Massive laptop sales at Amazon and Best Buy — here's the 11 deals I recommend: MacBooks, Dell, HP and more

Now's a great time to shop laptop deals. The latest MacBook Air M3 models have just dropped, and they're already getting their first round of discounts through My Best Buy Plus/Total membership. (Sign up at Best Buy.) It's also a great time to shop older MacBooks as many of the previous-gen models are seeing huge discounts. If you're not a fan of Apple's ecosystem, I've found a bunch of Windows laptops and Chromebooks on sale too.

The MacBook Air 13" (M2/256GB) is $899 at Best Buy. This is $200 off its original asking price and great value for a laptop with speedy performance, long battery life and a great display. Just note that newer models with the faster M3 chip are now available.

Keep scrolling for the rest of my favorite laptop deals this week. Plus, check out the deals I'd buy in this huge Nike sale.

Best laptop sales now

Asus Chromebook C223 : <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB07M9SN277%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $249 now $189 @ Amazon

A hyper-affordable Chromebook, this Asus 11.6-inch model is currently on sale at Amazon, with the C223's price dropping to $189. But this Chromebook gives you something you won't expect from a laptop this cheap: full-functionality USB-C ports. Yes, the reversible power-charging data-transfer port comes standard here.

HP Chromebook 14": <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FHP-Chromebook-Processor-Entertainment-14a-na0160nr%2Fdp%2FB094X5LFM1%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $339 now $299 @ Amazon

This HP Chromebook 14 model has a 14-inch full HD (1920 x 1080) display, an Intel Celeron Processor, 4 GB RAM, and 32 GB of eMMC storage. The notebook also has a 720p webcam and an estimated 12 hours of battery life.

Acer Aspire 5: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0BL86VM7F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $379 now $365 @ Amazon

We rank the Acer Aspire 5 as the best budget laptop we've tested. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/acer-aspire-5-2022-review" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Acer Aspire 5 review, we appreciated its fast performance and productivity-friendly design. This laptop comes configured with a 15.6-inch FHD display, Intel Core i3 CPU, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

HP Pavilion 15" laptop: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FHP-i7-1165G7-Processor-Micro-Edge-15-eg0025nr%2Fdp%2FB09FX1YF28%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $944 now $779 @ Amazon

Amazon has sliced the price of this HP Pavilion 15-inch laptop. It's an excellent machine for working and everyday tasks packing an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It's also great for watching videos and streaming thanks to its Full HD IPS micro-edge display. Plus, it sports a solid eight hours of battery life, and can be charged to 50% within just 45 minutes.

MacBook Air 15" (M2/256GB): <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6534606&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fapple-macbook-air-15-laptop-m2-chip-8gb-memory-256gb-ssd-latest-model-midnight%2F6534606.p%3FskuId%3D6534606&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $1,299 now $999 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! Apple's biggest MacBook Air features a large 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display (2880 x 1864), Apple's M2 chip w/ 10-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, four-speaker system with Spatial Audio, and MagSafe charging. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/macbook-air-15-inch-m2" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">MacBook Air 15 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop a super-sized version of the 13-inch model with excellent performance, epic battery life (15 hours in our testing) and a gorgeous display.

Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FApple-2023-MacBook-Laptop-chip%2Fdp%2FB0C7638G25%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">sold out @ Amazon | <a href="https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1770934-REG/apple_mqkp3ll_a_15_macbook_air_space.html?BI=20811&KBID=16572&SID=hawk-custom-tracking" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$999 @ B&H

MacBook Air 13 (M2/256GB): <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6509650&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fmacbook-air-13-6-laptop-apple-m2-chip-8gb-memory-256gb-ssd-midnight-midnight%2F6509650.p%3FskuId%3D6509650&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $1,099 now $899 @ Best Buy

The MacBook Air M2 boasts a load of great features. It includes a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, four-speaker system with Spatial Audio, and MagSafe charging. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/macbook-air-2022-m2" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">MacBook Air M2 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop an unbeatable combo of performance, design, and battery life. Just note that the newer MacBook Air M3 is available.

Price check: <a href="https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1710305-REG/apple_mly33ll_a_13_6_macbook_air_m2.html?BI=20811&KBID=16572&SID=hawk-custom-tracking" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$899 @ B&H Photo | <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0B3C7MJX3%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">sold out @ Amazon

13" Surface Laptop 5: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6517663&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fmicrosoft-surface-laptop-5-13-5-touch-screen-intel-evo-platform-core-i5-with-8gb-memory-512gb-ssd-latest-model-black-metal%2F6517663.p%3FskuId%3D6517663&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $1,299 now $999 @ Best Buy

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is a dependable productivity machine. Its spacious keyboard and tall screen are great for getting work done and the fact that Microsoft improved the brightness makes it slightly more usable outdoors. The newly-added Thunderbolt 4 support is also welcome. This config on sale packs a 13.5-inch 2256 x 1504 PixelSense LCD, Core i5-1235U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FMicrosoft-Surface-Lightweight-Processor-Multi-Tasking%2Fdp%2FB0B8QMLVSD%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$999 @ Amazon

MSI Stealth 15M: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FMSI-Stealth-15M-Gaming-Laptop%2Fdp%2FB091GGZT1S%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $1,399 now $999 @ Amazon

The MSI Stealth 15M laptop offers some pretty decent specs for the money. It features an 11th Gen Intel Core-i7 CPU, an RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB memory and a 512GB SSD. What's more, its 15.6" 1080p screen runs at 144Hz for smooth gameplay.

MacBook Air M3: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?id=pcmcat1709556245942&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fapple%2Fmacbook-air-m3%2Fpcmcat1709556245942.c%3Fid%3Dpcmcat1709556245942&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$50 off @ Best Buy

Best Buy member deal! If you're a My Best Buy Plus ($49/year) or My Best Buy Total ($179/year) member, you can score Apple's new MacBook Air M3 for $50 off. (<a href="https://shop-links.co/link?id=pcmcat1679668833285&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Felectronics%2Fbest-buy-membership%2Fpcmcat1679668833285.c%3Fid%3Dpcmcat1679668833285&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Sign up at Best Buy). Available in 13-inch and 15-inch sizes, the new Airs are powered by Apple's latest M3 silicon. The laptop can support up to two external displays (when the laptop lid is closed) and Apple also claims its 60% faster than the M1-based MacBook Air. It boasts up to 18 hours of battery life.

13" Surface Pro 9: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6560599&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fmicrosoft-surface-pro-9-13-touch-screen-intel-core-i5-16gb-memory-256gb-ssd-with-surface-pro-keyboard-graphite%2F6560599.p%3FskuId%3D6560599&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $1,539 now $1,099 @ Best Buy

Keyboard included! The Surface Pro 9 is Microsoft's flagship 2-in-1. It features a 13-inch 2880 x 1920 PixelSense touch LCD with 120Hz refresh rate, Core i5-1235UCPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/microsoft-surface-pro-9-review" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">Surface Pro 9 review, we said it doesn't redefine the 2-in-1, but it's powerful enough to handle everyday tasks, has a decent screen for watching videos, and it's lightweight enough to take anywhere. This model also comes with a Surface Pro Keyboard.

Price check: <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=kXQk6%2AivFEQ&mid=24542&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.microsoft.com%2Fen-us%2Fstore%2Fconfigure%2FSurface-Pro-9%2F93VKD8NP4FVK" data-link-merchant="microsoft.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$1,399 @ Microsoft