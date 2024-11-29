Hurry! This stunning Samsung QLED TV is $800 off in Amazon's Black Friday sale

Black Friday is here and we're seeing significant savings on Samsung's Neo QLED models. This deal on the 43-inch QN90D caught my attention — proving that when a deal this good comes along, there's no reason to wait.

Right now, the 43" Samsung QN90D QLED TV is on sale for $897 at Amazon. That's a saving of $400 on next-gen TV tech that took the best QLED TV spot in our guide. It's also one of the best Black Friday TV deals we've spotted so far. Even better, the 65-inch QN90D is $800 off right now.

For those in the UK, you won't miss out. Over at Amazon the 43" Samsung QN90D QLED TV is on sale for £699.

Samsung 43" QN90D QLED TV: was $1,297 now $897 at Amazon QLED TVs are all about high brightness and great contrast, both of which the Samsung QN90D delivers in spades. Right now, the Samsung QN90D QLED TV is $400 off at Amazon, and if you're looking to replace a TV in a room with too much ambient light, the QN90D is a great pick.

Samsung 65" QN90D QLED TV: was $2,297 now $1,497 at Amazon Save $800! If you want a bigger size, the 65-inch QN90D QLED is $800 off. That's a great price for one of the best QLED TVs you can buy. In our review we said it offers impressive brightness, amazing contrast and good gaming features.

Samsung 43" QN90D QLED TV: was £849 now £699 at Amazon Over in the U.K., the Samsung QN90D QLED TV is also on sale. At Amazon, it's dropped to £699, which is a saving of £150. It's an excellent QLED model offering stunning image quality, useful features and a contemporary design.

As you'll see in our Samsung QN90D review, it brings impressive specs for a TV this size. The Neo QLED panel with Mini LED backlighting delivers deep blacks and bright highlights, while the anti-reflection screen and ultra-viewing angle make it perfect for bright rooms or wide seating arrangements.

For rooms where a larger TV won't fit, this 43-inch model makes a lot of sense. The combination of Mini LED technology and Samsung's processing delivers picture quality that beats larger, less premium TVs. Add in features like Dolby Atmos support and the latest gaming features, and you've got a versatile TV that works as well for movies as it does for gaming.

And should you want to mount the TV on the wall, 400x300mm VESA holes on the rear panel exist for just that purpose. If wall-mounting isn’t an option or not you’re not interested, there's an included stand.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Samsung is all about the details, and there are plenty the QN90D Neo QLED TV gets right. Our reviewer noted this QLED has 'good picture quality and processing, fine gaming performance and features, even a revamped operating system." All of this helps to make the QN90D feel like a complete package.

At $699, you're getting Samsung's latest TV technology in a size that works for bedrooms, offices, or smaller living spaces. And at $400 off, it's a solid saving on the best QLED TV.