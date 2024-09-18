Here's one TV deal you won't see on Prime Day — get the LG B4 OLED for just $749 at Best Buy

We're just a few weeks out from the start of Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days. However, I've spotted an OLED TV deal that you definitely won't see during Amazon's fall event.

For a limited time, Best Buy has the LG 48-inch B4 4K OLED TV on sale for just $749. That's $750 off and one of the best OLED TV deals of the year. This 48-inch TV is a Best Buy exclusive,

LG 48" B4 Series 4K OLED TV: was $1,499 now $749 @ Best Buy

The B4 is LG's entry-level OLED TV model for 2024. This TV supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and has improved picture quality thanks to LG's A8 processor. For gamers, it features four HDMI 2.1 ports, a 120Hz refresh rate, a brightness booster and Game Optimizer Mode. The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive.

If you've been curious about making the jump to OLED, but don't have the budget for a $1,000+ TV, the B4 might be the perfect fit for you. In our LG C4 OLED vs B4 OLED walkthrough we said the C4 has the better processor — which is going to translate to higher brightness and color accuracy — but the B4 OLED is going to be a bit more cost-effective.

In fact, according to our resident TV expert, "The LG B4 OLED could well be one of the best gaming TVs of the year due primarily to its price." The LG B4 combines several impressive features including four HDMI 2.1 inputs, a 120Hz refresh rate, a brightness booster and Game Optimizer Mode, making it the optimal choice for gamers.

There's no telling how how long this deal will last, so we encourage you to jump on it quick!