5 best Netflix shows of 2024 you (probably) didn't watch yet

Every year, Netflix drops a whole heck of a lot of original shows and movies. While some dominate the charts and flood our social feeds, others quietly steal the hearts of viewers who stumble upon them. 2024 was no exception.

Beyond the obvious hits that claimed the top 10 spots, there were a handful of shows that didn’t get the same buzz but delivered just as much entertainment.

This includes a gripping drama that didn’t have the same marketing push, an action-thriller that completely flew under the radar, and an animated sci-fi series set in the “Terminator” universe. If you’re looking to escape the hype and dive into something fresh, here are my five of the best Netflix shows of 2024 that you might have missed on the streaming service.

Note: This article is based on the weekly U.S. Netflix top 10, according to Netflix Tudum.

‘One Hundred Years of Solitude’

“One Hundred Years of Solitude” might not appeal to everyone, which likely explains why it didn’t make it into the top 10. But the timing didn’t help either. Shows like “Black Doves” and “No Good Deed” dominated conversations when it premiered, pulling focus from this hidden gem. As a result, it slipped under the radar, which is a shame because its powerful narrative deserves to be seen. Despite the quieter reception, audiences have embraced it, giving it an impressive 92% on Rotten Tomatoes, while critics have awarded it a solid 84%.

Based on Gabriel García Márquez's 1967 novel, the show chronicles the Buendía family's multi-generational saga in the mythical town of Macondo. The narrative begins with José Arcadio Buendía and his wife, Úrsula Iguarán, who establish Macondo, and follows their descendants as they navigate themes of love, war, and a foretold curse condemning them to a century of solitude. The adaptation stays true to the novel's essence, featuring a Colombian cast and filming locations across Colombia, aiming to authentically capture the story's cultural and magical realism.

‘The Helicopter Heist’

I wrote about “The Helicopter Heist” back in October after the trailer landed, and I even said it looked like a future No.1 on the streamer. Clearly I was wrong, because this action-thriller didn’t make the top 10 at all! This shocked me considering the show has all the makings of a hit: relentless action, thrills, and a narrative that’s based on a true story.

But, now I’m shining a light on it again. “The Helicopter Heist” is a Swedish action thriller miniseries that dramatizes the real-life 2009 Västberga helicopter robbery in Stockholm, where a group of thieves executed a meticulously planned heist, stealing approximately 39 million kronor (around $4.88 million) from a cash depot. The robbers used a stolen helicopter to land on the depot's roof, employed explosives to gain entry, and cleverly hindered police response by planting decoy bombs and scattering caltrops to disable vehicles. The show delves into the intricate planning and execution of the heist.

‘Terminator Zero’

Back in early September, “Terminator Zero” made a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it appearance in Netflix’s top 10. And when I say brief, I mean really brief. So short-lived that Netflix didn’t even include it in their official weekly top 10 stats for 2024. From what I understand, a show or movie needs to stick around for at least one whole day to officially count. Sadly, “Terminator Zero” barely managed a few hours of fame (felt more like seconds).

Set in Tokyo in 1997, “Terminator Zero” follows scientist Malcolm Lee (André Holland), who is creating an artificial intelligence to compete with Skynet. Just as Judgment Day approaches (the moment Skynet becomes self-aware and launches its war against humanity), Malcolm and his family become the targets of a relentless cybernetic assassin. This deadly machine, voiced by Timothy Olyphant in the English dub, is sent back in time to eliminate Malcolm before his work can challenge Skynet's dominance. Fortunately, Eiko (Sonoya Mizuno), a resistance soldier sent back in time, steps in to protect Malcolm and his children.

‘Nightmares and Daydreams’

Joko Anwar's “Nightmares and Daydreams” is an anthology series from the acclaimed Indonesian filmmaker, Joko Anwar. Similar to “Terminator Zero”, the show briefly claimed the No. 10 spot on Netflix back in June, only to vanish just as quickly and fade into obscurity. Since it didn’t stay in the top 10 for a full day, it qualifies for this list. And it’s definitely a show worth watching, especially if you’re looking for something bingeable and intriguing.

“Nightmares and Daydreams” is about ordinary people who are thrust into supernatural predicaments. The anthology tracks characters who take drastic measures to safeguard their money, loved ones, or themselves, only to encounter unimaginable threats from unknown realms. Anwar, celebrated for his unique approach to horror, creates stories that are both chilling and bizarre. The show explores the hidden fears and anxieties that simmer beneath everyday life.

‘The Believers’

“The Believers” is a Thai crime drama that, unfortunately, didn’t make it into the top 10 either. It's a real shame because shows like this, with their fascinating characters and compelling storylines, truly deserve more attention. But now, I get the chance to highlight it and hopefully introduce more viewers to this hidden gem.

The story follows three entrepreneurs— Win (Teeradon Supapunpinyo), Game (Pachara Chirathivat), and Dear (Achiraya Nitibhon)— who are burdened with massive debt from their failed startup. They discover an unexpected and morally questionable opportunity, which is to exploit the loosely regulated donation system of Buddhist temples to repay their debts. As they delve deeper into this unorthodox business venture, they encounter unforeseen challenges and moral dilemmas.

