supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and has improved picture quality thanks to LG's A8 processor. For gamers, it features four HDMI 2.1 ports, a 120Hz refresh rate, a brightness booster and Game Optimizer Mode. The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive.

Save $300! Samsung 55" S90D 4K OLED TV: was $1,499 now $1,199 at Best Buy The S90D is one of Samsung's 2024 OLED TVs. The OLED TV features Samsung's new NQ4 AI Gen2 processor, HDR10+/HLG support, 120Hz refresh rate, four HDMI 2.1 ports, and built-in Alexa. It also offers 4K AI Upscaling to ensure all programs are crisp and sharp. On the audio front, you get Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for 3D surround sound.

Panasonic 55" Z85 OLED 4K TV: was $1,599 now $1,199 at Amazon Panasonic TVs are making a comeback in the U.S. Built around Panasonic's HCX Pro AI Processor MKII, its new OLED TV offers support for HDR10/HDR10+/Dolby Vision/HLG and Dolby Atmos audio. When it comes to gaming, you get a 120Hz panel with VRR, AMD FreeSync Premium, and NVIDIA G-Sync support. It comes in 55- and 65-inch size options.

$500 Off! Sony 55" Bravia XR A75L OLED TV: was $1,999 now $1,499 at Best Buy The Bravia XR A75L is a (2023) Sony OLED with features designed specifically for PS5 gamers. For instance, it has a 120Hz refresh rate with two HDMI 2.1 ports and 4K/120, VRR, and ALLM support. You also get Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode, which optimize picture quality while gaming and streaming on your PS5. Other features include HDR support and built-in Google TV/Google Assistant.

LG 65" C4 OLED TV: was $1,799 now $1,499 at Best Buy The LG C4 OLED is one of our favorite OLED TVs due in large part to its price to performance ratio. Especially in the midst of Presidents' Day sales, the C4 is also at that perfect sweet spot for those looking to nab excellent TV picture quality at an affordable rate. It sports a 144Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision and Atmos support, and even has four HDMI 2.1 ports, making it ideal for gamers and HDR entertainment junkies writ large.

Sony 55" Bravia 8 OLED TV: was $1,699 now $1,599 at Best Buy This impressive OLED TV blends Sony's lauded engineering with the benefits of OLED display technology. It comes with Google TV baked right into the TV's software, as well as a solid list of gaming-related enhancements (like ALLM, VRR, and support for 4K/120Hz gaming). This deal is $100 off but it's still a good price for what you're getting.

LG 55" G4 4K OLED TV: was $2,599 now $2,196 at Amazon The LG G4, our pick for the best OLED TV you can buy, is a stunning TV. Its impressive display features the second generation of LG's Micro Lens Array (MLA) technology, which allows the G4 to get much brighter than traditional OLED displays (like the LG C4, for instance). This makes it a sensational pick for home theater enthusiasts who want an OLED but also want a bright display. Gamers will enjoy class-leading gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 inputs that support 4K gaming at 120Hz or 144Hz, VRR, FreeSync, G-Sync compatibility, and LG's Game Optimizer mode. Simply put, it's one of the best TVs ever made.