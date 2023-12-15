Some Sony TVs are losing access to Netflix — here’s how to check if you’re affected

Do you have a Sony TV from around 2012 to 2013? You might be losing access to Netflix, as several models under the EX, W, and HX series, both the X9005 and S995, as well as some additional Blu-ray players will be dropping support of the beloved app.

In its official support page, Sony claims the change is “due to technical limitations,” and lists the entire suite of models that will be affected come the end of February 2024. The list includes around 34 total TVs being affected with an additional 33 Blu-ray players in all.

Netflix no more — what gives?

It’s unclear at this time if the problems are on Netflix’s side, which would entail alternative TV companies eventually losing access to the app, as well. Sony’s support page does direct customers to Netflix’s own help center for questions, so we could see additional brands and their older TV offerings also losing Netflix access in the coming year.

It comes as no surprise, as Netflix isn’t the most reliable application when it comes to specific OS support, like its many problems with Android 11 at launch. One major Netflix app offloading occurred back in 2019, wherein multiple Vizio, Samsung, Sony TVs, and pre-2012 Roku devices dropped access similarly due to technical limitations.

Several Samsung Blu-ray players and other TVs from the likes of Hitachi, Panasonic, and Sony lost access to the Netflix app this past October. The same purge saw both PlayStation TV and PlayStation Vita devices losing access, as well.

As mentioned previously, you can see if your TV is affected within this new batch by checking Sony’s support page. But how will you catch up on all the best Netflix documentaries of the year before your access is gone in 2024?

Stream box to the rescue

Although Netflix app support directly on the TV might be lost, users with any affected TVs listed can still access Netflix using another device via HDMI or USB, like a Roku Streaming Stick, one of the best streaming devices of the year.

A streaming device essentially bypasses the TV’s main OS, allowing you access to far more applications than would be possible on an older TV model. It might come with the added cost of multiple remotes, which might be annoying to some, but ensures you’re not left in the dark on all your favorite Netflix shows this coming new year.

Additionally, you could always upgrade to a more modern TV at a fraction of the price thanks to some still-ongoing holiday savings as presented in our best cheap TV deals of December. A great pick is the Hisense U6K, a mini-LED TV at under $500!