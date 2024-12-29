12 best games of 2024 that you (probably) didn't play on PS5, Switch, Xbox Series X and PC

It’s been a fantastic year of gaming with titles like Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, Astro Bot, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Balatro and Metaphor: ReFantazio rightfully receiving plenty of attention. However, with so many new games released every month, some titles didn’t get the time in the spotlight they deserved.

To ensure you don’t miss out on a must-play experience released in 2024, the Tom’s Guide staff has rounded up the 12 best games you (probably) missed over the past 12 months. These range from a stylish side-scrolling franchise revival to a Lovecraftian nightmare set on an offshore oil rig, and even a brilliant iOS port of a modern horror classic. There’s something for every taste down below. So, if you’ve already played all the GOTY contenders this year, then make sure to check out these games that flew a little under the radar.

Best games you missed in 2024

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Despite being a Metroidvania fan myself, I only just got around to playing Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown this month (December). I’m now over 15 hours in and kicking myself for waiting this long; it’s genuinely one of my favorite games of the year.

This new entry in the once-dormant Prince of Persia franchise boasts fast and fluid melee combat and agile platforming with a difficulty curve perfectly attuned to that old “one-more-go” mindset. Even if the story elements drag it down, this is a stylish, challenging experience that genre fans should seriously consider picking up.

Despite reviewing well, The Lost Crown reportedly underperformed in the sales department (which is probably why it’s been on deep discount through most of 2024), and Ubisoft confirmed back in October that “most” of the team who worked on The Lost Crown had been shifted to other projects. — Martin Shore

Tekken 8

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Fighting games can be scary, and 3D fighting games even more so. Even as a seasoned Street Fighter player, trying to keep an extra dimension in mind while minding spacing, combos and so on sounded nightmarish. But I took the plunge with Tekken 8 earlier this year and loved every moment.

I'm by no means a pro player or even a competent amateur, but thanks to the Arcade Quest mode, which is both a series of tutorials and a cute tale of making your way up in the fighting game scene, all the game's different concepts were explained slowly and carefully to me. And while I'd gravitated to only one or two characters during that campaign, the story mode, filled to the brim with anime-style action and the climax of decades of Tekken titles, lets you sample the whole cast over its runtime.

It's understandable that when most people think of fighting games, they think of the super-competitive world of online ranked matches. But Tekken 8 and other recent fighting games show there's a lot of fun to be had even if you can't string two hits together when you begin. — Richard Priday

Sand Land

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

It’s hard to quantify the impact Akira Toriyama has had on the gaming industry let alone media writ large. His art style literally speaks for itself, showcasing many various worlds full of intrigue, prehistoric dinosaurs, and whimsical beings — some human, some not. Although he’s more commonly known for the creation of “Dragon Ball” and “Dragon Ball Z,” his 2000 one-shot "Sand Land” deserves some merit as being one of the best examples of Toriyama’s incredible world-building.

Thus, when Bandai Namco announced a “Sand Land” game in the form of a third-person RPG led by developer ILCA, I knew we were in for a treat. Filled with tank-fighting action and tons of adventure, this new take on Toriyama’s classic manga is a thrill ride that stays true to its originator’s intention. Upon release, it received mixed reviews and flew largely under the radar this year, but protagonist Beezlebub’s heartwarming adventure through the desolate wasteland should not be ignored. — Ryan Epps

Hades 2

(Image credit: Supergiant Games)

Platforms: PC

How does an early-access game on Steam stack up against the fantastic full releases we’ve had in 2024? Astoundingly, quite frankly. Hades 2 takes everything Supergiant Games’ first masterful roguelike action RPG did so well and takes it up to the heights of Olympus — and I mean that quite literally thanks to the recent Olympic update. This epic sequel weaves a rich story of vengeance with a cast of expertly written characters filled with familiar gods and moody incarnates. And yes, they can join you in a refreshing hot spring bath.

This time, the immortal princess of the underworld Melinoë takes center stage, and her journey to take on the Titan of Time, Chronos, is every bit as exciting as the first entry — if not more — thanks to a near-limitless combination of weapons with thrilling power-ups and perks. This game isn't even finished, yet but I’m still finding new story threads and exciting ways to fight my way to the underworld. If you're waiting for a full release but have a capable gaming PC, don't worry, you don't need to. — Darragh Murphy

Still Wakes the Deep

(Image credit: The Chinese Room)

Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

I’ve written about Still Wakes the Deep several times already, and it’s worth every bit of attention. This game delivers everything I crave in a tightly crafted horror experience, and never once disappointed. However, what has disappointed me is the lack of buzz surrounding it. As someone who played through it in a single sitting, I can confidently say it deserves to be experienced by as many people as possible, even if you’re not typically a fan of the genre. Sure, the pacing can feel a bit chaotic at times, and it doesn’t offer particularly challenging puzzles but what truly elevates the game is the stellar voice acting from its predominantly Scottish cast.

Still Wakes the Deep takes body horror to unsettling new heights, wasting no time throwing players into the heart of the action. Set aboard a sinking oil rig overtaken by a mysterious, sinister substance, you play as Caz, an electrician fighting to escape while his crewmates are being consumed one by one. You’ll crawl through vents, sneak down shadowy corridors and even dive underwater to find a way off the collapsing rig, all while receiving gut-wrenching phone calls from terrified crewmates pleading for help. Credit for its emotional impact belongs largely to the exceptional voice acting, which brings the plight of Caz and his crew to life in a way few games achieve. — Alix Blackburn

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard (iOS)

(Image credit: Capcom)

Platforms: Mobile (iOS)

Resident Evil isn't my favorite franchise, but I'm interested enough in Capcom's survival horror series to pick up and play a title here or there. I missed Resident Evil 7: Biohazard in 2017 when it initially launched and love the idea of firing up a triple-A game on a device I carry with me every day. Add in one of the best mobile controllers and I'll spend 15 minutes at a time on my commute chipping away at it without sacrificing quality evening time with the TV.

Resi 7 isn't a new title, so you don't need me to go over the specifics, but it offers a return to the series' horror roots rather than the action-orientated approach of entries 5 and 6. I did notice a few drops in frame rate and the game takes up a hefty 33GB of storage space — it also requires an iPhone 15 Pro or later to play. But if you want something a little more immersive than Wordle to play on your phone, it's this. — Jeff Parsons

Thank Goodness You’re Here

(Image credit: Coal Supper/Panic)

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5

To put it simply, Thank Goodness You’re Here is the funniest game ever made. Presented with charming hand-drawn animation, its two-hour play-time rammed with the kind of absurdist humor you’d expect from Monty Python or the cult British comic strip Viz. Every NPC animation is laced with slapstick humor, every street sign is adorned with churlish puns and every line is delivered with authentic North England dialect, thanks in no small part to the stellar voice cast featuring "What We Do in the Shadows’" Matt Berry.

Set in the fictional town of Barnsworth, the game’s raucous gags are delivered through a succession of increasingly ludicrous puzzles and minigames. It also functions as a wry commentary on the state of video games as a medium — the town’s quirky residents are constantly indebted to your player character’s presence despite your only interact button being a slap. Forget scoreboards and achievements — developer Coal Supper’s point-and-slap adventure is the most fun I’ve had playing a game this year. — Jack Ridsdale

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster

(Image credit: Capcom)

Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Dead Rising was a childhood obsession of mine. I didn’t even have access to the full game, just a short demo that came with a (now defunct) gaming magazine. But I still spent hours upon hours slicing up Zombies in the Willamette Parkview Mall and dreaming about the full game. I eventually got access to the complete experience once I reached adulthood (and loved it!), but I’ve often wondered what Dead Rising would look like with a fresh coat of paint.

Fortunately for me, Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster answered that question with aplomb. This remaster — which verges on a full remake — is now easily the best way to experience this Zombie-slaying classic thanks to the overhauled visuals and improved character movement system. While some game design elements feel dated in 2024 (missions are mostly dressed-up fetch quests and bosses are damage-sponges), the timer mechanic remains novel and adds a unique tension to the experience. Plus, the blend of over-the-top gore and absurdist humor remains distinctive and gives Dead Rising its own identity in the genre. — Rory Mellon

Metal Slug Tactics

(Image credit: Dotemu / Leikir Studio)

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Final Fantasy Tactics is the dragon that I am constantly chasing, so any time Tactics is appended to a franchise I am going to take a look. Enter Metal Slug Tactics. The original Metal Slug is a frenetic sidescrolling run-and-gun arcade game from the mid-90s. It’s awesome. And the Tactics version brings that same energy to a genre that usually encourages more conservative play. The biggest twist that Metal Slug Tactics offers turn-based tactics players is that it wants you to always be moving and shooting, even on defense. It wants you to run and gun, you have to be aggressive. This is not a methodical XCOM title or a puzzle to solve ala Into The Breach.

The game is as explosive, colorful and impeccably soundtrack as any previous Metal Slug. Unlike other tactics games, it does have a roguelike style which may be off-putting for some as the latest thing that needs to be shoved in every game, but the battles are fast-paced and engaging, so it works around that fad. Does Metal Slug Tactics knock Final Fantasy Tactics off its high, high perch? No, but it’s a ton of fun and one I’ll return to for a different flavor. — Scott Younker

Planet Coaster 2

(Image credit: Frontier Developments)

Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Planet Coaster has been a mainstay on my PS5 hard drive since the console launched in November 2020, and it’s looking like Planet Coaster 2 will be sticking around for years as well. Much like its predecessor, this theme park construction simulator lets you build the rollercoasters and attractions of your dreams but the new addition here is the inclusion of water parks, and that's everything I wanted in a sequel. Planet Coaster 2 is bigger, better and wetter!

The game’s colorful graphics and jaunty music never fail to delight, and I find it to be the perfect game to chip away at in between mammoth sessions of narrative-focused experiences. The Planet Coaster experience has been masterfully converted to a console controller (even if a PC keyboard and mouse remain the best way to play). I also appreciate that developer Frontier is hard at work fixing some rougher edges with the first big patch-dropping earlier this month and making some noticeable improvements. — Rory Mellon

Mario & Luigi: Brothership

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Platforms: Nintendo Switch

Whether you grew up playing the Mario & Luigi games on Nintendo’s previous handhelds or this is your first time jumping into the series, Mario & Luigi: Brothership is well worth a playthrough. The meaty game sees the brothers team up again to explore the high seas and reconnect a chain of islands from their own Shipshape Island which doubles as a ship itself.

Mario & Luigi: Brothership almost feels like Mario’s take on The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker as you navigate different ocean currents aboard your ship while looking for disconnected islands. Each island is a world in and of itself with interesting characters, shops and enemies to defeat.

Combat is turn-based and unlike in Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door , it’s just Mario and Luigi doing the fighting. The brothers can attack on their own or team up for some really impressive combos. Mario & Luigi: Brothership was overshadowed by a lot of other big releases in the lead-up to the holidays, so now’s the perfect time to give the latest entry in this quirky RPG series a try. — Anthony Spadafora

Lego Horizon Adventures

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PC, PS5

I don’t know where the idea for a Lego game based on Horizon Zero Dawn came from, but I’m glad someone approved because Lego Horizon Adventures is a truly fun game. What’s great about this title is that it expertly combines all the elements that make the respective franchises so beloved.

We get the object-building mechanics of the Lego series and the strategic combat of Horizon, all wrapped up in a short but sweet adventure that people of any age can enjoy. While Lego Horizon Adventures isn’t ground-breaking, its charming tone, adorable graphics and substantial replayability make it a title to check out if you’ve enjoyed previous Lego games. — Tony Polanco